An overview of school holidays in Italy The Ministry of Education sets the national school holidays, which apply to all primary and secondary schools and are the same each year. However, the holiday dates each Italian region stipulates for its local schools vary between areas. Positano, Amalfi Coast (Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images) Italy has 20 administrative regions, which can be split into North, Central, South, and Island regions. These include: North : Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Lombardy (Lombardia), Piedmont, Trentino-Alto Adige, Valle d’Aosta, Veneto

: Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Puglia Islands: Sardinia and Sicily (Sicilia) Keep in mind that international schools in Italy may have different holiday dates, so make sure to check directly with your school.

National holidays in Italy 2023–2024 Schools throughout Italy are closed for the Italian public holidays. These dates are set by the Italian government and are celebrated in all regions. As a result, the regional school holidays – such as the Christmas and Easter breaks – usually revolve around Italy’s public holidays. Here are the nationwide school holidays for the 2023–2024 academic year: Holiday Date All Saints Day 1 November 2023 (Wednesday) Feast of the Immaculate Conception 8 December 2023 (Friday) Christmas Day 25 December 2023 (Monday) Saint Stephen’s Day 26 December 2023 (Tuesday) New Year’s Day 1 January 2024 (Monday) Feast of the Epiphany 6 January 2024 (Saturday) Easter Monday 1 April 2024 (Monday) Anniversary of Liberation 25 April 2024 (Thursday) Labor Day 1 May 2024 (Wednesday) National Republic Day (Festa della Repubblica Italiana) 2 June 2024 (Sunday)