The secondary education system in Italy The Ministry of Education (Ministero dell’lstruzione e del Merito – MIUR) manages the secondary education system throughout the country. Photo: Alissa De Leva/Unsplash Secondary schools in Italy divide into two stages: English Italian Age Lower secondary school Scuola secondaria di primo grado or Scuola media 11–14 Upper secondary school Scuola secondaria di secondo grado 14–19 Attendance, however, is only mandatory until age 16. The Italian education system has public and private schools. Across all schools, students must complete the relevant coursework and exams before they can proceed to the next grade. Private Italian schools mostly follow the national curriculum too, so, the main differences to state schools may be religious or pedagogical approach. Of course, private schools charge fees, whereas public schools do not. Conversely, international schools follow their associated country’s curriculum and will teach in their first language as well as Italian.

Private secondary schools in Italy Despite most Italians preferring to send their children to public schools, there are many private secondary schools in Italy. Many include faith-based learning, for example, Catholic schools. Many private schools use Italian as the instruction language and follow the national curriculum. However, some also follow an alternative teaching approach, such as Steiner-Waldorf or Montessori schools. However, only some of these cater to secondary school students. Of course, as fewer students attend private schools, class sizes will also be smaller than in state schools. Tuition fees can be expensive, ranging, on average, from €10,000 to 20,000 per year. You would need to clarify these fees with your selected institution. A few private secondary schools also offer boarding options, but these schools tend to be international. Montessori schools in Italy The Italian physician and educator, Maria Montessori, developed this holistic teaching approach in the early twentieth century. Photo: FG Trade/Getty Images The Montessori method prepares 12 to 18-year-olds for practical adult life alongside academic development. It aims to give the students real-life opportunities to nurture their social responsibilities and personal skills to contribute to society in a meaningful way. For example, the curriculum will also focus on everyday economics and sustainable living (i.e., respect for the natural world and environmental protection).

International schools International schools are an excellent choice for expats who may not stay in Italy long-term or are concerned about educational continuity. These independent schools are usually affiliated with other education systems (e.g., the United Kingdom (UK) or the United States (US). They welcome students from all over the world to learn together in a nurturing environment and are great at helping students integrate. Expatica’s guide to Read more about international schools in Italy Read more If you plan on returning to your home country during your child’s school years, it may ease their transition; they will already be familiar with the curriculum. Moreover, it will be easier to apply to universities outside of Italy, as international school qualifications are widely recognized. That said, international schools can be costly, so consider negotiating the tuition into your job offer. Annual fees vary by grade but can go up to €25,000.

Graduating in Italy Public secondary school students graduate with a diploma di maturità (high school diploma) after passing the final national exam, esame di maturità. This exam includes written assessments and an oral defense of what they have learned in their final year. After graduation, students can apply to Italian universities. Photo: FG Trade/Getty Images International schools’ final assessments and exams vary depending on the curriculum they follow. Fortunately, successful students can also apply to universities outside of Italy. For example, graduating from a British school may facilitate an easier application process to British universities. As this varies by institution, be sure to do your homework when researching international schools. The International Baccalaureate (IB) in Italy Many international schools in Italy offer the International Baccalaureate (IB) program. IB students take mathematics, science, literature, and language courses and complete a final project. The IB program is internationally recognized for its rigor and high educational standards. Therefore, this qualification can open more doors worldwide when applying to universities. Currently, 39 schools offer the IB Program in Italy. Italian trade schools Italy has one of the most robust trade school environments, if your child is interested in vocational learning. Whether they want to study agriculture or social work, become an optician, or work in commercial fishing, a professional institute that can prepare them for that. However, as these institutes are public, your child would need to be in the Italian public school system, be fluent in Italian, or be able to learn the language. The upside is that this education stream is free. Some international schools may offer relevant classes like computer science as part of their subject choices, but their vocational programs are not comprehensive. This is because most schools prepare students for university instead of the job market. Still, do your research, as you may find an international school in your city that offers a good balance between the two systems.