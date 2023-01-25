Finding and applying for jobs in Italy

Finding a job in Rome Home to many national and multinational corporations, Rome may be a fruitful place to start your job search. The capital’s global reach means that English-speaking vacancies are much more prevalent than in smaller towns. The leading sectors in the city include banking and finance, fashion, technology, tourism, and hospitality. Some of the biggest employers based in Rome include: Angelini: pharmaceuticals

Gruppo TIM: telecommunications

Leonardo S.p.A.: aerospace technology

Mundys: transportation infrastructure

Poste Italiane: the Italian postal service

Terna: electricity Typical monthly earnings in Rome are about €1,450. You can find out about the cost of living in Rome in this article. Job search sites in Rome You can use both Italy-wide sites or city-specific engines to search for jobs in Rome. Some of the best-known job search sites for Rome include: Adzuna: Italy-wide job search engine with a Rome filter

Career Jet: Global site with many Rome-based jobs

Job Rapido: National job listings site with city-specific pages

Jobs in Rome: Rome-specific site in English

TrovoLavoro: Italian site with jobs around the country

Applying for a job in Italy Once you have found a job that you wish to apply for, you will likely need to polish your resume to give yourself the best chance of landing an interview. As is the case with any country, there are certain guidelines that you should follow when it comes to writing and sending your resume to companies in Italy. For instance, it is common to include a photo of yourself and a one-page cover letter. Of course, your resume should outline your work and education experience chronologically, starting with the most recent. You will find that the job application process in Italy is similar to that in other EU countries. You will submit your resume and then if you are selected, attend an interview. Depending on the industry, you may also need to take an exam to test your skills. Notably, it is common in Italy to follow up with your employer after the interview, thanking them for their time and asking about the next steps. You may want to consider using a resume-building service, such as resume.io or TopCV, to help you polish your CV and land your dream job in Italy.

Tips for finding a job in Italy One approach to finding a job in Italy is to send out speculative applications to companies that interest you. Moreover, if you know someone who is already working there, that can be your foot in the door. Just bear in mind that a sociable atmosphere with professional standards is important in Italy, so making a personal connection upfront is key. This is where personally introducing yourself with a bespoke email or phone call will help ensure that you are remembered as a candidate. Photo: FG Trade via Getty Images You can find more tips in our articles on Work abroad: operation job seeker and Top 10 tips to help you find an expat job. These will help steer you in the right direction as you embark on your new career in Italy.

Starting a job in Italy Once you have landed your dream job in Italy, it’s time to consider the practicalities, such as employee benefits. For starters, has your new employer automatically put you on their health insurance plan? If you are unsure, you may want to check with the company’s HR department or ask your manager. You will also want to read through the pension details that come with your new position and consider how they differ from your last job. Of course, this will be of particular importance once you reach retirement age.