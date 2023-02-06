Starting a business in Italy

Business culture in Italy Italy is considered an excellent country to start a business. It ranks 28th out of 132 countries in economic strength on the 2022 Global Innovation Index. As with any country, it’s critical to research the business culture and develop a sound entrepreneurial plan if you want to set up your own business. Photo: Pekic/Getty Images In 2020, Italy had just over 4.4 million registered businesses operating across the country. An overwhelming majority (4.2 million) of these were small businesses with fewer than 10 employees. Surprisingly, only around 10% of companies are foreign-owned. The most popular business sectors in the country are: Retail

Science and technology

Construction

Manufacturing

Tourism In terms of business culture, Italians operate based on trusted relationships. Therefore, businesses prefer to partner with those they know rather than make a new connection. Although most Italian companies have a hierarchical structure, processes are relatively informal; for example, meetings are usually open and unstructured. People prefer face-to-face meetings, so it’s a good idea to brush up on your Italian skills as English is less common than in many other European countries, which might present a challenge.

Legal structures for businesses in Italy Most for-profit Italian businesses fall into one of the following legal structures: Sole proprietorships (ditta individuale)

Partnerships (associazione)

Corporations (società/corporazione/compagnia) Deciding which structure works best for you is one of the first steps in setting up your business (2021) in Italy. How you design the company is your choice, but you may want to consult an expert, such as an Italian business notary. Photo: Christina Morillo/Pexels Here is a brief explanation of the different legal structures for Italian businesses, including their sub-types. Sole proprietorships In a sole proprietorship, an individual trades as a business, and the company doesn’t exist as a separate legal entity. Therefore, there is no distinction between personal and professional income, and the owner is liable for all business debts. Italy taxes business revenue as personal income. Due to the high level of autonomy and low risk, sole proprietorships are likely the most straightforward way to start your own business. Sole trader (Ditta Individuale) Individuals who sell goods or provide services as a business are known as sole traders. The name of a sole trader’s business must contain the individual’s given name or surname (e.g., Wright’s Hair and Beauty Salon). The company can operate from fixed premises, or the sole trader can sell their goods and services as a mobile entrepreneur. Sole traders can employ staff and are legally responsible for the necessary tax and social security arrangements. Freelancer (Libero Professionista) Freelancers are similar to sole traders in that they are self-employed individuals. However, they tend to offer services exclusively and rarely operate out of fixed premises. In Italy, freelancers trade solely under their own name and cannot employ staff. Freelancing is a flexible business structure that works great for certain professions, such as software developers, journalists, photographers, and accountants. Partnerships Similar in structure to sole proprietorships, partnerships include two or more people rather than one individual. As with sole proprietorships, partnerships are not separate legal entities and therefore are not liable for corporation tax. Each partner pays income tax on the profits and is jointly responsible for any business debts. Expatica’s guide to Learn how to file your Italian income taxes Read more Partnerships are relatively easy to establish, requiring only a simple business agreement rather than full articles of incorporation. Also, partnerships have no minimum investment of capital needed. General or unlimited partnership (Società in nome collettivo – SNC) General – or unlimited – is the most common type of partnership business. In this case, each partner carries the liability for their share of ownership. The business’s name must include at least one partner’s name and indicate its structure (i.e., general or unlimited) by adding the acronym SNC. Limited partnership (Società in accomandita semplice – SAS) Limited partnerships have two different partner roles: general/unlimited and limited. The limited partner is restricted to ownership, direction, and providing capital. They must refrain from taking part in the day-to-day administration of business activities. While the liability of general partners is unlimited, the limited partners are only liable for the amount of capital they have invested. The business name must include the name of at least one general partner and indicate that it’s a limited partnership by adding the acronym SAS. Corporations Corporations are businesses that exist as separate legal entities and pay corporate taxes. The owners are legally classed as employees whose liability is limited to the assets they’ve invested in the business. Photo: Eugenio Marongiu/Getty Images In Italy, corporations must fulfill specific paperwork requirements and have: A managing director or board of directors

