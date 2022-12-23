Where to live in Florence

Florence overview Florence is the capital of Tuscany, located in the northern part of central Italy. It nestles into the valley of the Arno River. Florence, located in central Italy, has a long and illustrious history dating back to the Roman Empire. It was a significant center of trade and commerce in the medieval period and became the birthplace of the Renaissance. Florence, Italy (Photo: Fab Lentz/Unsplash) Some of history’s most famous artists, writers, and scholars – including Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Dante Alighieri – called Florence home. Today, the city continues to be a popular destination for people worldwide, visiting its many museums, churches, and other historical landmarks. Summers are hot, with average temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius, often reaching 40 in August. Winters are chilly but still humid, with temperatures ranging from 7–10 degrees Celsius (January). The greater Florence city includes five districts (quartieri), including: District 1 – Centro Storico (Historic Center)

District 5 – Rifredi Source: Nilo Glock/Wikimedia Commons It’s difficult to summarize all that these districts have to offer. Still, all are only minutes away from the center of Florence and can give you a very different, and more authentic perspective as to what living everyday Italian life is without the hectic tourism vibe of the center. Expatica’s guide to Learn the best places to live in Italy Read more Florence (Firenze) has been the Italian city of art and architecture since the 13th century for world-famous masterpieces like Michelangelo’s David and Brunelleschi’s Duomo. Most of these monuments and sites are located in District 1. District 1 – Centro Storico Centro Storico contains ten neighborhoods within the road that circumnavigates the city inside the old wall ruins. Tourism in the center is heavy, but there is still a thriving local lifestyle if you know where to look. District 1 is the Florence everyone imagines, and this article will dive into the central neighborhoods specifically. For more adventurous expats, finding a home further away from the tourism can be a more affordable and spacious option. District 2 – Campo di Marte The Campo di Marte neighborhood is home to the Florence soccer stadium, Stadio Artemio Franchi. It also has its own train station that connects to the city center and surrounding areas. You can find more housing options here, with larger apartments on the market. Housing includes a mixture of historic and newer builds (circa 1950) The neighborhood is also more residential than the center. Still, it is close enough to the main shopping street. District 3 – Gavinana – Galluzzo This district has much less tourism but is only a short walk or ride to the center. Smaller shops are typical, and there is a tight-knit community with local markets and festivals throughout the year. Housing can range from a small apartment to a house with a yard. Normally property prices are lower than in the center of Florence. Families also enjoy picnics and parties on the large green spaces next to the river. District 4 – Isolotto-Legnaia District 4 stretches out into the Arno valley with more modern architecture and one of the city’s main tram lines. Still, public transport links are less and more people own cars. The Isolotto neighborhood is known for its larger apartment buildings and several green spaces, many with playgrounds. Many homes are available at lower costs than in the city center. The area becomes more industrial towards Legnaia, but you can still find a home with a more outside space. District 5 – Rifredi The Rifredi neighborhood is known for its large student population because of the proximity of the University of Florence. There’s a mix of smaller older homes and newer construction. The second tram line also runs through this district. For green space, you can visit the large Parco di San Donato. Rifredi is the hip, up-and-coming district with plenty of affordable real estate.

Cost of living in Florence Daily life in Florence is generally more expensive than in other areas of Italy. Typically, businesses set their prices for the tourists, not locals. In 2022, the average annual Italian income (in Italian) is just over €29,000 before taxes, according to the latest reports from the Confederazione Generale Italiana del Lavoro or CGIL (in Italian). Even regular expenses can be a big part of your income. However, if you work remotely and earn a higher salary, prices may seem reasonable, which is one of Italy’s appeal for internationals. Il Sole 24 Ore (in Italian) has analyzed the quality of life in Italian cities based on forty-two different areas. In 2022, Florence is ranked third overall, first in the culture and free time category, and sixth for demographics, society, environment, and services. However, Florence slipped from the top ten for wealth, consumption, and security due to expensive rentals, small spaces, and high theft rates driven by tourism in the area.

