Public holidays in Italy: important dates in 2023 and 2024

Public holidays in Italy in 2023 Date Celebration 1 January (Sunday) New Year’s Day 6 January (Friday) Epiphany 9 April (Sunday) Easter Sunday 10 April (Monday) Easter Monday 25 April (Tuesday) Liberation Day 1 May (Monday) Labor Day 2 June (Friday) Republic Day (Festa della Repubblica Italiana) 15 August (Tuesday) Assumption Day 1 November (Wednesday) All Saints’ Day 8 December (Friday) Immaculate Conception 25 December (Monday) Christmas Day 26 December (Tuesday) St Stephen’s Day

Regional holidays in 2023 In addition to the national public holidays, each Italian region follows its own calendar of local feasts, generally celebrating a significant saint. While not official holidays, places of business will often be closed during those regional holidays, including Italian supermarkets, museums, and banks. As such, you should prepare ahead to make sure you can still enjoy good local food and find things to do across Italy. And, maybe check with your work if you have the day off. Pope Francis celebrating Corpus Domini mass in Rome (Photo: CurPhoto/Getty) These are the regional Italian holidays you should be aware of and where they are celebrated: Date Celebration Region(s) 25 April (Tuesday) Feast of Saint Mark Venice 28 April (Friday) Sardinia Day Sardinia 24 June (Saturday) Feast of Saint John Florence, Torino, Genoa 29 June (Thursday) Saint Peter and Saint Paul Rome 15 July (Saturday) Feast of Saint Rosalia Palermo 19 September (Tuesday) Feast of Saint Gennaro Naples 4 October (Wednesday) Feast of Saint Petronius Bologna 2 November (Thursday) Feast of Saint Giusto Trieste 6 November (Wednesday) Feast of Saint Nicholas Bari 7 December (Thursday) Feast of Saint Ambrose Milan

Important dates and festivals in Italy in 2023 Like in most of the rest of the world, Italy also observes special days which are not official public holidays but will entail celebrations, festivals, or ceremonies. Businesses will not be closed during those days, but they are still important to Italians. Expatica’s guide to Read more about Festa della Repubblica Italiana Read more Here is the list of important days on the Italian calendar: Date Celebration 22 February (Wednesday) Ash Wednesday 19 March (Sunday) Father’s Day 26 March (Sunday) Daylight saving begins – clocks go forward one hour 7 April (Friday) Good Friday 14 May (Sunday) Mother’s Day 15 August (Tuesday) Ferragosto 29 October (Sunday) Daylight saving ends – clocks go back one hour Ephiphany celebrations in Venice: The Befana regatta (Photo: Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images) Italian festivals in 2023 While they might not be official holidays, Italian festivals are an important part of the local culture. These are often boisterous events that are celebrated by the whole city or town. Here are some of the most important to be aware of for 2023: Date Celebration Region(s) 4–21 February (Saturday through Tuesday) Carnival Venice 21 April (Friday) Rome’s birthday celebrations Rome 23 April (Sunday) Feast of San Giorgio Sicily, Portofino 3–6 May (Wednesday through Saturday) Calendimaggio (Spring Festival) Assisi 19–23 May (Friday through Tuesday) Flower festival Sicily 20–21 May (Saturday through Sunday) Festa Della Sensa (Ascension) Venice 20 May–26 November Venice Biennale Venice 28 May (Sunday) Vogalonga (Rowing regatta) Venice 11 June (Sunday) Corpus Christi All regions 7–16 July (Friday through Sunday) Umbria Jazz Festival Perugia

The 2024 Italian calendar Public Italian holidays in 2024 Date Celebration 1 January (Monday) New Year’s Day 6 January (Saturday) Epiphany 31 March (Sunday) Easter Sunday 1 April (Monday) Easter Monday 25 April (Thursday) Liberation Day 1 May (Wednesday) Labor Day 2 June (Sunday) Republic Day 15 August (Thursday) Assumption Day 1 November (Friday) All Saints’ Day 8 December (Sunday) Immaculate Conception 25 December (Wednesday) Christmas Day 26 December (Thursday) St. Stephen’s Day Carnival in Venice (Photo: Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images) Regional holidays in 2024 Here are the regional holidays across Italy in 2024: Date Celebration Region(s) 25 April (Thursday) Feast of Saint Mark Venice 28 April (Sunday) Sardinia Day Sardinia 24 June (Monday) Feast of Saint John Florence, Torino, Genoa 29 June (Saturday) Saint Peter and Saint Paul Rome 15 July (Monday) Feast of Saint Rosalia Palermo 19 September (Thursday) Feast of Saint Gennaro Naples 4 October (Friday) Feast of Saint Petronius Bologna 2 November (Saturday) Feast of Saint Giusto Trieste 6 December (Friday) Feast of Saint Nicholas Bari 8 December (Sunday) Feast of Saint Ambrose Milan Important dates in Italy in 2024 Date Celebration 14 February (Wednesday) Ash Wednesday 19 March (Tuesday) Father’s Day 29 March (Friday) Good Friday 31 March (Sunday) Daylight saving begins – clocks go forward one hour 12 May (Sunday) Mother’s Day 15 August (Thursday) Ferragosto 27 October (Sunday) Daylight saving ends – clocks go back one hour