Private primary schools in Italy Although most primary schools are public, some parents enroll their children in private schools. In 2019, over 1,400 private schools taught almost 170,000 students. On average, class sizes were between 15 and 20 students. Private schools have tuition fees (tasse di iscrizione) and voluntary contributions (contributi volontari). The costs differ per school depending on what they offer. You can check the school website to see the full amount. When you file your income taxes in Italy, remember that educational expenses are tax deductible up to €800 per child. Private schools often teach according to a religion or a particular teaching method. Schools with alternative learning methods deviate from traditional curricula and class settings. For example, they will focus on gentle learning or the child’s autonomy. The most common education philosophies in Italy include Montessori, Steiner Waldorf, and Without a Backpack (Senza Zaino). The curriculum in private schools Charter schools – or equal schools – carry out a public service and follow the national guidelines for the curriculum. They are comparable to public schools in every aspect, hence the name. Although they are not funded by the government and parents are expected to pay tuition fees, they can issue legally valued qualifications. Private and international schools have complete autonomy regarding curriculum, timetables, activities, and teachers. As such, their qualifications do not have legal value in the country. Religious education As Catholicism is the main religion in Italy, religious schools are usually Catholic. Still, there are some Muslim and Buddhist primary schools. In 2019, there were just over 1,000 Catholic primary schools in Italy. Photo: Salvatore Laporta/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty Images Despite their religious undertones, these schools don’t require children to practice the religion. All children are allowed anyone to attend. Each school decides the frequency of faith classes and the focus given on religion. Montessori schools There are just over 200 Montessori schools in Italy. These schools practice hands-on learning and independent activities. Subjects include cosmic education, the language of objects and images, algebra, and relative numbers. Steiner Waldorf approach Another teaching method is Steiner Waldorf. The country has about 60 schools following this principle. They believe in the child’s natural growth and development without external interference. Since humans are composed of body, spirit, and soul, children should learn to develop their cognitive, emotional, and physical being. Senza Zaino (Without a Backpack) schools Founded in Tuscany, Senza Zaino schools instill hospitality, responsibility, and a strong sense of community. It is Montessori-inspired. Although they follow the national curriculum guidelines, these schools focus less on textbooks or homework (carried in backpacks to and from school). Instead, this method encourages a particular classroom organization with functional furniture and workstations where children learn autonomously using tactile teaching tools.

Hospital schools and homeschooling If your child is in hospital or can’t attend school due to an illness, they can still go to class and maintain links with their school life environment through hospital schools (Scuola in Ospedale) and homeschooling (scolarizzazione domestica). There are just over 200 hospital schools in Italy. In 2020, an estimated 41,000 pupils were enrolled in these, 70% of which attended primary school. Photo: Andrea Savorani Neri/NurPhoto via Getty Images Homeschooling is also allowed in Italy – unlike in the Dutch education system – although not many people do it. You must be able to prove you have the technical and economic capacity to teach your children at home. You must also provide a personal curriculum (in Italian) and send in a written request for the annual school exam. Because children do their exams at schools, they will earn legally recognized qualifications.