School holidays in Italy: 2023–2024

Are you planning your next family vacation? Here are the 2023 and 2024 school holidays in Italy for expat parents to mark in their calendars.

Whether you’re exploring Italy or further afield, holidays are a great way to spend quality time with the family. To make sure you don’t interfere with their studies, scheduling around your children’s school holidays is your best bet. If you’re working during the school holidays, however, it’s important to consider childcare arrangements in advance.

To help you plan your year, read on for the following:

An overview of school holidays in Italy

The Ministry of Education sets the national school holidays, which apply to all primary and secondary schools and are the same each year. However, the holiday dates each Italian region stipulates for its local schools vary between areas.

Mother and daughter swimming at beach in Positano
Positano, Amalfi Coast (Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images)

Italy has 20 administrative regions, which can be split into North, Central, South, and Island regions. These include:

  • North: Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Lombardy (Lombardia), Piedmont, Trentino-Alto Adige, Valle d’Aosta, Veneto
  • Central: Abruzzo, Emilia-Romagna, Lazio, Marche, Molise, Tuscany (Toscana), and Umbria
  • South: Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Puglia
  • Islands: Sardinia and Sicily (Sicilia)

Keep in mind that international schools in Italy may have different holiday dates, so make sure to check directly with your school.

National holidays in Italy 2023–2024

Schools throughout Italy are closed for the Italian public holidays. These dates are set by the Italian government and are celebrated in all regions. As a result, the regional school holidays – such as the Christmas and Easter breaks – usually revolve around Italy’s public holidays.

Here are the nationwide school holidays for the 2023–2024 academic year:

HolidayDate
All Saints Day1 November 2023 (Wednesday)
Feast of the Immaculate Conception8 December 2023 (Friday)
Christmas Day25 December 2023 (Monday)
Saint Stephen’s Day26 December 2023 (Tuesday)
New Year’s Day1 January 2024 (Monday)
Feast of the Epiphany6 January 2024 (Saturday)
Easter Monday1 April 2024 (Monday)
Anniversary of Liberation25 April 2024 (Thursday)
Labor Day1 May 2024 (Wednesday)
National Republic Day (Festa della Repubblica Italiana)2 June 2024 (Sunday)

Regional school holiday dates 2023–2024

In addition to the national school holidays, schools in Italy also have holidays set by their region. While these holidays typically fall around the same, individual dates vary between regions.

Most Italian schools stop for the following occassions:

  • Christmas break (two weeks)
  • Easter break (one week)
  • Summer holidays (about three months)

Many schools will also celebrate Carnival by taking off an extra day or two.

Children and grandfather picking grapes at vineyard
Catania, Sicily (Photo: Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images)

To help you mark which days your child will be off school, here are the school holidays according to Italy’s different regions.

Northern region school holidays

RegionChristmasCarnivalEasterSummer
Friuli-Venezia Giulia25 December 2023 –
6 January 2024		12–14 February 202428 March – 2 April9 June 2024
Liguria27 December 2023 –
5 January 2024		No Carnival holidays28 March – 2 April + 29–30 April 20249 June 2024
Lombardy23 December 2023 –
6 January 2024 		No Carnival holidays28 March – 2 April 20249 June 2024
Piedmont23 December 2023 – 6 January 202410–13 February 202428 March – 2 April + 26–27 April 20249 June 2024
Trentino-Alto Adige28 October – 5 November + 23 December 2023 – 7 January 202410–18 February 202428 March – 2 April + 26–28 April 202415 June 2024
Valle d’Aosta24 December 2023 –
7 January 2024 		30–31 January 2024 +
12–14 February 2024		28 March – 1 April 2024 +
26 April 2024		7 June 2024
Veneto23 December 2023 –
6 January 2024		12–24 February 202428 March – 2 April + 26 April 20249 June 2024

Central region school holidays

RegionChristmasCarnivalEasterSummer
Abruzzo23 December 2023 –
6 January 2024		No Carnival holidays28 March – 2 April 20248 June 2024
Emilia-Romagna24 December 2023 –
6 January 2024 		No Carnival holidays28 March –2 April 20246 June 2024
Lazio23 December 2023 –
6 January 2024		No Carnival holidays28 March – 2 April 20246 June 2024
Marche24 December 2023 –
7 January 2024		No Carnival holidays28 March – 2 April 20246 June 2024
Molise23 December 2023 –
7 January 2024		No Carnival holidays28 March – 2 April 20248 June 2024
Tuscany24 December 2023 –
6 January 2024		No Carnival holidays28 March – 2 April 202410 June 2024
Umbria22 December 2023 –
7 January 2024		No Carnival holidays28 March – 2 April 20248 June 2024

Southern region school holidays

RegionChristmasCarnivalEasterSummer
Basilicata23 December 2023 –
5 January 2024 		12–13 February 202428 March – 2 April 20248 June 2024
Calabria23 December 2023 –
5 January 2024 		12–13 February 202428 March – 2 April + 26–27 April 20248 June 2024
Campania23 December 2023 –
7 January 2024		12–13 February 202428 March – 2 April + 26–27 April 20248 June 2024
Puglia23 December 2023 –
5 January 2024 		12–13 February 202428 March – 2 April 20247 June 2024

Island region school holidays

RegionChristmasCarnivalEasterSummer
Sardinia23 December 2023 –
5 January 2024		12–13 February 202428 March – 2 April 20247 June 2024
Sicily23 December 2023 –
6 January 2024		No Carnival holidays28 March – 2 April 20248 June 2024

Childcare during Italian school holidays

If your work holidays do not coincide with your children’s school holidays, you may need to find childcare in Italy. Fortunately, childcare can be affordable (PDF) in Italy, especially compared to its northern European neighbors. Whatever your situation, there are plenty of childcare services around the country.

Girl laughing and eating pizza at restaurant
Photo: d3sign/Getty Images

You could find a babysitter if you only need someone to look after your children for a day or two. While a personal recommendation (e.g., from friends, Facebook groups, colleagues, neighbors) is great to find someone trustworthy, professional agencies such as Babysitterservices can also help.

Alternatively, consider hiring a nanny or even an au pair to live with your family, for long-term or more regular support.

For childcare during the summer break, consider summer camps. Your children will be in a safe environment and learn new skills, make friends, have fun, and explore. While most camps may be in Italian, there are also a few English-language ones around, like the New Oxford School English Summer Camp in Siena.

Check with your child’s school or your local council to see what options are available in your area.

Ten fun summer camps in Italy

