Lisa Harvey

Lisa was born and raised in New England and caught the travel bug on a family vacation to southern Italy in 2006. It inspired her studies in Ascoli Piceno. She returned to Europe after graduation, where she met her husband (unexpectedly) and never left.

Lisa now lives in Florence, Italy, working full-time in international education but continues to write for TimeOut, AARP, International Living, and local publications. In her free time, you can find her strolling around town with her husband and their Frenchie or traveling around Italy, exploring its natural beauty and delicious cuisine.