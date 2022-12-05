What languages are spoken in Italy? The primary language spoken in Italy is, of course, Italian. Even though there are 58 million native speakers of Italian in the country, many local dialects are so complex that locals consider them as native languages in themselves. Several minority languages also co-exist with Italian across the peninsula. Fish market in Catania, Italy (Photo: Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images) To give you an idea, here are some of the leading minority languages found in Italy: Ladin – a Judeo-Spanish language still spoken by around 30,000 people in the Dolomites (Dolomiti)

– a Judeo-Spanish language still spoken by around 30,000 people in the Dolomites (Dolomiti) Slovene – spoken in northeastern Friuli, close to Slovenia

– spoken in northeastern Friuli, close to Slovenia German and Bavarian – in the northeastern regions bordering Austria

– in the northeastern regions bordering Austria French – found in the Val d’Aosta region, across the Alps from France

– found in the Val d’Aosta region, across the Alps from France Albanian – the Arbëreshë variant of this language is spoken by about 100,000 people, mainly in southern Italy

– the Arbëreshë variant of this language is spoken by about 100,000 people, mainly in southern Italy Croatian – notably in the regions of Trieste (bordering Croatia) and Molise

– notably in the regions of Trieste (bordering Croatia) and Molise Catalan – about one-third of the population of Alghero, on Sardinia (Sardegna), are proficient speakers of this local dialect of Catalan

– about one-third of the population of Alghero, on Sardinia (Sardegna), are proficient speakers of this local dialect of Catalan Sardinian – a language related to Catalan spoken daily by over 1 million Sardinians

Origins and history of the Italian language Italian is part of the Italic branch of the Indo-European language family. It is a Romance language that developed from Vulgar (or common) Latin, the colloquial language of the late Roman empire. Several other European languages (i.e., Spanish, French, Romanian, and Portuguese) also descended from this vernacular. Written examples of what later became Italian are found in legal documents from as far back as the 10th and 11th centuries. But at this stage, it was just one of the hundreds of dialects that populated the peninsula. Latin was still generally used in literature and administrative documents. The Divine Comedy by Dante Alighieri (Photo: PHAS/Getty Images) The first great literary work written in the Florentine dialect was The Divine Comedy (La Divina Commedia) by Dante Alighieri in the early 14th century. It is currently kept in the National Central Library of Florence (Biblioteca Nazionale Centrale di Firenze). This work became renowned, which introduced it to the broader population. In addition to the influence of Dante’s work, the power of Florentine trade and artistic flourishing during the Renaissance likely led to the growing dominance of this particular dialect. Later, during the 15th and 16th centuries, the Tuscan dialect was codified into Italian. It wasn’t until the unification of Italy in 1861, however, that Italian became the country’s official language.

Italian dialects Standard Italian still co-exists with hundreds of local dialects that also evolved from Vulgar Latin. These fall into the following dialect groups: Northern Italian, or Gallo-Italian dialects

Venetan dialects of northeastern Italy

Tuscan dialects (including Corsican)

Mediani dialects of the Marche, Umbria, and Rome (Roma)

Meridionali dialects of Abruzzo, Puglia (Apulia), Naples (Napoli), Campania, and Lucania

Meriodionali-Estremi dialects of Calabria, Otranto, and Sicily (Sicilia) Check out the Europass website to see them all mapped onto lo Stivale (the boot of Italy) and listen to some examples. Outside of Italy, some people still speak dialectal variations of Italian. For example, the Istrian dialects can still be heard in some areas of the Istrian peninsula in Croatia. Much further away, Brazilian Veneto (or Talian) is an Italian dialect spoken by roughly 500,000 people in southern Brazil.

Italian pronunciation/phonology Italian uses only 21 letters of the Latin alphabet: Letter groups Letters Explanation 15 consonants b, c, d, f, g, l, m, n, p, q, r, s, t, v, z Consonants are often doubled-up in words, which results in a slight variation in pronunciation One diacritical letter h The H doesn’t have a sound but influences the pronunciation of words Five vowels a, e, i, o, u Each vowel is almost always pronounced in the same way wherever they individually occur within a word It’s important that the letters j, k, x, y, and w are only used in technical terms and symbols, foreign names, and international or specialized terms (e.g., taxi, jackpot, jazz, yo-yo, or web). Compared to English, it’s much simpler to read Italian once you know how the different combinations of letters sound together, as there is almost no variation in this. C and G One difficulty to bear in mind is the pronunciation of the letters c and g. It varies depending on the surrounding letters. Here’s how to use the correct pronunciation for these letters: Letter pronunciation When to use Examples Hard c (as in c at) When followed by a, o, u, or any consonant casa (house), conto (bill), cuanto (leather), crimine (crime) Soft c (as in ch air) When followed by e or i cena (dinner), cibo (food), cinema (cinema) Hard g (as in g love) When followed by a, o, u, or any consonant gonna (garden), galleria (gallery), guarda (to look), gratis (free), ghiaccio (ice) Soft g (as in g iraffe) When followed by e or i gelato (ice cream), giallo (yellow), gioco (game) S and Z The letters s and z can also have two different pronunciations. S-sounds can either have a hard or a soft pronunciation. Z-sounds are either voiced (the vocal cords vibrate during pronunciation) or voiceless (the vocal cords do not vibrate). The general rules are as follows: Letter pronunciation When to use Examples Hard s (as in zoo) Between two vowels, or

