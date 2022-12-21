Getting health insurance in Italy

The Italian healthcare system and health insurance Italy’s hybrid healthcare system consists of the large, public-funded National Health Service (Servizio Sanitario Nazionale – SSN) and a smaller network of private healthcare providers. Public healthcare in the country is funded through taxation rather than health insurance. Therefore, any legal resident can access the SSN if they have received a health card (tessera sanitaria) from their local health authority (Azienda Sanità Locale – ASL). Photo: FilippoBacci/Getty Images Services on the SSN are either free or low-cost, with co-payments required for some prescription drugs and specialist treatments. However, certain groups, like low-earners, children, and pensioners are exempt from co-payments. Registering with the SSN is mandatory and free if you work in Italy. If you are neither working nor a dependent – for example, a student or retiree – you can opt-in to SSN healthcare voluntarily by paying a fixed annual fee. In other words, if you do not qualify for SNN services, you can purchase international health insurance before relocating to Italy. Look at reputable providers, such as: Allianz Care

However, private policies can also be used in combination with the SSN to help you access extra medical care or cover co-payments.

Italian health insurance costs and reimbursements Health insurance costs vary according to the factors mentioned in the table above. Expect to pay anywhere from €100–500 a month. Claim methods can differ between insurance companies and by type of treatment. Some insurance companies in Italy settle bills with healthcare providers directly, whereas others require you to pay upfront. Check with your provider to know which system they use.

Health insurance for seniors in Italy Health insurance for seniors works much the same as for other groups. However, there are no co-payments for retirees, and you pay an annual fixed fee. Some older people may prefer taking out a private insurance plan. For an additional cost, these allow for a wider range of care, shorter waiting times, and access to English-speaking specialists.

Cigna Global – offer a specialized senior health insurance plan