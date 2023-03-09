Child benefits in Italy

Learn more about this allowance and how you can claim it in the following sections:

Being a parent is a full-time job, so it’s only natural that you get paid for it. In Italy, this child benefit is called the Single and Universal Allowance.

In 2019, just 1.1% of Italy’s GDP was spent on child benefits (compared to the European Union (EU) average of 2.3%). Moreover, roughly 4.0% of total expenditure on social benefits was devoted to family or child benefits (compared to the EU average of 8.4%). That works out to around €370 per inhabitant.

Here’s what you need to know about social security in Italy

The system is financed by regular contributions from employers and employees (including freelance workers and resident expats) and provides for healthcare , pensions , employment and unemployment benefits, and child benefits.

All aspects of social security in Italy fall under the responsibility of the Social Security Administration (Instituto Nazionale Previdenza Sociale – INPS) – including child benefits.

Since the introduction of this single allowance, all other child benefits that were previously available in Italy are abolished . As such, parents can no longer make use of the baby bonus (bonus bebè), the birth or adoption bonus (bonus mamma domani), or any of the former family allowances or tax deductions .

As of 2022, there is just one child benefit available in Italy. The Single and Universal Allowance for Dependent Children (Assegno unico e universal per I figli a carico) has been in place since March 2022 and is available to all families with dependent children in the country. Dependent children are:

Single and Universal Allowance for Dependent Children

What is it?

This benefit provides a minimum amount of cash payments per dependent child in a household. The exact amount will differ for each family and is means-tested with the ISEE (Indicatore della Situazione Economica Equivalente).

This translates to Equivalent Economic Situation Indicator and is a criterion to evaluate a family’s economic situation.

Who can claim it?

Technically, all parents with dependent children can apply for the single allowance child benefit – whether they are citizens, permanent residents, or in Italy on another type of residence permit. However, you must meet certain requirements, such as paying Italian income tax or holding an employment contract with a minimum duration of six months.

Recipients of the child benefit include:

Biological or adoptive parents who are residents in Italy or have a reciprocal social security agreement with a third country Parents can claim the benefit from the seventh month of their pregnancy If you are legally separated or divorced, only the primary caregiver can apply for the allowance

Biological or adoptive grandparents who take care of their grandchildren

In addition, young adults aged 18–21 can claim the allowance for themselves, instead of their parents receiving it. However, they must prove they are either:

Studying or attending professional training

Have an annual income under €8,000

Receiving unemployment benefits and are looking for work

Volunteering with local social services

How much will you get

The amount generally varies between €50 and €175 per child. The INPS uses the ISEE to calculate the exact amount that each parent is able to receive. Payouts increase depending on the number of children in the household, for example:

One child: between €50 and €175 per child

Two children: between €100 and €350 per child

Three children: between €160 and €610 per child

Four children or more: between €430 and €970 per child

If the ISEE value is more than €40,000/year: €50 per child

Moreover, families who have children with disabilities will receive higher benefits. For instance, parents of minor disabled children can receive up to €105 extra if their child is living with a severe disability. But, this additional benefit is capped at €50 after the age of 18.

Parents with children under the age of 3 who require in-home care can also apply for an additional €3,000/year. However, the family must have an ISEE value of less than €25,000 and must submit medical certifications of chronic illness.

For mothers under the age of 21, the single universal allowance will offer an additional €20 per child.

As well as the above, parents also receive kindergarten vouchers to help pay for the education and childcare of young children. Generally, the value of these vouchers is as follows:

€3,000 for families with ISEE value under €25,000

€2,500 for families with ISEE value between €25,000 and €40,000

€1,500 for families with ISEE value above €40,000

How to claim

To receive the single and universal child allowance, families must submit an application at the INPS. You can do this:

Electronically through the INPS website

By calling the INPS at 803-164 (toll-free number) or 06 164 164 (regular number)

When submitting your claim, you will need to provide evidentiary documents and information, such as:

Personal information identifying all the members of the household, including all children

If separated or divorced, the address of all family members

Your local Italian ID (Level 2 SPID, Electronic ID card, or National Service Card)

The IBAN (bank details) of the beneficiary

Generally, parents will have to file an application to begin receiving payments. However, if the family receives the Guaranteed Minimum Income (reddito di cittadinanza), they will automatically receive the child benefit.

It is important to note that there can only be one beneficiary for the allowance. For example, if the parents of a child are divorced, each parent can request 50% of the payment; or, if one parent has full custody, they can ask for 100% of the allowance.

Payouts start at the beginning of each fiscal year, which is in March. As such, you should submit your application between January and March in order to receive the full year’s payment. If you apply for the allowance after 1 July, payments will begin the month after and not apply retroactively.

What to do if you are not eligible

If you cannot claim the universal child benefit, you might want to look into other options in Italy. For example, some regions and provinces – including Trento and Bolzano – offer child benefits for local residents.

If you want to get more information or track your application, you can call the INPS Contact Center at 803 164 (toll-free number) or 06 164 164 (regular number). Alternatively, you can use the INPS Risponde service to submit online requests.