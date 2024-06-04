Senior health and elderly care in Italy

Overview of elderly care in Italy Italy, like many other countries, is grappling with an increasingly aging population. In 2022, seniors over 65 made up 24.3% of the population, and this share is projected to surge to 34% by 2050. Indeed, at 83.0 years, the country’s life expectancy is among the highest in the European Union (EU). Italian men tend to have shorter lifespans than women; in 2022, women’s life expectancy was 85 years – over four years more than that of men (80.9 years). Venice, Italy (Photo: Clément Falize/Unsplash) Italian adults typically remain in good health until after 75. Around 47.8% of pensioners aged 75 and over are either multi-chronic (suffering from three or more chronic diseases) or have severe limitations in their daily lives (2021). The most widespread chronic diseases are: Hypertension and osteoarticular problems (affecting 50% of seniors over 75)

Osteoporosis or bone disease (30.5%)

Diabetes (20.8%)

Diseases affecting the nervous system (15.9%) Fortunately, Italy has a well-developed elderly care system to support its rapidly aging population. For example, public health insurance provides essential services like primary and specialist care, pharmaceuticals, home care, and hospice care. As the government promotes community-based solutions and home care, private facilities like nursing homes and social centers are also integral parts of the system.

Mental health and neurodegenerative diseases Older age may come with a deterioration of your mental health. Depression and anxiety are the most common mental disorders in Italy. Alarmingly, reported depression rates tend to increase the older people get. For example, in 2022: 8.3% of seniors aged 65–74 experienced symptoms of depression

10.7% of pensioners aged 75–84

13.6% of adults aged 85+ The risk of suicide also increases with age. If you or someone you know needs mental help, you can call the crisis support line at 02 99777 (operators speak Italian). Photo: Jean Papillon/Pexels For longer-term care, you can contact your general doctor, who can refer you to a mental health specialist. However, you should be aware that waiting times are long, and sessions may be in Italian. As such, expat seniors may want to see a private healthcare professional. Learn more about mental healthcare treatment and prevention in our article on mental healthcare in Italy. Healthcare Mental healthcare in Italy Read more How to cope with Alzheimer’s and dementia It is normal for older adults to experience cognitive decline as they age. However, regular memory loss is different from dementia (demenza), a neurodegenerative disease that affects almost one in 10 Italians over 75 (8.3%). While symptoms of early dementia can vary greatly, most people notice a decline in: Memory (e.g., space-time disorientation)

Speech and language

Concentration, reasoning, and judgment (i.e., cognitive deficit)

Visual perception

Sphincter control If you or your loved one experiences any of these symptoms, you should contact your general doctor. The GP will perform an initial examination to rule out other conditions. Following the first appointment, they may monitor you to keep track of your symptoms. You may also be referred to a geriatric care specialist at a hospital for a physical, cognitive, and social evaluation. Although there is no treatment for Alzheimer’s or dementia, effective patient care may slow down the disease. While you may feel shame or denial, treatment can improve your quality of life significantly. As such, it’s recommended you seek medical advice before the disease progresses beyond help.

How seniors can manage chronic diseases in Italy The silent generation is known for toughening it out. However, chronic diseases and long-term conditions can drastically affect your quality of life. Fortunately, Italy’s elderly care system is well-equipped to help seniors manage age-related conditions, including arthritis (artrite) and diabetes (diabete). Photo: David Monje/Unsplash Around 15% of Italians are afflicted by osteoarthritis and arthritis. This disease is characterized by chronic inflammation of the joints, causing symptoms such as joint pain lasting longer than six weeks and lasting 30 minutes at a time. Arthritis is more prevalent in women than in men. As usual, you should contact your doctor for a diagnosis. They will examine your joints and order a blood and radiology test to diagnose your condition. Treatment usually involves medication to prevent pain and inflammation, surgery, and rehabilitation. It may also include physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and equipment to aid everyday life. A diabetes diagnosis also starts with bloodwork and other tests by the family doctor. For example, you may be given equipment to monitor your blood sugar. After that, the doctor may begin by prescribing a balanced diet and regular physical activity. If this treatment proves ineffective, you may be prescribed medication or insulin. In 2021, roughly 3.8 million Italians had diabetes, with most of them aged 75 years or older.

Rehabilitation and physical therapy in Italy Seniors who need assistance with mobility, strength, balance, and coordination can visit a physiotherapist (fisioterapista). Physiotherapy can be beneficial for conditions such as arthritis, osteoporosis, and Parkinson’s. Public health insurance covers most of the cost with a referral, but if you want to contact the physiotherapist directly, you’ll need to pay the full amount or have it covered by your private insurance. Rehabilitation after a fall or surgery usually takes place in a rehabilitation center or hospital.

