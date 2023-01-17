Renting in Italy Italy has a strong culture of home ownership. In fact, around 75% of residents own their own property while the remaining 25% rent. The good news for renters is that prices have increased more slowly in Italy than in many European Union (EU) countries. In fact, Eurostat shows that rental costs in Italy have grown only 7% since 2015, compared to 21% for Austria and 13% for the Netherlands.

Buying vs renting in Italy Although homeownership rates are very high in Italy, renting does have its benefits. For instance, it allows you to explore different areas before finding a place to settle down. While house prices in Italy are lower than in some neighboring countries, historic cities such as Milan, Rome, and Venice (Venezia) come with high price tags. You can compare the latest property prices in Idealista’s monthly price report. If you are looking to buy a home in Italy, you will need to factor in additional costs, such as the registration tax (imposta di registro) and the estate agent, mortgage, and notary fees. In terms of stability and security, Italy’s tenant rights are significantly stronger than in many European countries. For instance, tenants can benefit from long-term rental contracts, which are usually for three years or more. Moreover, landlords cannot increase the rent during the contract term, and the tenant eviction process is very complicated.

Types of Italian rental properties Italy’s housing stock leans more towards older properties, especially within the major cities. While these buildings might be beautiful, they can come with various issues, such as poor insulation, outdated plumbing and wiring, and mold problems. Therefore, you should do your research very carefully before renting an apartment in an older building and make sure it was recently renovated. Photo: Alexander Spatari/Getty Images Apartments in Italy can be rented unfurnished, partially furnished, or fully furnished. Unfurnished properties are empty, meaning they don’t even come with appliances or light fixtures. Partially furnished properties, on the other hand, will include basic items, such as a toilet, oven, and washing machine. Meanwhile, fully furnished properties in Italy, which are most commonly available to students and working professionals, should be ready for immediate move-in. It is important to be aware that some Italian estate agents calculate the number of rooms in a property differently from others. For instance, some will include kitchens, and some won’t. Rental agents generally use the following terms to refer to the size and number of rooms in Italian properties: Term Definition Locale Room Monolocale Studio apartment Bilocale Two-room apartment (usually a bedroom and a living room) Trilocale Three-room apartment Quadrilocale Four-room apartment

Student housing in Italy Italian universities usually provide dormitory accommodation for first-year students to live on or near campus at a subsidized rate. They may also offer alternative options, such as studio apartments. Student housing contracts usually last up to 11 months and close briefly over the summer. Expatica’s guide to Find out more about studying in Italy Read more After living in dormitories, students usually move on to shared housing, where they will each rent a room and share kitchens and bathrooms with other students. When searching for accommodation, students should consider factors such as how close properties are to the university, the size of the property, and whether utilities or internet are included in the price.

How to rent an Italian property If you are interested in a property, you should get in touch with the agent to arrange a viewing. You should specify what you are looking for and view the property’s floor plan (if it is available) before requesting a viewing. It is also important to check that the unit has a valid energy performance certificate (Attestato di Prestazione Energetica – APE) and electrical safety documentation (impianto elettrico a norma e recente). In Italy, energy performance is ranked from A to G, with A being the most efficient and G being the least. Photo: Fabio Maver/Getty Images Naturally, it is important to view properties in person, as photos can be misleading. Meeting the landlord can also be helpful if you are intending to sign a long-term contract or compete against other applicants in a popular area. Moreover, be aware that if the person advertising the property is hesitant to let you view it, then you might have stumbled upon a scam and should avoid it at all costs. Fortunately for animal lovers, landlords in Italy are more open to pet owners than in other countries. While contracts may have a “no pets” clause by default, it is still worth discussing this with the landlord to see if they are willing to negotiate. Documents needed Once you have found the perfect place to live, you will need to provide the following documents before signing the contract: Proof of identification for all occupants (e.g., a passport or ID card)

Social security number (codice fiscale) for each occupant

Two to three months of pay slips or your latest tax return if you are self-employed Notably, EU citizens don’t technically need to have a job in Italy in order to rent a home there. That said, most landlords usually require proof of income to ensure that you can afford the monthly rent. Non-EU nationals, however, must show proof of their legal residence in Italy, which is usually a work visa.

