The most beautiful places to visit in Italy

Pompeii The ancient Roman city of Pompeii is one of the most famous places to visit in Italy, which is hardly surprising given its tragic history. Those visiting the famous site can travel back in time to 79 AD, when Mount Vesuvius erupted, burying the bustling city in ash and preserving it for centuries. Curious explorers can wander around some of the buildings and public spaces that have come to life through careful excavations. Photo: Christopher Ott/Unsplash They can also spend time strolling along the ancient streets and discovering what is left of the shops, brothels, baths, homes, and more significant structures like the Amphitheater, the Forum, and the Sanctuary of Apollo. Needless to say, you’ll want to have your camera ready to capture these jaw-dropping historic scenes. You won’t want to miss: A day trip to nearby Herculaneum; another ancient Roman city that was preserved in lava during the same explosion of Mount Vesuvius

The vivid frescos at the Villa dei Misteri (Villa of the Mysteries)

Hiking the rim of Mount Vesuvius

Checking out the intriguing Cave Canum (Beware of the Dog) mosaic at the House of the Tragic Poet