Accessibility Florence’s topography is relatively flat (as opposed to the Tuscan hills towns), making it easier for someone with limited mobility to move around the city. However, its centuries-old architecture, and dearth of elevators in buildings or level doorways make it less accessible.

Public transportation in Florence Autolinee Toscane (in Italian) runs public transportation in Florence with bus and tram lines across the city and out to the airport. Although the system isn’t perfect, using public transport in Italy can be easier than driving a car as almost all of Centro Storico is in the limited traffic zone (zona traffico limitato – ZTL). Trams at Firenze Santa Maria Novella station (Photo: Guido Cozzi/Atlantide Phototravel/Getty Images) Only taxis, government or emergency vehicles, public buses, and residents with permits can access this area. So, if you want to live more sustainably, walking, biking, taxis, and public transportation may the way to go. You can buy a single ticket for the bus and tram lines. A ticket costs €1,50, which you can buy at any tabaccheria, or larger tram and bus stations (e.g., Piazza San Marco). Once you have the paper ticket, validate it in the yellow machine onboard the bus or tram. It will stamp the date and time on the end of your ticket, starting the 90 minute validity time. Expatica’s guide to Learn how to access public transport in Italy Read more You can also buy a digital ticket using your phone credit (€1.80). Simply send a text to the number 4880105 with the message FIRENZE. You’ll receive a 90-minute ticket.

The neighborhoods of Centro Storico in Florence This entire area is relatively small, fitting into the surface area of Lower Manhattan in New York City. Each neighborhood has at least one piazza (square), an integral part of Italian culture. In a piazza, you get insight into the community’s heart and soul as this is where residents meet, eat, relax, visit markets, and celebrate with festivals. Source: TravelMarx The historic city center comprises ten distinct neighborhoods, namely: Duomo

Duomo The Duomo neighborhood, including Piazza della Repubblica, Piazza del Duomo, and Piazza della Signoria is the busiest in Florence. Its central city apartments are sought-after by young and international residents. A crowded street in central Florence (Photo: Maxime Steckle/Unsplash) However, this area’s tourist crowds may be too much for some; noise at night is one of the residents’ biggest complaints. Still, despite the area’s high foot traffic, the streets are generally clean and well-kept. Environment If you dream of waking up to the gorgeous red terracotta-tiled Duomo (cathedral) outside your window, this is where you want to live. Granted, it only offers little green space, but if you enjoy a vibrant night life and like trying the local cuisine at different restaurants, this is the place to be. Of course, Duomo’s visual appeal includes the cobblestone streets, grand piazze (squares), and gorgeous architecture. Facilities You’ll find Florence city hall located in Palazzo Vecchio, the seat of the city government since the 14th century. The Duomo neighborhood boasts many restaurants and nightlife hot spots, but the quality can vary significantly. To find authentic Florentine favorites, it’s always best to ask the locals. To feel like a real Florentine, grab a coffee while standing at the bar (sitting down costs more) in Caffè Gilli or Caffè Scudieri. These institutions haven’t changed for generations. What the Duomo is best for The Duomo neighborhood really is for those who want everything at their fingertips and be in the midst of all the hustle and bustle. It is a neighborhood that never truly sleeps.

Santa Maria Novella Santa Maria Novella – a diverse, multicultural neighborhood – takes its name from the Santa Maria Novella Church and piazza, west of the Duomo. Florence’s main train station – Santa Maria Novella (Stazione di Santa Maria Novella) – is central to the area. Santa Maria Novella (Photo: Sunil Bhardwaj/Pexels) It is also the central hub for the tramway network (i.e., Line 1, 2, and 3), which has been operational since 2010. Trams are part of Florence’s environmental mission to create a greener city. For example, 10,000 people use Line 1 (T1) daily, meaning 1,900 fewer cars and 800 fewer motorcycles, resulting in lower CO2 emissions. New tram lines connecting the surrounding districts and neighboring cities have been planned for years. The newest line to the north of the city will be completed by early 2024, with additional lines following. Environment Housing in this area is more affordable. However, as often the case with an area near the train station, Santa Maria Novella may not be as aesthetically pleasing as other neighborhoods. Living spaces can be small and cramped. Facilities Near the Piazza Santa Maria Novella (main square), you will find many hotels, restaurants, and larger retail stores. Closer to the river, small, independent shops like Todo Modo bookstore/cafe (with a great English book selection) and Antico Cafè del Moro/Art Bar Firenzi are hip hangouts for the local international crowd. Cascine Park (Parco delle Cascine) – the largest green space in Florence – borders this district on the west. You will find one of Florence’s many community pools (which opens only in summer) here. The US Consulate building is also in the neighborhood and easily accessible by US nationals living in this area. What Santa Maria Novella is best for Santa Maria Novella may be an excellent option if you need to be near the train station, have a smaller budget, and prefer ample green public space.