Rental costs in Italy Monthly rent Monthly rent in Italy can range from as low as €300 to over €1,500. Of course, how much you spend will depend on the type of property you are renting and the location. For example, according to Idealista, Forte dei Marmi (€4,588), Pietrasanta (€3,307), and Riccione (€2,766) were the most expensive places to rent in Italy in 2022. Thankfully, it is possible to negotiate rental prices in Italy, and if you are communicating directly with a landlord, you may wish to ask the letting agent or an Italian friend to help with this. Just be aware that some landlords may be less likely to give discounts to expats due to the assumption that they have bigger budgets. In almost all cases, it is against the law for the landlord to increase your rent during the contract term. The only exception is through a yearly revision clause (adeguamento annuale) in the tenancy agreement. If this is present, it allows the landlord to increase the rent once a year based on the cost of living data provided by the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istituto nazionale di statistica). Rental deposits Italian security deposits can be high, with most landlords requiring two to three months of rent as a down payment. However, this isn’t set by law, so you may be able to negotiate the amount down to a month or two. Agency/administration fees If you rent a property in Italy through an estate agent, you will usually need to pay a month’s rent, plus 22% tax as a finders fee. Other costs If you are renting an apartment in a block (condominio), you will be required to pay a service charge (spese condominiali) to cover the upkeep of the building’s common areas.

Italian tenancy contracts The type of rental contract you will have will depend on whether you are taking on a long- or short-term let. Long-term contracts generally offer two length options: 3+2 or 4+4. With a 3+2 contract, you rent the property for three years with the option to extend for two more. A 4+4 contract works the same, just with longer timeframes. Short-term tenancy, on the other hand, usually lasts between one and 18 months. Notably, rental contracts of less than one month don’t need to be registered. Photo: afishman64/Getty Images Generally speaking, the landlord or estate agent has to register your contract with the local municipality within 30 days of you signing it. At this point, the agreement is official and you will receive a legally-stamped copy. You will need this if you apply for residency or for more minor things like parking permits. You can usually give notice three months before the planned end date of the contract. Before signing a contract, make sure to check the terms and try to negotiate if you are unhappy with things such as notice periods or deposit terms. Rent payments are usually made by monthly bank transfer, and rarely, via an online payment portal.

Italian utilities and telecommunications Monthly rent usually includes utility bills and taxes. However, you will need to set up the utilities yourself as soon as you have signed your tenancy agreement. If the property is already connected to water and electricity, you can transfer this into your name through a process called voltura. However, if no services are present, you will need to contact the utility companies before you move in to set them up. Expatica’s guide to Find out how to set up your utilities in Italy Read more Waste collection fees in Italy can be high, and this is usually the tenant’s responsibility. Generally speaking, the landlord isn’t responsible for any day-to-day costs. They are only accountable for major expenses such as damage to the building.

Moving in and moving out Once you have signed your tenancy agreement, you will be able to move in on the date agreed. Unfortunately, while you might expect a spotless property, the reality won’t always live up to this. Therefore, be prepared to thoroughly clean the place shortly after moving in. If you are moving into a partially furnished or furnished property, it is common for the landlord to have an inventory (inventario) undertaken. This report lists everything included in the property (from sofas to spoons) and their condition. The inspection will be conducted by a registered inventory clerk and you should be present for it. You and your landlord will both need to sign the report. When you are ready to move out of a rental, you will need to provide notice based on the contract terms. Your deposit should be returned within two months of the agreed move-out date, minus any documented deductions; for example, if you have damaged the property. Notably, if you want to move out before the end of the contract, you can only do so with a legitimate reason. In such instances, you will need to provide a disdetta. This is a letter giving six months’ notice of your intention to move out.

Renting out your home in Italy If you wish to rent out a home in Italy, there are some responsibilities you will need to adhere to as a landlord. Before listing a property, you will need to provide identity documents, a building floor plan, an energy performance certificate, and proof that you own the property. Photo: PK-Photos/Getty Images Rent is taxable income, and charged at standard income tax rates (on a sliding scale). If you choose this method, you can deduct a flat rate of 5% for expenses incurred by letting the property. Notably, the cedolare secca regime is an alternative tax regime that allows you to pay tax at a flat rate of 21% on your gross rental income, with no deductions. Before letting a property, you should ensure that you have sufficient homeowners insurance in case of property damage due to fire or flood. Tenants are responsible for insuring their own belongings.

Tips for renters Renting in Italy can be complicated, so it is important to research and figure everything out. To give you the best chance of finding a suitable property and avoiding scams, here are some helpful tips to follow: If a deal looks too good to be true, it might not be genuine; never pay a landlord before viewing a property or signing a contract

Confirm that the landlord has the right to let the property before signing a contract

Make sure the contract is clear about fees, notice periods, and return of the deposit

Ensure the property has the required energy and safety certificates

Check meter readers for gas, electricity, and water when you move in