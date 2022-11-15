Children’s healthcare in Italy Italy has a universal healthcare system organized through the National Health Service (Servizio Sanitario Nazionale – SSN) that covers all citizens and legal residents. You’ll need a health card (tessera sanitaria – TS) to access it. Children’s healthcare in Italy is part of the public healthcare system, which most Italians use. Generally, Italian children are very healthy. In fact, 98% of children 16 and under are in good or very good health – this is higher than the European average.

Taking your child to an Italian pediatrician Parents generally register their children with the same pediatrician that can track their health and progress for years. In fact, the Italian government requires all children to have a chosen primary care doctor. In Italy, children up to age six usually work with primary care pediatricians (PCPs), also called family pediatricians (pediatri di famiglia). Between ages six and 16, parents can choose whether to register their child with a PCP or a general practitioner. Superheroes clean the windows at San Paolo Hospital in Milan (Photo by Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Pediatricians offer outpatient and home visits for prevention, diagnosis, and therapy. They can also prescribe medicines for your child, refer them to hospitals and other treatments, and give vaccinations. If your child requires a medical certificate to return to school or nursery after being unwell, your pediatrician can provide this. You will need to pay for visits from a pediatrician other than your usual one and out-of-hours visits. Keep in mind that doctors in Italy are not required to speak English. So, if you want to be certain that you can communicate with your child’s doctor in English, you may want to seek a private doctor. To find local English-speaking pediatricians, check out DoctorsinItaly. Routine childhood health checkups in Italy Children’s healthcare in Italy is a robust system – during a child’s early years, their progress is tracked through routine doctor’s visits. These regular visits mean that the doctor can keep an eye on the child’s wellness and suggest any necessary interventions or referrals. Fortunately, because Italian children must have a designated primary care doctor from birth, children can swiftly get care for any emerging health issues. Vaccinations in Italy for children In July 2017, due to a steady decrease in vaccinations in Italy, the government mandated 10 vaccinations for children up to 16 years old. Without these vaccines, children may not attend kindergartens, nurseries, and schools. The required vaccinations are: Pertussis

Measles-mumps-rubella (MMR)

Varicella

Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib)

Diphtheria

Tetanus

Hepatitis B

Polio

Taking your child to see an Italian doctor or specialist Once you find a pediatrician or a GP that you and your child like, you can register with that office. It’s important that your child see one doctor consistently so that they can keep an eye on their growth and development. GPs also serve as the first point of contact for any health concerns – they can refer you to specialists and suggest higher levels of care. Fortunately, all specialties are available in Italy, especially in larger cities, which tend to have more resources.

Children’s hospitals in Italy Children’s healthcare in Italy includes 12 dedicated children’s hospitals throughout the country. If your child has chronic health issues that need a more involved level of care, this will likely come at the recommendation of their GP. If you are having an emergency, you should go to the nearest hospital (children’s or otherwise), where you will receive the necessary care. Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome (Photo: Sotamies via Wikimedia Commons) Some of the biggest children’s hospitals in Italy include: Bambino Gesu Scientific Institute for Research and Treatment, Rome

Giannina Gaslini Institute, Genoa

Meyer University Hospital, Firenze

Giovanni Di Cristina Children’s Hospital, Palermo

Vittore Buzzi Children’s Hospital, Milan

Children’s dental care in Italy Italians generally have very good oral hygiene – in fact, Italy was voted as having the best oral health in Europe. Although dental care is not usually covered in public healthcare, it is covered for children 16 years and under. To find out more about costs and covered treatments, you’ll need to speak directly with a dental office. They will be able to explain more about your specific situation.

Italian mental healthcare Mental health disorders are a serious concern throughout Europe – in fact, 19% of European boys and 16% of European girls suffer from mental health conditions. If your child is seeking support, the best bet is to start with their primary care doctor. Ideally, they can recommend treatment, such as a therapist for your child to talk to. Alternatively, you can find mental health professionals through sites like International Therapist Directory. Children who want to speak to someone directly about their struggles can turn to the Telefono Azzurro, which prioritizes the safety and well-being of all children.

Preventative healthcare programs for children in Italy There are several important actors in Italian children’s healthcare – parents, schools, and pediatricians all play an essential part. Because most children see their doctor once a year, pediatricians are a great way to keep an eye on a child’s development. However, other community and educational initiatives can benefit your child’s health, such as the Active School program, run by Sport e Salute. This program encourages sport and exercise within Italian primary and secondary schools. Additionally, Telefono Azurro runs very helpful programs that promote internet safety among young people.