San Lorenzo The San Lorenzo neighborhood is most famous for its leather and food markets, attracting large crowds of tourists. Of course, the San Lorenzo Church (Basilica di San Lorenzo) and Medici Chapels are also well-known landmarks. Many immigrants settle here, encouraging a more diverse culture and international cuisine. Environment The well-known Mercato Centrale (Central Market) in San Lorenzo is a thriving outdoor leather market specializing in high-quality jackets, gloves, bags, and shoes. It attracts large crowds of tourists, raising the noise level significantly early mornings and at night. Mercato Centrale, San Lorenzo, Florence (Photo: sanniely/Getty) Images Many immigrants are working in the leather market and choose to live nearby. Like Santa Maria Novella, housing in San Lorenzo is more affordable but the quality of homes can be lower. Facilities The migrant communities in San Lorenzo have opened specialty businesses, such as Vivi market (including international groceries and diverse hair salons), tucked between traditional Florentine lunch spots and museums. The central neighborhood square, Piazza San Lorenzo, is populated by street artists. Many residents gather on the church steps to people-watch or enjoy the sun. Festivals like the Feast of San Lorenzo (on 10 August) has a huge turnout every year. What San Lorenzo is best for If a vibrant late-night atmosphere appeals to you and you are looking for more affordable accommodation, look no further than San Lorenzo. You will also be close to the train station – easy access to public transportation – and the magnificent Duomo.

San Marco and Annunziata In the north of the city center, you will find San Marco and San Annunziata. These neighborhoods take their names from their patron church and main piazza. It is also home to one of the main transport hubs for the city busses that run through Florence. Environment You will find many hotels, hostels, residential apartment buildings, and student housing in this area. The slightly wider streets allow for more natural light inside apartments and many hidden green spaces. Photo: Emma Innocenti/Getty images It is a family-friendly area, with more of a local neighborhood than a touristy atmosphere. Many families spend time on the piazze over the weekend or after school during the week. Young European and Italian students also make up a large proportion of the resident demographics, wanting to be close to the University of Florence (Università degli studi Firenze). Facilities Despite San Marco being more residential than San Lorenzo or Duomo, it still offers its residents many small businesses, independent shops, and restaurants. Locals can also relax in cozy cafés or browse well-known museums. For example, the Galleria dell’Accademia (Accademia Gallery) exhibits one of the world’s most famous statues, Michelangelo’s masterpiece, David. You will also find the fascinating Museo degli Innocenti, exhibiting art, history, and architecture located on Piazza Annunziata. Of course, residents and visitors can enjoy many markets, events, and festivals throughout the year. What San Marco and Annunziata is best for San Marco and Annunziata could offer a quieter neighborhood not too far from the Duomo vibe. The mix of international and Italian families create a dynamic and culturally diverse place to live.

