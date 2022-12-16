driving in Italy

Who can drive in Italy? The legal age limit for driving a motorized vehicle (i.e., a moped) is 14. You can practice driving a car – accompanied (guida accompagnata) – at the age of 17, and you can obtain your driver’s license when you are 18 years old. Foreign nationals from the European Economic Area (EEA) can use their own original permits to drive in Italy. The EEA is made up of the European Union (EU), Lichtenstein, Norway, and Iceland. Non-EEA residents, including people from the United Kingdom (UK), will have to exchange theirs for an Italian license after living in the country for a year. While some drivers can exchange theirs without fuss, others are expected to retake the driving exam, earning them a brand-new driver’s permit.

Car registration and maintenance All new and used cars and motorcycles must be registered with the Vehicle Registration Office (Pubblico Registro Automobilistico – PRA). You can do so in person at a UMC, Telematic Driver’s Desk (Sportello Telematico dell’Automobilista – STA), or online at the Automobile Club of Italy (Automobile Club d’Italia – ACI). Internationals driving their vehicle need to deregister it in their own country and (re)register it in Italy within three months of arrival. This also applies to nationals from the EEA. If you are using a company car or someone else owns your vehicle, it needs to be registered on the Register of Foreign Vehicles (Registro dei veicoli esteri – REVE). Keep in mind that when you move between residences, you are required to update your registration certificate. You won’t get a new license plate or certification, but failure to do so can result in a fine. Naples, Italy (Photo: Izzet Keribar/Getty Images) You will receive your Italian license plate after registration. These feature seven characters with the Italian national emblem after the first two. It also has a blue band on either side. On the left are the EU stars and Italy’s country code (I), and on the right is a yellow circle with an optional registration date and provincial code. By law, you are required to get a vehicle inspection (revisione periodica veicoli) every two years. This starts after you’ve had it for four years. You can get cars checked at a UMC or a government-authorized workshop (officina autorizzata dal Dipartimento Trasporti Terrestri – DTT). Motorcycles can only be inspected at a DDT. If your vehicle fails the inspection, you must repair the defects within one month and have it re-evaluated. Price may differ per region, but generally cost €45 at UMCs and around €80 at workshops.

Driving costs in Italy As with so much in life, having your vehicle can be expensive and should be included in your cost of living budget. Costs include: Maintenance – vehicle inspection every two years cost between €45 and €80

Road signs in Italy Italy’s traffic signs follow a similar pattern to other European nations. They feature standardized shapes, colors, icons, and symbols that are easy to understand. Signs divide into six categories: Type of sign Physical features Description/Examples Warning signs Triangular with a red outer rim Warning against potential dangers ahead (e.g., steep hill downwards) Informative signs Rectangular or square, and either white on blue background or black on white background Indicating parking and pedestrian information Priority signs Triangular or square (also octagon), with a red or white outer rim, filled in red, yellow, white, or blue Giving you information about which road user has priority (e.g., stop or priority road) Prohibition signs Circular with a red outer rim Letting you know what is prohibited (e.g., no entry) Mandatory signs Blue circle with white text Conveying instructions that drivers must follow (e.g., turn left) Direction signs Arrow-shape in green, yellow, or blue Guiding you in a specific direction (e.g., Rome is 10 km ahead)

Traffic information in Italy Traffic jams, accidents, roadworks, and slow-moving vehicles are all common in Italy. This can be due to scheduled construction, weather conditions, the time of day, or indifferent road users. Photo: Grant Faint/Getty Images Rush hours are usually between 07:00–09:00 and 17:00–20:00 on weekdays. In cities like Rome (Roma), Milan (Milano), and Florence (Firenze), traffic may increase on the weekends and parking will be challenging. In 2021, the cities with the largest impact of traffic jams were: Palermo (109 hours)

Rome (107 hours)

Torino (93 hours)

Lecco (82 hours) This completely overshadows other big European metropolises like: Berlin (65 hours)

Barcelona (48 hours)

Lisbon (Lisboa, 54 hours) Still, it is less than some capitals, including: Paris (140 hours)

London (148 hours) You can find up-to-date traffic information on Austrade Italia, which includes webcam feeds and weather forecasts.

Parking in Italy Besides no-parking zones, many streets have space to park on the side. Official parking spots (parcheggio) are typically color-coded on the road: Blue – usually paid parking

– usually paid parking White – free parking, but may also indicate resident parking. You won’t know until you check the signs near the space.

– free parking, but may also indicate resident parking. You won’t know until you check the signs near the space. Green – electric vehicles

– electric vehicles Yellow – drivers with disabilities

– drivers with disabilities Pink (stalli rosa) – pregnant women or those traveling with infants under the age of 2 Parking tickets generally cost between €1–3 per hour, depending on the location. Although there typically will be a payment machine, many Italians use convenient parking apps. Parking fines can range from €42–173, depending on where, how, and how long you have parked there. If you park while leaving your vehicle running to keep the air condition going, you can face a fine of €223 to 444. Also, if your car obstructs traffic or causes a hazard, it can be towed (which involves additional costs).

Road accidents and breakdowns Road accidents in Italy For a country known for its fast and flashy cars, you might expect Italy to have many road fatalities. However, it is only slightly above the EU average. In 2021, there were 151,875 road accidents with 2,875 deaths, a decrease of 11.8% and 9.4%, respectively, compared to 2019. Sicily (Photo: Peeterv/Getty Images) One of the leading causes of crashes in Italy is speeding and drunk driving. Distraction (e.g., using a phone while driving) is another factor in many accidents. If you are in a minor road accident (no injuries), you are required to stop but do not have to call the police. Instead, the involved parties should exchange insurance details. If you agree on how the accident happened, you can each complete an amicable accident report (constatazione amichevole di incidente – CAI) or direct compensation agreement (convenzione indennizzo diretto – CID). You send these to your insurers. It will speed up the claiming procedure significantly. You must report more serious incidents and accidents with injuries to the police, by calling the European emergency number, 112. This is a toll-free number without an area code. The operator will connect you to the correct first responders. If you urgently need medical assistance, you can also call 118. When you cause the accident, you have a duty to compensate the injured party. In Italy, you can get a prison sentence of between three months to five years if this traffic accident results in serious injury. Vehicle breakdowns If your vehicle breaks down, turn on your hazard lights and pull over to the side of the road. By law, you are required to place a reflective triangle behind the car and wear a reflective vest. You can arrange onsite repair or a tow truck by calling the ACI (803116 or 116). There are call boxes every 2km along the highway that you can use to ring for help if you don’t have your phone or its battery is flat. Roadside assistance is an added extra when it comes to car insurance. You’ll have to foot the bill if your policy does not include this coverage.

Car repair in Italy When you rely on your vehicle to get from A to B every day, you need a reliable mechanic or car repair service to keep it in check. Photo: Stefano Oppo/Getty Images You can use the Italian Yellow Pages to find an accredited car repair shop in your region. Alternatively, you can search for a certified mechanic online. Options include: Cerca Officina – request a quote from workshops and body shops in your direct area

Mechanicar – enter the service you need to get an estimate of the repair cost

Revisione Auto – a directory of mechanics and car repair shops

Tips on driving in Italy Here are a few quick tips for a smooth transition to the Italian way of driving: Stick to the right, as the left lane is only used for overtaking

Italian drivers tend to drive fast, especially on motorways. If you don’t go as soon as the light is green, the drivers behind you will use their horns.

By law, pedestrians always have the right of way. However, many local drivers speed through crosswalks regardless.

Never drink or do drugs and drive