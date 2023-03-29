Having a baby in Italy

Pregnancy and childbirth in Italy The national birth rate in Italy is among the lowest in the world, at 1.2 per woman. For those who do have children, 98.8% of births take place in a hospital, and the country has one of the highest cesarean rates in Europe. The Italian public health system, Servizio Sanitario Nazionale (SSN), covers healthcare relating to pregnancy and childbirth. However, while public healthcare in Italy is of a high standard, waiting lists can be long. Photo: LeoPatrizi/Getty Images Once a doctor has confirmed your pregnancy, you can expect your medical visits, diagnostics, and any treatments to be free of charge. OB/GYNs generally oversee births, however, if you are working in the public sector, you will not get to choose the doctor that delivers your baby. This is one reason why two-thirds of women in Italy opt for a private gynecologist through private insurance.

Accessing Italian maternity services Anyone in Italy enrolled in the SSN can access public maternity services for free. These are organized through your local consultorio familiare (family planning). This also includes people with irregular legal status in Italy, like asylum-seekers or those who live in a reception center. Because having a baby is considered an additional vulnerability, the Italian state mandates that anyone who needs maternal care should be able to receive it.

Insurance for maternity costs in Italy When planning to have a baby, you’ll find that many of the costs are covered by public insurance. These include: Check-ups around once a month during the pregnancy

Some prenatal tests and examinations

At least two ultrasounds

Delivery

Primary care after birth Although these services would completely cover your basic pregnancy needs, some people choose to get private insurance. Some reasons include: Continuity of care – seeing the same doctor throughout your entire pregnancy

Shorter wait times for doctors and midwives

Wider access to lactation consultants and doulas

Pregnancy testing in Italy Pregnancy tests are widely available in Italian pharmacies, clinics, doctors’ offices, and hospitals. In a pharmacy, tests are quite affordable, ranging from €‎5 to €‎20. Although you cannot claim this through insurance, the SSN covers the costs of your pregnancy-related doctor appointments. Not long after taking your at-home pregnancy test, you should get your pregnancy confirmed. You can easily do this through an appointment with your primary care doctor.

Before labor As your due date nears, you must consider the logistics of giving birth. Whether you have private or public insurance, you may give birth in a public hospital free of charge. Depending on the region, you may also be able to give birth in a private clinic, but keep in mind that some may not have the same level of facilities and resources as public ones. Once you have decided which hospital you will deliver in, get in touch to provide your details and register with them. For many hospitals, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, only one person is allowed with you in the delivery room; however, double-check this with your specific hospital. Photo: Paola Giannoni/Getty Images If you are planning to have an epidural, make sure to verify with the hospital that they are equipped to provide them. If they are, you may need to complete an informational interview or take an educational course, depending on the hospital. This would advise you about how epidurals work and allow you to meet with the anesthesiologist weeks before the expected delivery. Be sure to discuss with your doctor and hospital at what point you should go into the hospital after your water breaks. You may be advised to go only once you're in active labor. During Labor Once you are in labor (in Italian) and go to the hospital, you will be sent to the emergency or labor-delivery room. Some hospitals can give you a private room for an additional fee if space permits, but in a public hospital, you will usually need to share. Soon after your arrival, you will meet with a midwife or obstetrician to check on the baby's progress and explain where you are in the process and what to expect moving forward. Many doctors don't speak English, so if neither you nor your partner speak Italian, insist on bringing a friend or loved one to translate. You can expect to stay in the hospital for two to three days after giving birth as long as there are no complications. When expecting, you can request a cesarian birth. However, some healthcare professionals may discourage this as an elective procedure except in cases of certain medical conditions, multiple births, and if the child is in an abnormal position. In addition, some deliveries will require an emergency cesarian during labor if the gynecologist deems it necessary. A C-section will generally be planned in advance, and you will go to the hospital on the day of your appointment. Some hospitals may not allow anyone to accompany you into the room, so check ahead of time. Usually, you will stay in the hospital for two to four days after the birth. What to bring to the hospital When going to the hospital, bring your identifying documents, including your tessera sanitaria. Additionally, given that supplies vary by hospital, it's a good idea to take supplies to keep you going. These could include: A robe and changes of pyjamas

Slippers

Postpartum pads

Toothbrush, toothpaste, shower gel, and other toiletries

Cell phone charger

Snacks and drinks

Items for the baby, such as diapers, wipes, a blanket, and clothes

Registering a birth in Italy After having your baby in Italy, it’s important to follow the correct procedures for registering their birth. You can get a birth declaration (dichiarazione di nascita) by completing the paperwork at the health directorate of the hospital, if there is one, within three days of birth. In certain cases, it can also be made by a doctor or anyone present at delivery. Otherwise, you have 10 days from birth to complete the paperwork at the Civil Status Office (Ufficio di Stato Civile) of the municipality where it took place. Photo: LeoPatrizi/Getty Images If the parents are married, at least one of them must be present for the registration. If the parents are not married, both parents must attend. Be sure to bring the following documents: Certificato d’assistenza al parto, the true birth document issued by the hospital.

Parents’ identifying documents.

Parents' residence or work permits. Once your paperwork is accepted, you will be issued a birth certificate for your child. You should share the birth certificate with the local tax office. Finally, contact your local health authority to sign your child up for healthcare through the SSN (in Italian). Finally, if neither parent is Italian, you will need to register the birth in your home country. So, be sure to contact your local consulate to learn the details of this process.

Non-residents, visitors, and tourists having a baby in Italy Anyone having a baby in Italy is entitled to proper medical care through the public system, for free. All women are entitled to give birth in public hospitals and get the support that comes with it. That said, appointment waiting times can be quite long, and the process can be convoluted, especially if you don’t speak Italian. You can also seek private care by paying fees, which vary by service. Because pregnancy is an added vulnerability, asylum seekers in Italy who are or become pregnant may get a temporary residence permit that lasts until six months after giving birth. Will your child get Italian citizenship? If you have a baby in Italy, you might wonder about their citizenship status. The criteria can be quite complicated. Here are the main circumstances under which a child would qualify for citizenship: A child is born in Italy with at least one Italian parent

A child is born to foreign parents but has lived in Italy from birth to age 18 and declares at 18 that they want citizenship

The parents are unknown or stateless For more information, read up on family visas in Italy.

Parental leave in Italy New parents in Italy are entitled to parental leave benefits. Mothers must take at least five months off for having a baby – they take one or two months before the birth and the remaining after. During this time, you will receive 80% of your monthly salary. Alternatively, if you plan to adopt, you can take five months of maternity leave once the child joins the family. Fathers are entitled to just 10 days of paternity leave, which they must take in the five months after birth. These 10 days are paid at 100% of the monthly salary. Once you know you are having a baby in Italy, it’s best to talk to your employer about leave as soon as possible. Those seeking parental leave should do so before maternity leave begins. However, you do have until a year after your eligibility period to apply.

Italian child benefits The Italian government provides child benefits to parents of under-21s and children of any age with a disability. The amount varies by family income and composition but is usually between €50 and €175 per child. Additionally, parents may also be eligible for a kindergarten bonus to help with the cost of childcare.