Sant’Ambrogio The Sant’Ambrogio neighborhood is quieter with fewer tourists, yet well known for its market, Mercato di Sant’Ambrogio. Although the streets become more residential as they stretch toward the Arno River, its banks are still populated with large hotels. Environment This neighborhood maintains its slower Florentine daily pace, with families strolling through the tree-filled Piazza d’Azeglio or hanging out under the loggia in Piazza dei Ciompi. The Florence Synagogue (circa 1882) reflects the strong Jewish influence, also seen in the many restaurants and shops specializing in kosher recipes. Facilities Though smaller than the Central Market in San Lorenzo, the Mercato di Sant’Ambrogio is where locals shop for fresh produce. Just across the street is the permanent antiques market, Mercato delle Pulci (Flea Market) where you can treasure hunt for hours. Piazza dei Ciompi (Photo: De Agostini/Getty Images) Many artisans still have their workshops in the area and unique storefronts entice passersby on the main avenues. There are also a few neighborhood hangouts, like Le Murate, an old prison turned into a literary cafe. What Sant’Ambrogio is best for Sant’Ambrogio is great for those looking to still be in the center of Florence but prefers a quieter atmosphere with a few hip hangouts, green spaces, a great market, and festivities in the piazze.

Santa Croce The Santa Croce neighborhood is famous for the Santa Croce Church (Basilica di Santa Croce) with the tombs of Galileo, Machiavelli, and Michelangelo. The large piazza in front of it dates back to 1294. It also boasts a lively nightlife, making it popular with tourists. Despite its lack of green spaces, it is still a densely populated area where residents can stroll to the Arno River. Environment The streets of Santa Croce are filled with restaurants, hotels, bars, and gift shops. Historically an area for creatives, you will still find a few studios and workshops in the back streets, attracting many tourists. Facilities Via dei Benci (i.e., a popular street) is lined with late-night bars frequented by young Florentines on the weekends and tourists and international students throughout the weeknights. The Piazza Santa Croce is the perfect square for concerts, festivals, and markets, such as the Florence Christmas Market, and the Calcio Storico Fiorentino (i.e., ancient football matches). Calcio Storico Fiorentino (Photo: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images) Residents frequent Via dei Neri, a street famous for its cheap fair of culinary delights. If you have a sweet tooth, visit Vivoli, one of the best ice cream parlors (gelateria) in Sante Croce. What Santa Croce is best for Like Duomo, this neighborhood is better for a younger crowd who prefer a vibrant city vibe to bigger living quarters. So, consider Santa Croce, if you want to experience the social scene, dine at countless eateries, find bargains or unique wares at pop-up markets, and attend events on the piazza.

Museum of Costume and Fashion Vasari Corridor of Galleria degli Uffizi, Florence (Photo: Sylvain Sonnet/Getty Images) Behind the Palazzo Pitti, is the magnificent Boboli Gardens (Giardino di Boboli), with vast green spaces, grottos, and large fountains. These gardens, originally established by the Medici family, became the blueprint for many European court gardens. Further south, on the hills, locals and tourists alike can enjoy the panoramic views from Piazzale Michelangelo, designed by Italian architect Giuseppe Poggi. Environment In the past decade, tourists have discovered Oltrarno, accounting for a mix of visitors and residents on the piazze. The artisan vibe permeates the neighborhoods, and chic cafés have popped up in recent years. Facilities Piazza del Carmine and Piazza Tasso are two other squares attracting local community members. In the evening, Santo Spirito fills for dinner and drinks with crowds of young Florentines and internationals flooding the church steps to socialize. Tucked just under the hill of the Piazzale, San Niccolò, a tiny neighborhood with only a few streets, is known for its quaint cafés and even more artisan shops. The area has multiple green spaces along the Arno and around the Piazzale. It is an excellent location if you prefer Florence’s quieter, more artistic side. What Oltrarno is best for Both the Florentine and international communities have a strong presence here, and many love the more serene lifestyle on the other side of the river. Living spaces may be bigger, but housing can be more expensive with fewer properties on the market. Artists especially love this area, but families also find a comfortable home in the community-minded neighborhood.

Neighborhoods to avoid in Florence Generally, Florence is a safe city, concerning serious and threatening crimes. According to Sole 24 Ore Crime Index (2022), the most common types of crime include theft (including pickpocketing/snatch thefts), robberies, and home break-ins. Year-round tourism creates many opportunities for scammers and pickpockets – especially in the Duomo, Santa Maria Novella, and Santa Croce neighborhoods – so it’s best to stay vigilant throughout the city, especially at night.