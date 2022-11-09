Public holidays in Italy: important dates in 2023 and 2024

Whether you live here or are just visiting, it is a good idea to take note of Italy‘s holidays. Many of the country’s official 12 public holidays are tied to the Catholic calendar, and the entire country observes these days. In addition, some regions have their own observances, and during these days, you will find that many places of business are closed.
To mark the dates in your calendar, here are the upcoming Italian public holidays for 2023 and 2024:
Public holidays in Italy in 2023
|Date
|Celebration
|1 January (Sunday)
|New Year’s Day
|6 January (Friday)
|Epiphany
|9 April (Sunday)
|Easter Sunday
|10 April (Monday)
|Easter Monday
|25 April (Tuesday)
|Liberation Day
|1 May (Monday)
|Labor Day
|2 June (Friday)
|Republic Day (Festa della Repubblica Italiana)
|15 August (Tuesday)
|Assumption Day
|1 November (Wednesday)
|All Saints’ Day
|8 December (Friday)
|Immaculate Conception
|25 December (Monday)
|Christmas Day
|26 December (Tuesday)
|St Stephen’s Day
Regional holidays in 2023
In addition to the national public holidays, each Italian region follows its own calendar of local feasts, generally celebrating a significant saint. While not official holidays, places of business will often be closed during those regional holidays, including Italian supermarkets, museums, and banks. As such, you should prepare ahead to make sure you can still enjoy good local food and find things to do across Italy. And, maybe check with your work if you have the day off.
These are the regional Italian holidays you should be aware of and where they are celebrated:
|Date
|Celebration
|Region(s)
|25 April (Tuesday)
|Feast of Saint Mark
|Venice
|28 April (Friday)
|Sardinia Day
|Sardinia
|24 June (Saturday)
|Feast of Saint John
|Florence, Torino, Genoa
|29 June (Thursday)
|Saint Peter and Saint Paul
|Rome
|15 July (Saturday)
|Feast of Saint Rosalia
|Palermo
|19 September (Tuesday)
|Feast of Saint Gennaro
|Naples
|4 October (Wednesday)
|Feast of Saint Petronius
|Bologna
|2 November (Thursday)
|Feast of Saint Giusto
|Trieste
|6 November (Wednesday)
|Feast of Saint Nicholas
|Bari
|7 December (Thursday)
|Feast of Saint Ambrose
|Milan
Important dates and festivals in Italy in 2023
Like in most of the rest of the world, Italy also observes special days which are not official public holidays but will entail celebrations, festivals, or ceremonies. Businesses will not be closed during those days, but they are still important to Italians.
Here is the list of important days on the Italian calendar:
|Date
|Celebration
|22 February (Wednesday)
|Ash Wednesday
|19 March (Sunday)
|Father’s Day
|26 March (Sunday)
|Daylight saving begins – clocks go forward one hour
|7 April (Friday)
|Good Friday
|14 May (Sunday)
|Mother’s Day
|15 August (Tuesday)
|Ferragosto
|29 October (Sunday)
|Daylight saving ends – clocks go back one hour
Italian festivals in 2023
While they might not be official holidays, Italian festivals are an important part of the local culture. These are often boisterous events that are celebrated by the whole city or town. Here are some of the most important to be aware of for 2023:
|Date
|Celebration
|Region(s)
|4–21 February (Saturday through Tuesday)
|Carnival
|Venice
|21 April (Friday)
|Rome’s birthday celebrations
|Rome
|23 April (Sunday)
|Feast of San Giorgio
|Sicily, Portofino
|3–6 May (Wednesday through Saturday)
|Calendimaggio (Spring Festival)
|Assisi
|19–23 May (Friday through Tuesday)
|Flower festival
|Sicily
|20–21 May (Saturday through Sunday)
|Festa Della Sensa (Ascension)
|Venice
|20 May–26 November
|Venice Biennale
|Venice
|28 May (Sunday)
|Vogalonga (Rowing regatta)
|Venice
|11 June (Sunday)
|Corpus Christi
|All regions
|7–16 July (Friday through Sunday)
|Umbria Jazz Festival
|Perugia
The 2024 Italian calendar
Public Italian holidays in 2024
|Date
|Celebration
|1 January (Monday)
|New Year’s Day
|6 January (Saturday)
|Epiphany
|31 March (Sunday)
|Easter Sunday
|1 April (Monday)
|Easter Monday
|25 April (Thursday)
|Liberation Day
|1 May (Wednesday)
|Labor Day
|2 June (Sunday)
|Republic Day
|15 August (Thursday)
|Assumption Day
|1 November (Friday)
|All Saints’ Day
|8 December (Sunday)
|Immaculate Conception
|25 December (Wednesday)
|Christmas Day
|26 December (Thursday)
|St. Stephen’s Day
Regional holidays in 2024
Here are the regional holidays across Italy in 2024:
|Date
|Celebration
|Region(s)
|25 April (Thursday)
|Feast of Saint Mark
|Venice
|28 April (Sunday)
|Sardinia Day
|Sardinia
|24 June (Monday)
|Feast of Saint John
|Florence, Torino, Genoa
|29 June (Saturday)
|Saint Peter and Saint Paul
|Rome
|15 July (Monday)
|Feast of Saint Rosalia
|Palermo
|19 September (Thursday)
|Feast of Saint Gennaro
|Naples
|4 October (Friday)
|Feast of Saint Petronius
|Bologna
|2 November (Saturday)
|Feast of Saint Giusto
|Trieste
|6 December (Friday)
|Feast of Saint Nicholas
|Bari
|8 December (Sunday)
|Feast of Saint Ambrose
|Milan
Important dates in Italy in 2024
|Date
|Celebration
|14 February (Wednesday)
|Ash Wednesday
|19 March (Tuesday)
|Father’s Day
|29 March (Friday)
|Good Friday
|31 March (Sunday)
|Daylight saving begins – clocks go forward one hour
|12 May (Sunday)
|Mother’s Day
|15 August (Thursday)
|Ferragosto
|27 October (Sunday)
|Daylight saving ends – clocks go back one hour
Italian school holidays
Expat families with children in schools in Italy will also want to take note of the term holidays. Here are some of the most notable dates for the 2022/2023 scholastic calendar.
|Date
|Celebration
|5 June – 2 November 2022
|Summer
|23 December 2022 – 8 January 2023
|Christmas
|20–22 February
|Carnival
|6–11 + 24 April
|Easter
|11 June – 13 September
|Summer
Given that term dates differ per region, these dates are subject to change.
For more information, read up on the school holidays in Italy.