Social and long-term care for the elderly in Italy Italy emphasizes community-based solutions and home care for the elderly (i.e., “aging in place”). More often than not, younger generations care for senior (grand)parents in their own homes. Southern Italy, in particular, sees in-patient nursing care as a last resort. That said, the country has an increasing number of long-term healthcare services for seniors who cannot live independently. These include: Home care through healthcare professionals (badante)

Residential or retirement homes (casa albergo, communità alloggio, or residenza assistenziale, depending on the location)

Nursing homes (casa di risposo)

Community-based programs to reduce isolation and promote well-being​

Hospices for palliative care Photo: Getty Images via Unsplash While public nursing homes and assisted living facilities do exist in Italy, long-term care is underfunded. As such, you may find shorter waiting lists and better quality facilities in the private healthcare sector. However, the prices of private residential and nursing homes are very steep, with the median cost being around €1,620 per month (2022). The Catholic church and various orders of nuns also run nursing homes in Italy and may provide financial assistance for low-income pensioners. Is there financial support for caregivers in Italy? Italy offers several allowances and benefits to caregivers who care for elderly family members or individuals with disabilities, including: Carer’s allowance (indennità di accompagnamento) – financial support for seniors who are not self-sufficient and require constant assistance. The allowance is granted regardless of your income. In 2024, the benefit is €531.76 per year. It’s important to note that the payment of the allowance is suspended when the beneficiary is hospitalized for more than 29 days.

– financial support for seniors who are not self-sufficient and require constant assistance. The allowance is granted regardless of your income. In 2024, the benefit is €531.76 per year. It’s important to note that the payment of the allowance is suspended when the beneficiary is hospitalized for more than 29 days. Home Care Support (Assistenza Domiciliare Integrata) – this program provides support for home care services, including home nursing, physical therapy, and personal care assistance. Services are coordinated by local health authorities and can vary by region and the specific needs of the pensioner.

– this program provides support for home care services, including home nursing, physical therapy, and personal care assistance. Services are coordinated by local health authorities and can vary by region and the specific needs of the pensioner. Tax deductions – caregivers may benefit from tax deductions for expenses related to the care of dependent family members. This includes deductions for medical expenses, home adaptations, and other costs incurred in providing care​.

– caregivers may benefit from tax deductions for expenses related to the care of dependent family members. This includes deductions for medical expenses, home adaptations, and other costs incurred in providing care​. Paid leave for caregivers – eligible carers can take up to three days of paid leave per month. In some cases, they may take extended leave of up to two years. Various community-based organizations and volunteer groups provide additional support and resources for caregivers, including counseling, respite care services, and training programs​. You can consult with your Regional Health Authority (Aziende Sanitarie Locali – ASL) to see what is available in your area.

Does Italy have telehealth or technology-enabled aging? Telemedication and other technology-enabled health services have become more readily available since the COVID-19 pandemic. Among online healthcare options are televisits, teleconsultations, telemedicine, and remote patient monitoring. When implemented correctly, these technologies can offer greater access to healthcare, relieve the burden on formal care systems, and enhance the patient’s quality of life. Photo: Getty Images via Unsplash Despite their potential value, however, both Italian doctors and patients seem adverse to the use of telehealth services. A 2022 survey revealed that only remote patient monitoring is practiced widely. Teleconsultations, on the other hand, are used primarily for intercollegiate consultations, and televisits with patients happen rarely. The study suggests that the disuse is due to a lack of professional telemedicine systems and limited training of healthcare professionals. However, it does not take the patients into account. Indeed, a second study from 2023 found that a large section of the population ignores the available telehealth services. Patients prefer in-person visits and seniors, in particular, have a negative attitude toward online healthcare. The writers of this study blame telehealth’s unpopularity on a lack of awareness of its existence, computer literacy, and knowledge of its effectiveness and safety. Healthcare apps for seniors in Italy Seniors who are not averse to telehealth can manage their health effectively using various free and paid apps. Many of these are user-friendly and have simple interfaces suitable for elderly care in Italy. Examples include: CareZone (EN) – track your medication and health info

Il tuo infermiere (IT) – find a certified home nurse

La tua salute (IT) – information on how to access the SSN

MedinAction (EN) – find an English-speaking doctor and schedule online consultations

MioDottore (IT) – book medical appointments and online consultations with general doctors and specialists

Mia Salute (IT) – manage your health records, schedule medical appointments, and receive reminders for medication and check-ups

Pagine Mediche (IT) – book medical appointments, access telemedicine services, and manage your medical records

Alternative and complementary care Alternative and complementary healthcare services (servizi sanitari alternativi e complementari) are increasingly more popular in Italy. Some hospitals and healthcare providers even recommend these holistic services as part of a comprehensive treatment plan. Photo: Natalia Blauth/Unsplash Common alternative and complementary elderly care services in Italy include: Acupuncture (agopuntura. Note: practitioners are usually required to have formal training and certification)

Aromatherapy (aromaterapia)

Herbal medicine (fitoterapia)

Homeopathy (omeopatia)

Chiropractic care (chiropratica. Note: chiropractors undergo extensive training and must be licensed)

Osteopathy (osteopatia. Note: practitioners are regulated and must complete specific training programs)

Naturopathy (naturopatia)

Massage therapy (terapia del massaggio)

Yoga and meditation (yoga e meditazione) Depending on your location and desired treatments, you can access these natural health services at hospitals, specialized health clinics, wellness centers, pharmacies, or health food stores. Alternative therapies are generally not covered by the public healthcare system. However, some regions in Italy may offer provisions to cover certain holistic treatments. For example, Tuscany (Toscana) is known to provide coverage if the treatment is integrated into a care plan provided by a public healthcare professional. You can check with your Regional Health Authority to see if or what complementary treatments they cover. Alternatively, you can take out private health insurance to cover holistic medicines.