before b, d, g, l, m, n, r, and v sguardo (gaze), offeso (offended), cosa (what), sbaglio (mistake), musica (music) Soft s (as in hou s e/ s et) In cases other than the hard s and always when the s is doubled stanza (room), ascolatare (to listen), testa (head), pasta (pasta), spechio (mirror), assunto (hired), passata (tomato sauce) Voiced z (the ‘ds’ sound in English – hea ds ) Usually at the beginning of words or in-between two vowels zanzara (mosquito), romanzo (novel), zero (zero), zitto (silent) Voiceless z (the ‘ts’ sound in English, as in ra ts ) Before two vowels in a row, when it appears before the word endings–ezza, -azza, -izza, plus before an l or n Venezia (Venice), pizza (pizza), agenzia (agency), calzia (socks) However, these rules are not set in stone; there are exceptions. Of course, non-native Italian speakers only master these sounds after much practice. A few more important points about the Italian language You should also keep the following in mind when learning Italian: Most words end in a vowel. Exceptions tend to be monosyllabic words or foreign borrowings (e.g., film (film), camion (truck), nord (north), il (the), non (not), per (for))

A word where the final syllable is stressed often has an accent on the last letter, like perché (because) or caffè (coffee) Photo: Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images The r-sound is always rolled, like in Spanish, señorita (woman)

A q in Italian is always followed by another vowel and is pronounced like the letter k in English

The letters sc together make a soft sh-sound, like in ‘ sh ip’ or ‘a sh .’

Italian grammar Grammar in Italy is rather simple compared to most other languages. With a bit of effort and practice, you can quickly grasp the essentials. Nouns In Italian, nouns are gendered, which means they are either masculine or feminine. This is often reflected in their spelling. When it comes to word endings in the singular, ‘-o’ generally denotes a masculine noun (e.g., il gatto means ‘the tomcat’) and ‘-a’ a feminine one (e.g., la gatta means ‘the queen’ (female cat)). It’s also easier to tell which gender nouns are by looking at their articles. There are some crossovers in word endings to keep in mind: Gender Singular Examples Plural Examples Masculine noun endings -o il gatto (the cat), il disegno (the drawing) -i i gatti (the cats), i disegni (the drawings) -e il cane (the dog), il sole (the sun) -i i cani (the dogs), i soli (the suns) Feminine noun endings -a la finestra (the window), la porta (the door) -e le finestre (the windows), le porte (the doors) -e la luce (the light), la carne (the meat) -i le luci (the lights), le carni (the meats) Naturally (just to keep things interesting), exceptions exist. These make it harder to determine if a noun is masculine or feminine. Some examples include: Some feminine nouns end in ‘-o’ (e.g., la mano (the hand))

Sometimes the plural ending does not change (e.g., le foto/le foto (photograph/s), la moto/le moto (motorbike/s))

Some masculine nouns end in ‘-a’ (e.g., il cinema (the cinema))

