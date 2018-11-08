Retiring abroad: cross-border retirement planning

Retiring abroad for expat hopefuls

It’s never too early to start planning for retirement abroad. But before you do, it’s important to perform thorough research or obtain professional guidance; beyond the practical matters of finding a place to live or learning how to navigate a new country’s roads, you’ll need advice to navigate social security and pensions in your home country and in your destination country. If you haven’t chosen a destination country, now is the time to decide.

Some of the best places to retire have a low cost of living, not to mention low taxation rates. United States citizens are subject to taxation no matter where they live. Examine the tax treaties in place to avoid double taxation when dipping into retirement funds. The United States has tax treaties with most other European countries; other nationalities should examine the taxation laws of their new country, as that is where they will be taxed.

Retirement options for expats depend, in part, on their native countries. In the United States, for example, there are numerous options for American citizens to receive retirement benefits; these include pensions (which have largely fallen out of favor), social security (which everyone receives if they’ve paid into social security), individual retirement accounts (of which there are several types), and 401(k)s. Receiving these funds abroad is possible but tricky.

British expats, on the other hand, have access to the Qualifying Recognized Overseas Pension Scheme (QROPS). QROPS was set up specifically in response to European Union regulations in 2006; it assists British citizens who built a pension fund in the United Kingdom but want to retire abroad. However, QROPS comes with some difficulties, too; there are costs for transferring the pension and the loss of some UK benefits.

However, individual situations vary; personalized guidance is always recommended before making the move.