A certificate of incorporation

A minimum share capital The required amount of financing varies based on the type of corporation. Limited liability company (Società a responsabilità limitata – SRL) The most common type of corporation is the limited liability company (SRL). This is a private corporation with one or more owners. Many SRLs also establish a board of directors responsible for decision-making and steering the business. SRLs require company rules in the form of articles of association and a minimum share capital of €1. Owners must pay at least 25% of the starting capital upon signing the articles of association. Simplified limited liability company (Società a responsabilità limitata semplificata – SRLS) The SRLS is a relatively new type of business that aims to encourage young entrepreneurship. Known as simplified limited liability companies, these are easier to set up as they only require deeds of incorporation rather than full articles of association. This also makes the process cheaper because it doesn’t require a notary. Expatica’s guide to Read more about running a business in Italy Read more The minimum share capital is €1 but can be no more than €9,999. Finally, companies cannot own shares of an SRLS; only individual shareholders are allowed. Public limited company (Società per azioni – SpA) Also known as a joint stock company, a public limited company – or SpA – has shares that can be publicly bought and sold. There are more legal requirements for this model than the SRL. For example, the minimum share capital is €50,000, with at least 25% paid at the signing of the articles of association. SpA companies must have a board of directors as well as a board of auditors. Cooperative society (Societa cooperativa) A cooperative society is a limited company that mutually benefits members and employees rather than making a shareholder profit. Cooperatives in Italy are similar in structure to other limited companies but require a minimum of three shareholders. The minimum share capital is €25 per shareholder, with an overall maximum of €100,000.

Starting up an online business in Italy Setting up an online-only business in Italy follows many of the same procedures as a regular company. However, you must adhere to the regulations and guidelines specific to digital trade. You can find useful information on the Agency for Digital Italy (Agenzia per l’Italia Digitale – AGID) website, as well as details on data protection from the Italian Data Protection Authority (Garante per la protezione dei dati personali – GPDP).

Foreign companies opening up a branch or subsidiary in Italy There are three ways for a foreign business to establish itself in Italy: Setting up a subsidiary

Opening a branch

Establishing a representative office Subsidiary businesses are separate legal entities from their parent company. As such, the formation process is similar to setting up a new business. The subsidiary business will establish its base in Italy, pay taxes, and carry out administration separately from the parent company. The connection between the parent and subsidiary is usually through the involvement of a company representative, such as board members. Branches are not separate legal entities. To cover activities in Italy, they need to enter their details with the Italian Business Register for taxes, social security, and insurance. The foreign parent company is still liable for all Italian business activity, including settling debts. To open a branch in Italy, you need to provide: Minutes of the director or shareholder meeting where it was agreed to open an Italian branch

Articles of association for the parent company, translated into Italian and notarized

An individual representative from the parent company who has the relevant Italian work visa and tax number (codice fiscale)

If you need your documents to be translated professionally and quickly, contact a repurable service such as lingoking. Galleria Giuseppe Mazzini shopping center, Genoa, Italy (Photo: Simona Sirio/Getty Images) A representative office is a local base for conducting certain business activities, for example, storage, display, or purchase of goods. You are not required to keep accounts or pay any business tax in Italy as long as you don’t make any money in the country. However, you need to enroll in the Economic and Administrative Register (Repertorio Economico Amministrativo – REA), a sub-section of the Business Register.

Starting up a non-profit organization in Italy Suppose you’d prefer to set up something with a social or charitable purpose in Italy rather than a profit-making enterprise. In that case, you can establish a non-profit organization (Organizzazione non lucrativa di utilità sociale – ONLUS). There are two main types of ONLUS: Association (Associazione) – at least two individuals with shared non-profit aims

– at least two individuals with shared non-profit aims Foundation (Fondazione) – one or more individuals or companies that designate assets, usually financial, for a charitable purpose Italian non-profits typically need articles of association or a notarized founding document that clearly expresses the organization’s rules and aims. All non-profits must join the Single National Register of the Third Sector (Registro Unico Nazionale Terzo Settore – RUNTS) and enroll with the taxation and social security authorities to qualify for reduced tax rates.

Corporate social responsibility in Italy Italy can trace its responsible business practices back several centuries. For example, the world’s oldest bank, Monte Paschi di Siena, was founded on social principles. Also, local and regional businesses always had close ties with the communities they serve. Still, it is only recently that corporate social responsibility (CSR) has become a mainstream value among Italian businesses. According to a national report, the number of businesses focusing on CSR in Italy has risen from 44% in 2001 to 85% in 2017. Italy ranks 25th internationally on the 2022 Sustainable Development Report (with a score of 78.3 out of 100), and 9th in Europe on current CSR Hub ratings. Expatica’s guide to Discover how Italian banks and services operate Read more The Chamber of Commerce has a CSR section on its website with information on regulations and good practice. Businesses in Italy can promote their CSR in a number of ways, such as: Improving employee rights and decision-making capabilities

Moving to more environmentally sustainable practices

Getting involved in local community projects