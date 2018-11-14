One of the best ways to strengthen your chances of finding the perfect job is to learn another language that you can add to your CV. As with many kinds of education, though, learning a new language doesn’t come cheap. What are the costs and amount of hours necessary for an English-speaker to go from a beginner to working fluency? What is the cheapest language to learn? To figure out which language comes out on top, we’ve crunched the numbers by using the average prices from a cost-per-hour language learning resource and calculated the estimated expenses of learning 28 languages from around the world. The research also looked into the difficulty of learning each language, with average hours needed ranging from 600 hours to a staggering 2,200 hours. The 28 languages were picked from around the world from a wide variety of language families. Figuring out the cheapest language to learn

The cost of learning a language

Figuring out the cheapest language to learn Many European languages were ranked as the most expensive languages to learn based on cost per hour: Dutch is one of the costliest languages (£18.71), followed by German (£16.02), French (£13.62), Italian (£11.67), and Spanish (£10.26). Some of the more affordable languages to learn were less than half as cheap, including Urdu (£6.24), Hindi (£6.79), and Arabic (£8.89). Other expensive languages to learn included Turkish (£18.27), Hebrew (£14.44), Mandarin (£13.35), and Japanese (£11.08). Many East Asian languages, including Cantonese, require much more resources to become fluent (Photo: Melvina Mak / Unsplash) The high costs of learning European languages, however, are offset by the fact that several European languages are considered relatively easy to learn, based on the time required to master the language. The easiest languages to learn included Danish, Dutch, French, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish, and Romanian; these languages only required around 600 hours of study to reach fluency, with German lagging close behind (750 hours). This contrasts with more difficult languages such as Arabic, Mandarin, Japanese, and Korean; these languages take an average of 2,200 hours to learn, pushing up overall costs. When you consider hourly costs and the number of hours required together, there’s only one answer to what the easiest and cheapest language to learn is: Indonesian! The path to functional fluency costs around £5,175 in total for about 900 hours of study; that works out to £6.35 per hour. At the other end of the scale, Korean is the most expensive language to study at a staggering price of £41,155 for 2,200 hours of study; that’s £18.71 per hour.

The cost of learning a language Here’s the full league table of all 28 languages: Language Number of study hours Cost per hour Total cost to fluency 1. Indonesian

900 £6.35 £5,715 2. Portuguese

600 £10.23 £6,138 3. Spanish

600 £10.26 £6,157 4. Swedish

600 £10.32 £6,191 5. Romanian

600 £10.83 £6,500 6. Urdu

1,100 £6.24 £6,864 7. Italian

600 £11.67 £7,004 8. Hindi

1,100 £6.79 £7,466 9. Danish

600 £12.47 £7,484 10. French

600 £13.62 £8,171 11. Persian

1,100 £7.50 £8,250 12. Polish

1,100 £9.03 £9,932 13. Serbian

1,100 £9.85 £10,834 14. Greek

1,100 £10.18 £11,195 15. Dutch

600 £18.71 £11,224 16. Russian

1,100 £10.31 £11,338 17. Croatian

1,100 £10.51 £11,556 18. Latvian

1,100 £10.51 £11,556 19. German

750 £16.02 £12,013 20. Bulgarian

1,100 £11.82 £12,999 21. Czech

1,100 £11.82 £12,999 22. Thai

1,100 £12.80 £14,082 23. Hebrew

1,100 £14.44 £15,886 24. Arabic

2,200 £8.89 £19,548 25. Turkish

1,100 £18.27 £20,097 26. Japanese

2,200 £11.08 £24,375 27. Mandarin

2,200 £13.35 £29,367 28. Korean

2,200 £18.71 £41,155