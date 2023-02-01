Human and civil rights in Italy

Political rights in Italy Italy is a constitutional democracy where all citizens aged 18 and above can vote in national elections. EU citizens can go to the polls in European and local elections in Italy as long as they register. The same goes for Italian citizens living abroad who can vote by mail if registered. Prisoners and non-EU residents cannot vote in Italian elections. People can join and form political groups and parties that operate within the law. Citizens aged 25 and older can also run for parliament in Italy. Italian Parliament, Palazzo Montecitorio, Rome (Photo: Massimo Scarselletta/Getty Images) The Italian Constitution contains provisions for direct democracy, so citizens can propose legislation if they draw up a bill supported by at least 50,000 voters. National referendums and citizens’ initiatives can occur if requested by at least 500,000 voters or five regional councils. Italy ranks 46th for political rights on the FHI scoring 36 out of 40. It lost points for transparency, corruption, migrant voting rights, and the influence of organized crime.

Italian workers’ rights Every Italian citizen has the right to work or become self-employed. This right extends to citizens from the EU and European Free Trade Association (EFTA – Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland) due to freedom of movement laws. Non-EU/EFTA citizens need a work visa in Italy. It is also illegal to employ children under the age of 15. “Closed for Strike January 25–26”, Torino, Italy (Photo: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images) Italian labor law is a mix of national and EU-wide regulations. Employers can only dismiss contract employees with good reason or within the required notice period. Work hours should not exceed 48 hours; anything beyond 40 hours is overtime. Workers are entitled to paid holiday, maternity/paternity leave, and sick leave, depending on their contract and hours worked. Italy has no minimum wage, but collective bargaining agreements protect about half of all workers. Trade unions are commonplace, with over a third (35%) of all workers belonging to one. All workers in Italy have the right to join a trade union and participate in strikes. However, specific industries, like healthcare and transportation, have some strike restrictions. Discrimination based on sex, race, religion, language, or political opinion is illegal in Italian workplaces. However, Amnesty International reported that some healthcare workers were unfairly dismissed or restricted from union activities for raising concerns about working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LGBTQIA+ rights in Italy Workplace discrimination against gay and transgender people is illegal in Italy, and citizens have been able to change their gender since 1983 officially. There are no restrictions on those identifying as LGBTQIA+ donating blood, and the community does not regularly experience censorship. However, while civil unions have been allowed since 2016, gay marriage is still not legal. Pride Week 2022, Milan (Milano) (Photo: Nicola Marfisi/AGF/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Italy falls behind other EU nations in several critical areas of LGBTQIA+ rights. According to the 2022 ILGA-Europe Rainbow Map, Italy ranks 33rd out of 49 European countries for LGBTQIA+ rights and freedoms. Although there are reasonable legal protections, fundamental problems include inequality, discrimination, and hate crimes. Unfortunately, the Italian Senate recently blocked a bill recognizing hate crimes against the LGBTQIA+ community. Critically, those who identify as LGBTQIA+ don’t have equal adoption rights in Italy, and Italian birth certificates cannot name same-sex parents. Another issue is abuse in public, with 40% of LGBTQ+ individuals in Italy reporting regular discrimination. Italy ranks 50th globally on the LGBTQIA+ Equality Index with an overall score of 65 out of 100. It scores 75 on the legal index but only 54 on the public opinion index.

Anti-racism and anti-discrimination legislation The Italian Constitution “recognizes and guarantees the inviolable rights of the person, both as an individual and in the social groups where personality is expressed” (Art. 2). It also states that citizens are “equal before law, without distinction to sex, race, language, religion, political opinion, personal and social conditions.” (Art. 3). The government has passed several pieces of anti-discrimination legislation since then, including: Decree 205/1993 – ethnic, racial, or religious intolerance is punishable by up to three years in jail

– ethnic, racial, or religious intolerance is punishable by up to three years in jail Decree 482/1999 – protection of linguistic minorities, including Albanian, Croatian, French, German, and Greek

– protection of linguistic minorities, including Albanian, Croatian, French, German, and Greek Laws 215/2003 and 216/2003 – criminalizes both direct and indirect discrimination – including harassment – in the public and private sphere To help fight racism and discrimination, the Italian government set up: 2004 – The National Office Against Racial Discrimination (Ufficio Nazionale Antidiscriminazini Razziali – UNAR)

– The National Office Against Racial Discrimination (Ufficio Nazionale Antidiscriminazini Razziali – UNAR) 2010 – The Observatory for Security Against Acts of Discrimination (Osservatorio per la Sicurezza Contro gli Atti Discriminatori – OSCAD) Despite anti-discrimination laws, migrant and minority groups still experience violence and harassment in Italy. The Italian police recorded 1,445 hate crimes in 2021, with 80% relating to racism or xenophobia. Anti-Roma racism is rampant in Italy today, and antisemitism appears to be surging. Montecitorio Square, Rome (Photo: Stefano Montesi-Corbis/Getty Images) A 2019 OHCHR investigation into racial hatred and discrimination concluded that the Italian government must take action at the legislative level to tackle these problems. This includes establishing an independent human rights institution within the country’s government.