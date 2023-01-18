Permanent residence in Italy

Citizenship or permanent residence? In many ways, permanent residence is similar to full Italian citizenship. For example, you gain many of the same rights, such as: Entering, studying, working, freelancing, or setting up your own business in Italy without an additional visa

Relocating to other EU member states and the Schengen area for study or work purposes

Access to Italian social security, social services, public housing, education, and pension schemes That said, there are also some key differences. For instance, when you are a permanent resident, you cannot leave the country for more than six consecutive years. Citizenship allows you to relocate to another country without ever having to go back to Italy. Photo: CasarsaGuru/Getty Images It takes five years to become eligible for permanent residency and double that amount for Italian citizenship. Although it has a lengthier and costlier process, citizenship does provide you with additional rights. These include: An Italian passport

Full political rights (e.g., voting in elections or standing for public office)

Extra rights for children

Renewing your permanent residence The permit does not have an expiration date. You cannot lose your permanent residence status as long as you don’t break the conditions of your permit. St. Mark’s Square (Piazza San Marco) in Venice (Venezia), Italy (Photo: Dave Hutchison Photography/Getty Images) Residence cards, on the other hand, do have a best-before date, depending on your age: Valid for three years if it is for a minor child up to the age of three

Valid for five years if it is for a minor aged between three and 18

Valid for 10 years if it is for an adult over the age of 18 You will need to replace your CIE card around 3–6 months before expiration. The renewal process is similar to when you apply for a card for the first time. You can submit an application at the local post office or police headquarters. Expected fees are just over €76.

Permanent residence for family members EU/EFTA nationals and others with a resident permit can invite selected third-country relatives to join them in Italy. Family members from the EU/EFTA do not need a visa and can move to the country without any fuss. Non-EU/EFTA relatives can apply for a family visa. Your family members can apply for a permanent residence permit in their own right, as soon as the five-year residency requirement has passed.

Losing your permanent residence rights Once you’ve obtained permanent resident status, it is fairly difficult to lose. That said, it is not impossible. Your permanent residency can be taken away when you: Commit a crime – either serious or not – which means that you are deemed a threat to public order and security

Commit fraud during your permanent residence application

Have personal prevention measures taken out against you

Have a similar residence permit in another EU member state

Leave the country for more than six continuous years

Leave the EU region for 12 consecutive months Photo: ChiccoDodiFC/Getty Images In the case of the latter three, you can reapply for your permanent residence permit after you meet the requirements. In other words, you will need to wait another five years as a temporary resident. Your reapplication will be refused if you have lost your rights due to serious criminal charges or fraud.

Refusal and appeals You can be rejected from Italian permanent residence if your application is considered fraudulent or inaccurate. Other reasons that disqualify you from getting a permit include you: Are staying in Italy for study or professional training purposes

Have a special protection permit (permesso per protezione speciale)

Have a short-term residence permit

Have legal status under the Vienna Conventions of 1961, 1963, or 1975, or the Convention on Special Missions of 1969

Are considered dangerous for public order or state security

Don’t meet the requirements (e.g., you’ve left the country for more than 10 months or have insufficient income) First, you’ll receive a Notice of Rejection (Preavviso di Rigetto). This informs you of the pending decision, listing the issues that have arisen. You then have 10 days to present a defense. After that, the decision becomes final. You then have 60 days to file an appeal with the competent Regional Administrative Court (Tribunali Amministrativi Regionali – TAR). Keep in mind that, if you do, you will usually have to pay legal fees.