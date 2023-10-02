Retire in Italy In 2023, around five million foreigners – or 8.8% – comprised the Italian population, according to Istat (i.e., the national statistics agency). It’s also a nation aging rapidly, with nearly 40% older than 65. Colosseum in Rome (Photo: Sol de Zuasnabar Brebbia via Getty Images) Fortunately, Italy’s many charms fit the ideal retirement fantasy perfectly. With its mild Mediterranean climate, world-renowned cuisine, and rich culture, the country ranks eighth worldwide (US News, 2022) for comfortably living out your golden years if your pension is adequate; around 21% of residents aged 65 and older are at risk of poverty.

Who can retire in Italy? No age or nationality restrictions exist for those looking to retire in Italy. However, the process is easier for citizens from the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries who don’t need a visa to retire in Italy. These individuals can also access Italy’s public healthcare system through the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC). Of course, registering with the local authorities is necessary, and tax implications may vary depending on your home country. Italy’s elective residence visa and income requirements Nationals of non-Schengen/EFTA countries will need an Italian residence visa. Perhaps the most convenient is the Elective Residency (Residenza Elettiva) visa. The permit is designed for expats with a stable income, such as pensioners, and is often called Italy’s ‘retiree visa,’ although it’s available to anyone over 18. Expatica’s guide to Visas and immigration in Italy Read more To be eligible for elective residency, you must demonstrate that you have sufficient funds to support yourself and your dependents during your stay in Italy (typically valid for one year). However, you can keep renewing it so long as you continue to meet the financial requirements. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation (Ministero degli Affari Esteri e della Cooperazione Internazionale) explains the process with a handy visa tool on its website. You only need to type in your nationality, country of residence, and reason and length of stay. Generally, you need to include the following documentation with your application form: Recent passport photos

Valid passport or other travel document

Proof of regular financial resources or from sources other than paid employment

Proof of residence Retirement age in Italy In Italy, you hang up your hat (attaccare il cappello) at age 67, regardless of gender, and this official retirement age will only be reviewed again in 2026.

Where are the best places for expats to retire in Italy? Whether you prefer the tranquility of the countryside or the vibrant city life, Italy offers a diverse range of destinations that fulfill every expat’s retirement dreams. Milan, Italy (Photo: Buena Vista Images via Getty Images) Property prices and the cost of living will vary according to where you finally decide to live. But as a handy benchmark, average monthly household expenses were around €2,437 in 2022. Each of the regions listed below has its pros and cons. Lombardy Istat says more than a million foreign-born inhabitants live in Lombardy, perhaps Italy’s most glamorous province. Its vibrant cities, rich culture, and stunning landscapes make it an excellent option for retirees seeking a mix of urban amenities and natural beauty. The region is home to Milan (Milano), Italy’s financial and fashion capital, with a cosmopolitan lifestyle, quality healthcare, and cultural opportunities. More serene – but perhaps as expensive – is its picturesque lake region. Como and Garda have long been scenic retreats for relaxation and leisure activities. The downside is the cost of living in Lombardy. According to the real estate portal, Immobiliare, the region is among Italy’s most expensive for real estate. Tuscany Some 400,000 expats make their homes under the Tuscan sun, according to Istat, with inquiries increasing by 30% in 2021. Photo: Shaun Egan via Getty Images The region ticks all the right boxes: rolling green hills, extensive vineyards, a history of art and culture, and well-connected airports. Florence (Firenze), its capital, is also home to a thriving expat community with several retirement communities established around Tuscany in recent years. Abruzzo Abruzzo’s rolling landscape in southern central Italy resembles Tuscany but with more affordable housing. Nature reserves cover about a third of the province, but because it straddles the central Apennines, you can also access charming cities and beautiful beaches. The region offers excellent public transportation to the country’s larger cities, with L’Aquila, its capital, just over an hour’s drive from Rome (Roma). Piedmont South of Switzerland and east of France lies Piedmont. It is centrally located, making it easy to reach the rest of Europe by road. The province offers quiet country living – with some of the continent’s best farmlands – and is famed for its slow food, white truffles, and world-renowned wines. Moreover, the region is bounded by mountains on three sides, giving it a classically continental climate. In other words, summers are long and hot, and winters are cool but mild. As of 2022, it is home to 410,000 foreign-born residents, according to Istat. Sicily The island paradise of Sicily has much going for it – diverse landscapes, rich history, delectable cuisine, and quality healthcare. Some 184,000 foreigners lived in Sicily as of 2022, Istat data shows. Photo: Judith Haeusler via Getty Images It has actively marketed itself to mature internationals as young people migrate to the country’s bigger cities. Consequently, many Sicilian villages and towns have been selling homes for €1, provided you establish residence locally, investing time and money in renovating the property within a specified timeframe. Overall, the region is home to Italy’s lowest costs of living. After neighboring Calabria and Molise, it also boasts the lowest property prices. Weatherwise, Sicily has mild winters and hot summers, which have been getting even warmer due to climate change.

Wills and inheritance in Italy When you retire in Italy, consider updating your will (testamento) to ensure your Italian estate is distributed according to your wishes. Without a valid will, your local assets will go to beneficiaries determined by Italian law, typically your spouse and children or the next closest family members. Photo: Westend61 via Getty Images An Italian notary must translate and authenticate a foreign will before it can be executed in Italy. Therefore, drawing up an Italian-based will could be more cost-effective and ensure a smoother probate process. There are three types of Italian wills: Handwritten

Formal

Secret You can easily compose a handwritten will, while a notary has to draft the formal will and read it aloud before witnesses. A secret testament remains undisclosed until the testator’s death and is usually protected by a lawyer. How do you write a will in Italy? You can start by appointing an Italian lawyer to draft the will, ensuring it complies with Italian law. Ideally, choose a specialist familiar with inheritance law in Italy and your original home country. Furthermore, it is also best to involve an Italian accountant because of the inheritance tax. Your local lawyer may be able to recommend one. Indeed, while you will need to follow the law on statutory entitlements to your spouse and children, you can freely allocate the rest. Of course, you can change your will as often as you want, but only the most recent will be considered valid. What is the inheritance tax in Italy? Inheritance taxes apply to the worldwide estate of any resident in Italy at the time of their death. The country has some of Europe’s lowest inheritance tax rates, ranging between 4% and 8%. The tax-free allowance is up to €1 million, meaning most direct descendants do not need to pay inheritance or gift tax on the deceased estate. However, inheritance declarations must be submitted within six months of the benefactor’s death. According to The Worldwide Estate and Inheritance Tax Guide 2023 (WEITG), the law provides specific rules for determining the taxable base for each transferred asset.