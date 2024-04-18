Women’s rights in Italy

Italy’s laws on harmful practices against women Italy has several national laws and international conventions to protect women from harmful practices. For example, gender-based discrimination and violence, female genital mutilation (FGM), human and sex trafficking, and stalking are all prohibited by law. Despite the legal framework, female genital mutilation remains an issue. In 2018, the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE) estimated that Italy’s population included around 35,000 victims of FGM. Moreover, 15–24% of girls aged 0–18 were still at risk. Most of these had a non-Italian family background. Likewise, EU statistics show that 12 people per million Italians fell victim to human trafficking in 2020–21. This works out to just over 700 people, with nearly half of them Italian citizens. Over three-quarters (75.6%) of trafficked people are victims of female sex exploitation. Photo: Justin Case/Getty Images While these numbers show that Italy has not completely eradicated harmful practices against women, the country remains committed to combatting the issue. For example, the 2020–2024 National Action Plan on Women, Peace, and Security (Piano d’Azione Nazionale su Donne, Pace e Sicurezza) outlines a proactive approach to protect and promote the rights of women and girls in Italy.

What are women’s rights to education in Italy? All women in Italy have the right to education. This is reflected in literacy rates (99.7%) and the fact that almost all Italian girls receive primary and secondary school education. In terms of a gender gap, Italy scores exceptionally well. The 2023 WEF report ranks it 1st in tertiary education enrolment (i.e., colleges, trade schools, and universities). In fact, women outperform men in terms of higher education achievements, with 17% of the female population graduating at the tertiary level, compared to 14% of men. The EIGE Equality Index scores Italy 60.8/100 on education. While the country gets top grades for almost everything, its overall score is lowered by the gender segregation in the subjects studied. For example, women are much more likely to study subjects like education, health and welfare, arts and humanities, and social sciences than men (W: 47%, M: 25%). Similarly, men are more likely to study sciences, technology, and business. The Italian academic sector is also more male-dominated than in many other countries. According to the UNESCO Institute for Statistics (2021), 38% of higher education staff in Italy are women, compared to an average of 43% for both the EU and the OECD.