Some words change gender when they become plural by taking on an ‘-a’ at the end (e.g., il muro/le mura (the wall/s), l’osso/le ossa (the bone/s)) Articles Italian articles correspond with the gender and the number of a noun. There are seven different types of definite (the) articles: Article Use Examples il For singular masculine nouns starting in a consonant, except when using lo (LO) il cane (the dog), il cielo (the sky) lo For singular masculine nouns beginning with s + consonant, or starting with z lo specchio (the mirror), lo zaino (the backpack) la With feminine nouns starting with any consonant la donna (the woman), la casa (the house) l’ Used before masculine or feminine singular nouns beginning with a vowel l’immagine (the image), l’uomo (the man) gli With plural masculine nouns starting with vowels, z , gn or s + consonant gli zaini (the backpacks), gli gnomi (the gnomes), gli studenti (the students) i With plural masculine nouns starting with consonants other than those above i libri (the books), i gatti (the cats) le Before any plural feminine noun le tazze (the glasses), le case (the houses) Indefinite articles The Italian indefinite (a/an) are as follows: Indefinite article Use Examples uno For masculine nouns beginning with s + consonant, or starting with z uno spuntino (a snack), uno zio (an uncle) un For all other masculine words un amico (a friend), un tavolo (a table) una For feminine nouns starting with any consonant una madre (a mother), una zia (an aunt) un’ For feminine nouns starting with a vowel un’arancina (the arancina), un’ora (the hour) When plural nouns are indefinite, they either use no article (like in English) or the partitive (i.e., ‘some’). The singular indefinite nouns in Italian are conjugated into the plural as follows: Single indefinite article Plural indefinite article Examples un dei un bambino (the baby) / bambini (babies)/ dei bambini (some babies) uno degli uno zaino (the backpack) / zaini (backpacks)/ degli zaini (some backpacks) una delle una ragazza (the girl) / ragazze (girls) / delle ragazze (some girls) un’ dell’ un’acqua (the water) / acqua (water) / dell’acqua (some water) Adjectives Adjectives reflect the gender (masculine/feminine), as well as the number (singular/plural) of the corresponding nouns. Adjectives ending in ‘e’ do not vary and always take ‘i’ as the plural. Examples of adjectives in Italian include: Gender Singular Plural Masculine noun + adjective il cane nero (the black dog),

lo specchio pesante (the heavy mirror) i cani neri (the black dogs),

gli specchi pesanti (the heavy mirrors) Feminine noun + adjective la porta nera (the black door),

la sede pesante (the heavy seat) le porte nere (the black doors),

le sedi pesanti (the heavy seats) Standard Verbs Most Italian verbs fall into one of three groups, according to the ending of the infinitive form: -are verbs – for example, parlare (to talk), giocare (to play), sembrare (to seem)

verbs – for example, parlare (to talk), giocare (to play), sembrare (to seem) -ere verbs – for example, prendere (to take), bere (to drink), tacere (to quieten)

verbs – for example, prendere (to take), bere (to drink), tacere (to quieten) -ire verbs – for example, finire (to finish), gestire (to manage), capire (to understand) How you conjugate a verb will depend on which of the above groups it falls into. You simply take the root of the verb, remove the infinitive ending (are/ere/ire), and replace it with another that corresponds to the subject(s) of the verb. For the present tense, conjugation generally follows this pattern: Pronoun -are verbs

(e.g., lavorare (to work)) -ere verbs

(e.g., vivere (to live)) -ire verbs

(e.g., dormire (to sleep)) I (io)

You (tu)

He/She (lui/lei)

We (noi)

You (voi)

They (loro) lavoro

lavori

lavora

lavoriamo

lavorate

lavorano vivo

vivi

vive

viviamo

vivete

vivono dormo

dormi

dorme

dormiamo

dormite

dormono Irregular Verbs There are always exceptions when conjugating verbs. There’s no way to get around memorizing irregular verb conjugations. The most common ones are: Pronoun Andare (to go) Venire (to come) Stare (to be/stay) I (io)

You (tu)

He/She (lui/lei)

We (noi)

You (voi)

They (loro) vado

vai

va

andiamo

andate

vanno vengo

vieni

viene

veniamo

venite

vengono sto

stai

sta

stiamo

state

stanno Stare is an especially important verb since it allows you to create the continuous tense (-ing). So instead of saying: ‘I work’ (lavoro), you can say ‘I am working’ (sto lavorando). Note that in Italian, you can skip the subject of the verb, since the verb conjugation tells you who you are talking about (e.g., lavoro / io lavoro mean the same).

Interesting facts about the Italian language With its rich history and evolution, there are plenty of interesting facts about the Italian language. Photo: AGF/Getty Images Here are some to wrap your head around: Many Italian words are used to talk about food, but have you stopped to consider their original meaning? For example, biscotto (cookie) is ‘twice cooked’, panna cotta means ‘cooked cream’, and tiramisu literally means ‘pick-me-up.’

Alongside words like spaghetti and pizza, many other Italian phrases have found their way into everyday English usage. Many of these are linked to performance and music, such as ballerina, diva, opera, scenario, solo, and soprano.

There are also more somber words like influenza, fiasco, malaria, propaganda, and vendetta, originating from Italian

You might think of tomatoes as an essential ingredient in Italian cuisine. Yet they were unknown in Italy until the colonization of the Americas. Not recognizing this unusual fruit, the Italians called it pomodoro, which is Latin for ‘golden apple.’

One of the longest words in Italian has a staggering 26 letters, precipitevolissimevolmente, meaning ‘very, very hastily’