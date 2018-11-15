First things first: CV or resume? Before we get started, it is important to understand the difference between the terms ‘CV’ and ‘resume’, which you are likely to come across during your job search. Depending on where you are in the world, these can actually mean different things. In the US, for example, a resume is a short document about the candidate, whereas a CV is a long and more detailed version of their credentials. To the rest of the world, however, the two words mean the same thing and are used interchangeably.



Resumes in the United States Generally speaking, Americans like their resumes (also spelled résumé) to be short, simple, and straight to the point. There is no need to include any personal information such as hobbies or interests, nor is it necessary to include a photo of yourself. This is largely due to the nation’s strict privacy laws that protect candidates from discrimination. It is also important to know that the term ‘resume’ is used more commonly than ‘CV’ in the US. As mentioned before, these terms also refer to two different things. Length When applying for jobs in the US, a two-page resume is sufficient. The only time you would need to submit a longer, more detailed CV is if you are applying for roles in academia. These positions tend to require more detailed background information on your skills and qualifications. So, unless you are a very experienced job-seeker applying for a specialist role, keep it to two pages. If you graduated within the past few years, then a one-page resume is perfectly acceptable. Language Make sure you use standard American English when creating your resume in the US. If you are not familiar with the spelling rules, such as swapping the ‘s’ for ‘z’ in words such as ‘prioritize’, and dropping the u in words like ‘color’ and ‘flavor’, then it’s a good idea to change the spell check language settings to American English on your laptop or computer. Structure and format The general structure of your US resume should be as follows: Personal information: your name, address, and contact details. You can also include links to your LinkedIn or social media profiles if you feel they present you in a positive and professional way. Just make sure they are up to date.

CVs in the United Kingdom In terms of format and style, a UK CV is not very different from a US resume. The main distinction is that you are freer to share personal information such as your hobbies and interests, in order to convey your personality. Length The recommended length for a UK CV is two pages. If it does overflow on to three pages, this isn’t too much of a problem, but try to avoid having only one or two lines on the final page as this looks messy. Either edit your CV to fit two pages, or revise the content so that it fills out every page. Of course, you only want to include relevant information, so don’t add more just for the sake of making it longer. It is also common practice in the UK to write and send a cover letter with your CV when you apply for a job. The purpose of this letter is to demonstrate why you are the ideal candidate for the role, explaining how your skills and experience match those outlined in the job description. Language You should write your CV in British English and use the correct spelling. The easiest way to do this is to change your spell check settings. It is also important to make sure that you use the appropriate phrases. For example, in the UK an unpaid internship is referred to as ‘work experience’ and what Americans might call school is referred to as ‘university’ or ‘college’. Structure and format The general structure of your UK CV should be as follows: Personal information: this should include your name, address, phone number, and e-mail address at the top. Details such as your age or marital status are not required (like in some other countries) and there is no need to include a photo of yourself unless specifically requested by an employer.

CVs across Europe Unlike the US and UK, Europeans are generally fairly creative when it comes to writing their CVs. These are often visually pleasing and include colors as well as a photo of the candidate; in addition to the core information required, of course. You might even say that CVs in Europe are more human and less rigid than in other stricter regions. That said, there are certain expectations to bear in mind, depending on the country you are applying to. Male applicants in Italy, for example, are required to state if they have served in the military; a duty that is mandatory in some European nations. Length In general, CVs in Europe consist of one or two pages, although it isn’t uncommon to cover three pages in the UK, France, and Portugal, and even up to five in Greece, Ireland, and the Netherlands. Jobseekers usually include a photo of themselves at the top, although this is not common practice in the UK, Italy, Ireland, and Denmark. It is always a good idea to check the CV criteria of the country you are applying to before you get started. Language When writing your CV in Europe, you should generally stick to using British English. Structure and format As mentioned, depending on where you are in the world, there are slightly different rules in terms of the information you need to include in your CV. For instance, unlike in some countries, companies in the Netherlands tend to place a lot of importance on hobbies and interests during the interview stage. Therefore, you might want to include these details in your CV. Despite these various rules, the general structure of your European CV should be as follows: Personal information: this should include your name, address, and contact details at the top.

CVs in South Africa Generally speaking, South Africans prefer seeing who they may potentially hire upfront, so if your CV does not provide enough information, an employer may resort to searching for you online before they offer you an interview. Be warned. There are specific things you need to bear in mind when writing your CV in South Africa. For example, the South African government website suggests that you list your marital status, ID number, country of birth, and driver’s license. There is a debate, however, over whether this opens the door for prejudice. Therefore it is best to keep to just relevant personal details. It is also not mandatory to include a photo of yourself. There are two types of CV employers expect to receive in South Africa; a Brief Profile, which is a one-page CV and similar to a resume; and a Comprehensive CV, which provides more in-depth information regarding your education, work experience, and relevant skills. When you apply for a position, you usually send your Brief Profile first; this includes your personal information and contact details, education, and employment history in reverse chronological order. You should also send a cover letter with this. Then follow up your application with a phone call to confirm that they have received it. The cover letter should include three to four paragraphs and it should highlight why you are suitable for the job. You usually send the Comprehensive CV at the second stage, on request; this provides your potential employer with more information about your skills and experience. Length In South Africa, a CV should be short and to the point; ideally no more than one or two pages. It is important to remember that employers decide which applicants they want to interview for the job based on the CVs that they receive. Therefore, you should emphasize certain skills and experience that will make you stand out from the competition. Language Make sure that you use UK English, not US English, when writing your CV in South Africa; remember to change your spell check settings accordingly. This will also help you to avoid making any spelling mistakes and major grammatical errors. Structure and format The overall structure of your South African CV should be as follows: Personal information: as mentioned before, it’s best to keep to relevant personal details only. Include your full name, address, and contact details. Only include additional information that is essential for the specific job application at hand.

