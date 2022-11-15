Learning Italian before moving to Italy There are many ways to start picking up some vocabulary before you set foot on Italian soil. From watching movies, listening to podcasts, or attending language classes in your town, everyone can find an approach that suits them. With a few basic phrases, you’ll feel less anxious when you land in Rome (Roma) or Milan (Milano) and want to find the best brioche in the neighborhood. International Italian-language schools To learn Italian abroad, there are various organizations that can help you out. You can check out which ones offer individual or group lessons near you: Dante Alighieri Society (società dante alighieri)

Italian Cultural Institute (istituto italiano di cultura)

The Italian department of your local university

A local language center

Learning Italian online Many language schools in Italy and abroad offer in-person classes as well as online options. For example, the Dante Alighieri Society, also known as La Dante, offers a variety of options to suit every learning style and budget. You can select a course by lesson type, duration, intensity, and budget. Examples of costs include (2022–2023): Type of course Duration Cost Conversational Italian 30 hours €240 Online Varies €38 Hybrid on-and-offline 12 weeks €380 Other online resources to learn Italian La Mappa Misteriosa: created by the BBC, this interactive 12-episode miniseries lets you learn Italian by answering questions and making decisions about how the storyline unfolds. It is well suited for beginners, and if you can’t access it from your location, the videos are also on YouTube.

Digital Dialects: offer interactive games for beginner to lower-intermediate learners of Italian

Italian Made Easy: a language platform with useful resources, courses, and content in slow Italian that is easy to understand. The platform requires a membership, but its podcast and YouTube channel are free to use.

News in Slow Italian: a podcast that talks about the latest headlines and explanations of grammar and idioms in easy-to-understand Italian. Part of the content is hidden behind a paywall.

Learn Italian with a computer or phone app In addition to traditional online and offline lessons, you can use your phone or computer to access various free and paid language apps and programs. A lot of these have limited free access, so you can try out the platform before purchasing the full program. Sorrento (Photo: Nick Fewings/Unsplash) Some of the more popular apps include: Babbel: a high-quality language app with short, interactive lessons and live classes

Brainscape Italian Verbs: offering flashcards on Italian verb groups

Duolingo: a very popular app with bite-sized daily lessons and an attractive interface

Fluenz: a set of digital programs that teaches Italian from an English point of view

Mondly by Pearson: both educational and addictive, this app offers courses, games, and conversations

Pimsleur: a series of audio courses that focus heavily on auditory and verbal perception

Preply: an online learning platform with lessons to learn languages and more

Rosetta Stone: available on the web and through an app, this program uses images, text, and sound to teach a new language If you want to practice the Italian you’ve learned so far, there are several language exchange sites and apps where you can connect with other speakers. These include: Language Exchange

Conversation Exchange

Hello Talk

penpal gate

Learning Italian outside of the classroom Most Italians are friendly and talkative. It is very common for strangers to engage in small talk and start a conversation. So there are plenty of opportunities to practice and improve your Italian outside the classroom. Here are a few tips to help you grow your language skills: Get chatting: interact with neighbors, local shop owners, market vendors, or bartenders

interact with neighbors, local shop owners, market vendors, or bartenders Join an in-person language exchange: attend face-to-face meetups to connect with other new speakers and practice your language skills (e.g., Meetup, Polygot Club, and BlaBla Language Exchange)

attend face-to-face meetups to connect with other new speakers and practice your language skills (e.g., Meetup, Polygot Club, and BlaBla Language Exchange) Attend a social gathering: neighborhood parties (or religious centers if you are so inclined) are a great way to connect with other people and put your Italian to the test

neighborhood parties (or religious centers if you are so inclined) are a great way to connect with other people and put your Italian to the test Organize playdates: if you have children, host a playdate to practice your Italian with the parents and children

if you have children, host a playdate to practice your Italian with the parents and children Be persistent: speak only in Italian with new friends and colleagues

speak only in Italian with new friends and colleagues Read Italian newspapers: local papers will give you insight into your own community, and national news platforms (e.g., La Repubblica and Corriere della Sera) will help you learn more difficult vocabulary

local papers will give you insight into your own community, and national news platforms (e.g., La Repubblica and Corriere della Sera) will help you learn more difficult vocabulary Watch Italian TV and films (with subtitles) : you’ll learn words and sentences gradually

: you’ll learn words and sentences gradually Visit museums and exhibitions: grab an Italian audio guide to accompany you and learn some vocabulary along the way

Language learning for children in Italy Children are great at picking up languages through play. As such, the best way to engage them is to have them interact with other Italian-speaking youth. Venice (Photo: Riccardo Fabi/NurPhoto/Getty Images) If you’re concerned about your child’s ability to integrate into the Italian education system, some options to consider are: Berlitz offers online and offline courses for children and teens on an individual or group level

Finding a private tutor who has experience working with children

Child-friendly websites and apps, such as Muzzy (web and app), the Italian Experiment (web), or MindSnacks (app, only iOS-friendly)

Checking out the resources in your local library

Introducing them to the Italian language by watching TV shows or listening to songs

Official language examinations and qualifications If you want to apply for a residence permit, you’ll have to demonstrate a certain level of Italian. But, even without official necessity, it is valuable to have a certification. Language qualifications in Italy reflect the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR). These levels are A1–A2 (beginner), B1–B2 (intermediary), and C1–C2 (advanced). There are four official language certificates in Italy: PLIDA (Progetto Lingua Italiana Dante Alighieri): the Dante Alighieri Society will earn you a PLIDA certificate. Since each center can set its own rates, it’s best to find one nearest to you to inquire about costs.

CELI (Certificati di Lingua Italiana): the University for Foreigners of Perugia (università per stranieri di Perugia) offers various certificates for children and adult learners. Prices range from around €16 to 160 for internationals seeking teaching qualifications (the DILS-PG).

CILS (Certificazione di Italiano come Lingua Straniera): the University for Foreigners of Siena (università per stranieri di siena) gives out CILS certificates, ranging from €40 to 160 depending on the level

CERT.IT (certificazione Italiano): you can go to the Rome Tre University (università degli studi Roma Tre) for a CERT.IT certificate. Prices range from €35 for A1 to €200 (€40 per test) for a C2-level certification. The Italian Language Quality Certification (certificazione lingua Italiana di qualità – CLIQ) oversees the four national language qualifications. Photo: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images How to apply for a language certificate Italian language certificates can be procured in Italy (PDF, in Italian) and around the world (PDF, in Italian). You can contact the language center (centro lingua) to sign up. Documents that you’ll need to provide include: a completed application form to the relevant institution

a copy of your passport or ID card

proof of payment Some of the centers have online portals, and others you can email or call. On their websites, you will find exam dates and descriptions of the tests (e.g., written or oral).