Country Flag
Expatica logo

Holidays & Celebrations

Public holidays in Italy: important dates in 2023 and 2024

In Italy, public holidays are valuable days off, and many places are closed for the occasion. Here is a list of the Italian holidays for your 2023–2024 diary.

Italy holidays
writer

By Gayatri Bhaumik

Updated 12-12-2023

Whether you live here or are just visiting, it is a good idea to take note of Italy‘s holidays. Many of the country’s official 12 public holidays are tied to the Catholic calendar, and the entire country observes these days. In addition, some regions have their own observances, and during these days, you will find that many places of business are closed.

To mark the dates in your calendar, here are the upcoming Italian public holidays for 2023 and 2024:

N26

N26 is the bank you'll love to use: open your bank account in just eight minutes without paperwork. Take control of your finances with one app where you can manage limits, set your PIN, lock/unlock cards, and make no-fee transactions anywhere in the world.

Public holidays in Italy in 2023

DateCelebration
1 January (Sunday)New Year’s Day
6 January (Friday)Epiphany
9 April (Sunday)Easter Sunday
10 April (Monday)Easter Monday
25 April (Tuesday)Liberation Day
1 May (Monday)Labor Day
2 June (Friday)Republic Day (Festa della Repubblica Italiana)
15 August (Tuesday)Assumption Day
1 November (Wednesday)All Saints’ Day
8 December (Friday)Immaculate Conception
25 December (Monday)Christmas Day
26 December (Tuesday)St Stephen’s Day

Regional holidays in 2023

In addition to the national public holidays, each Italian region follows its own calendar of local feasts, generally celebrating a significant saint. While not official holidays, places of business will often be closed during those regional holidays, including Italian supermarkets, museums, and banks. As such, you should prepare ahead to make sure you can still enjoy good local food and find things to do across Italy. And, maybe check with your work if you have the day off.

Pope Francis blessing eucharist in mass in Rome
Pope Francis celebrating Corpus Domini mass in Rome (Photo: CurPhoto/Getty)

These are the regional Italian holidays you should be aware of and where they are celebrated:

DateCelebrationRegion(s)
25 April (Tuesday)Feast of Saint Mark Venice
28 April (Friday)Sardinia DaySardinia
24 June (Saturday)Feast of Saint JohnFlorence, Torino, Genoa
29 June (Thursday)Saint Peter and Saint PaulRome
15 July (Saturday)Feast of Saint RosaliaPalermo
19 September (Tuesday)Feast of Saint GennaroNaples
4 October (Wednesday)Feast of Saint PetroniusBologna
2 November (Thursday)Feast of Saint GiustoTrieste
6 November (Wednesday)Feast of Saint NicholasBari
7 December (Thursday)Feast of Saint AmbroseMilan

Important dates and festivals in Italy in 2023

Like in most of the rest of the world, Italy also observes special days which are not official public holidays but will entail celebrations, festivals, or ceremonies. Businesses will not be closed during those days, but they are still important to Italians.

#

Expatica’s guide to

Read more about Festa della Repubblica Italiana

Read more

Here is the list of important days on the Italian calendar:

DateCelebration
22 February (Wednesday)Ash Wednesday
19 March (Sunday)Father’s Day
26 March (Sunday)Daylight saving begins – clocks go forward one hour
7 April (Friday)Good Friday
14 May (Sunday)Mother’s Day
15 August (Tuesday)Ferragosto
29 October (Sunday)Daylight saving ends – clocks go back one hour
Five men participating in Befana Regatta in Venice
Ephiphany celebrations in Venice: The Befana regatta (Photo: Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images)

Italian festivals in 2023

While they might not be official holidays, Italian festivals are an important part of the local culture. These are often boisterous events that are celebrated by the whole city or town. Here are some of the most important to be aware of for 2023:

DateCelebrationRegion(s)
4–21 February (Saturday through Tuesday)CarnivalVenice
21 April (Friday)Rome’s birthday celebrationsRome
23 April (Sunday)Feast of San GiorgioSicily, Portofino
3–6 May (Wednesday through Saturday)Calendimaggio (Spring Festival)Assisi
19–23 May (Friday through Tuesday)Flower festivalSicily
20–21 May (Saturday through Sunday)Festa Della Sensa (Ascension)Venice
20 May–26 NovemberVenice BiennaleVenice
28 May (Sunday)Vogalonga (Rowing regatta)Venice
11 June (Sunday)Corpus ChristiAll regions
7–16 July (Friday through Sunday)Umbria Jazz FestivalPerugia

The 2024 Italian calendar

Public Italian holidays in 2024

DateCelebration
1 January (Monday)New Year’s Day
6 January (Saturday)Epiphany
31 March (Sunday)Easter Sunday
1 April (Monday)Easter Monday
25 April (Thursday)Liberation Day
1 May (Wednesday)Labor Day
2 June (Sunday)Republic Day
15 August (Thursday)Assumption Day
1 November (Friday)All Saints’ Day
8 December (Sunday)Immaculate Conception
25 December (Wednesday)Christmas Day
26 December (Thursday)St. Stephen’s Day
Carnival participants in costume in venice
Carnival in Venice (Photo: Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images)

Regional holidays in 2024

Here are the regional holidays across Italy in 2024:

DateCelebrationRegion(s)
25 April (Thursday)Feast of Saint MarkVenice
28 April (Sunday)Sardinia DaySardinia
24 June (Monday)Feast of Saint JohnFlorence, Torino, Genoa
29 June (Saturday)Saint Peter and Saint PaulRome
15 July (Monday)Feast of Saint RosaliaPalermo
19 September (Thursday)Feast of Saint GennaroNaples
4 October (Friday)Feast of Saint PetroniusBologna
2 November (Saturday)Feast of Saint GiustoTrieste
6 December (Friday)Feast of Saint NicholasBari
8 December (Sunday)Feast of Saint AmbroseMilan

Important dates in Italy in 2024

DateCelebration
14 February (Wednesday)Ash Wednesday
19 March (Tuesday)Father’s Day
29 March (Friday)Good Friday
31 March (Sunday)Daylight saving begins – clocks go forward one hour
12 May (Sunday)Mother’s Day
15 August (Thursday)Ferragosto
27 October (Sunday)Daylight saving ends – clocks go back one hour

Italian school holidays

Expat families with children in schools in Italy will also want to take note of the term holidays. Here are some of the most notable dates for the 2022/2023 scholastic calendar.

DateCelebration
5 June – 2 November 2022Summer
23 December 2022 – 8 January 2023Christmas
20–22 FebruaryCarnival
6–11 + 24 AprilEaster
11 June – 13 SeptemberSummer

Given that term dates differ per region, these dates are subject to change.

For more information, read up on the school holidays in Italy.

Related Articles

The top 10 Italian foods with recipes
Food & Drink
The top 10 Italian foods with recipes
Read More
Where to get the news in Italy
About Italy
Where to get the news in Italy
Read More
The best things to do with kids in Italy
Family & Pets
The best things to do with kids in Italy
Read More