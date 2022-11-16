Italian wages and salary According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the average household in Italy earns €29,810 a year after taxes. However, this varies greatly by region, with the typical household in the south making nearly €3,000 less per year than the national average. Unlike many European countries, Italy’s minimum wage is not set in law. Instead, wages are determined through collective bargaining, a process regulated by the European Union (EU). According to a study issued by the Giuseppe di Vittorio Foundation (in Italian), wages in Italy are among the lowest in the EU. For example, the gap between the average Italian and French or German salary has increased significantly in recent years. If you are looking for ways to manage your money in Italy, the following banks and financial services could help you out: Crédit Agricole – an international bank

Hype – Italian fintech with online accounts and money management app

N26 – an online bank available in many countries

Tinaba – Italian fintech app offering accounts, money transfers, and more

XE – a global currency converter and money transfer platform

Italian healthcare costs One of the most important things to take into account about the cost of living in Italy is healthcare expenses. Luckily, the Italian healthcare system is ranked among the best in Europe. If you are registered as a resident, you can access public healthcare for free or at a low cost, funded by your tax contributions. Hospital Tor Vergata, Rome (Photo: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images) It’s also common to take out private health insurance as a supplement. Private healthcare in Italy comes with shorter waiting times and a wider choice of doctors and specialists. But going private can be costly, with some insurance companies charging several hundred euros per month. Therefore, it’s worth comparing offers and choosing a service that fits your needs and budget. Some health insurers worth considering include: Allianz Care

APRIL International

Cigna Global

Transportation costs in Italy Public transport You can find a decent public transport network across Italy that includes buses and trains. Major cities like Rome, Milan, and Naples also offer metro services. Fares for urban transport vary from region to region. According to Numbeo, a single fare ticket is around €2 in Milan, €1.50 in Rome, and €1.30 in Naples. Of course, if you’re planning to travel frequently, it may be worth investing in a monthly travel pass. This costs around €35 in Italy, which is cheaper than public transport in Portugal, for instance. Longer trips between cities will be more expensive. For example, traveling from Rome to Milan on a high-speed train can cost €100. However, you can catch a slower train and pay half the price. Private transport Italian taxis operate via meters and usually cost about €5 to start and €1.30 per kilometer, with fares varying from city to city. Ride-sharing services, such as Uber, are available in major cities like Milan and Rome. If you’re planning to drive in Italy, the cost of petrol is currently around €2 a liter. When you buy a new car, the price will vary, but you can expect to pay about €22,500, which is cheaper than most European countries.

Clothing in Italy It’s hard to break down the cost of living in Italy without addressing high fashion. Italy is renowned for its iconic designers, with cities like Milan being home to lavish Prada and Gucci storefronts. Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan While a standard item like a dress costs around €31.77 from a chain store, designer clothing can sell for hundreds or even thousands of euros. However, many luxury brands do tend to be cheaper in Italy than elsewhere in the world because the clothing is often designed and made there.

Italian leisure activities If you are planning to join a gym in Italy, you can expect to pay from €25–73 a month, with Milan being more expensive than other cities. Entertainment options are relatively cheap too. For example, you can catch the latest film release for around €9 or see a band in concert for €30–50.

Assistance with living costs Residents of Italy who have been there for at least 10 years can apply for financial aid to cover living costs. If you are at risk of poverty due to circumstances such as loss of income, you can claim a pension to ensure that you and your family maintain minimum living standards. The amount you receive is divided into 13 installments, delivered throughout the year, and is based on your income and household size. A single person, for example, can receive €6,000, while a family of three or more can receive €10,000. Those living with a chronic illness or disability may be eligible for an invalidity pension. Expatica’s guide to Learn more about social security in Italy Read more Foreigners who have been living in Italy for at least two years may be eligible for family benefits if they meet the financial requirements. Monthly compensation can vary between €175 for families earning under €15,000 and €970 for parents with four children or more. This benefit may be increased by up to €105 in the case of a child living with disabilities. Italy also provides unemployment benefits with a maximum payable amount of €1,358.10 per month. To apply for this, you must have paid contributions to Italian social security for at least four years.