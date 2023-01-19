Italy has favorable tax options for freelancers and those who own small businesses . Many of these workers can pay a lower income tax rates than those in standard employment . There are, however, various rules and restrictions you’ll need to adhere to. Find advice on the following topics below:

Working for yourself is a popular option in Italy. Data from World Bank shows that around 23% of workers in Italy are self-employed. The tax system for self-employed people working as sole traders and freelancers is relatively straightforward. However, if you’re setting up a larger company and employing staff, you’ll likely be liable for corporate rather than income tax.

Freelancers and self-employed people in Italy must file an annual tax return and pay income tax (IPREF or imposta sul reddito delle persone fisiche) on their earnings. The Italian Revenue Agency (Agenzia della Entrate) oversees the Italian tax system, and the tax year runs from 1 January to 31 December.

Income tax in Italy for freelancers and the self-employed

There are a couple of different structures for self-employed workers in Italy.

Sole proprietorship (ditta individuale) : designed for self-employed traders, such as plumbers, electricians, and shopkeepers, allowing you to hire employees.

designed for self-employed traders, such as plumbers, electricians, and shopkeepers, allowing you to hire employees. Freelancer (libero professionista): status is exclusively available to self-employed residents who carry out intellectual activities such as consultancy, legal work, or journalism

Whichever option you choose, you’ll need to file an Italian tax return and pay income tax.

If starting a company in Italy for the first time, you must decide on a tax regime. You either pay the standard taxed rates (for employees) or use the regime forfettario, a flat-rate tax scheme introduced in 2015.

Standard rates of income tax

If you pay standard tax rates, your income will be taxed progressively across four bands. In 2023 (for income earned in 2022), the bands are as follows:

Bands Rate Up to €15,000 23% €15,001–28,000 25% €28,001–50,000 35% €50,001+ 43%

If you choose the standard tax system, you’ll be able to deduct certain expenses when filing your tax return. You’ll also be able to use Italy’s tax credit for self-employed workers.

Self-employed workers using the standard tax system can benefit from the workers relocating to Italy scheme (lavoratori impatriati). This allows workers to only pay tax on 30% of their income for the first five years of living in Italy. A lower rate of 10% is available in some regions.

Regime forfettario – flat rate tax system

Under regime forfettario, people starting new self-employed or freelance businesses in Italy can benefit from a tax rate of just 5% for the first five years. After five years, this increases to 15%.

You can reduce your rate even further. Each profession in Italy has an income code (ATECO – link in Italian), which specifies what percentage of their earnings will be taxed. For example, you pay income tax on 78% of your earnings if you work in financial services. Your social security contributions are already deducted, you won’t need to complete a VAT return.

While this scheme might sound ideal on paper, there are some downsides. First, you won’t be able to offset any expenses incurred in running your company. If you’re a sole trader working from home on a computer, you’re likely to be much better off than a freelancer in an industry with bigger overheads.

There are also some stringent rules over who is eligible for the scheme:

Your earnings must not exceed €65,000 (2022) or €85,000 (2023).

If you also make money from employment, you must not earn more than €30,000 per year.

You wouldn’t be eligible if you earned more than €30,000 from your employer the previous year.

You can’t give up employed work and freelance solely for your old employer.

To access the flat rate scheme, you’ll need to select regime forfettario when signing up for a VAT number. For more information on the specifics of the flat rate system, see the guide from the Italian Revenue Agency.

Registering for self-employed tax in Italy

You’ll first need a tax identification number to register to pay tax as a self-employed worker (codice fiscale). You can obtain this by taking your passport and residence card to your local municipality’s immigration desk or visiting a police headquarters. Non-EU citizens must define their business structure before they can register.

Sole traders who regularly engage in a ‘business or agricultural activity’ or ‘an artistic or professional activity’ need to acquire a VAT number in Italy (partita IVA). If you earn more than €65,000 through self-employment, registration is required by law. You’ll need to submit the relevant forms to the Italian Revenue Agency to register for VAT.