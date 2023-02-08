Crime and the legal system in Italy

Introduction to the judicial system Similarly to most other democratic countries, the Italian state is separated into three branches. These are called the legislative, executive, and judicial powers (i.e., trias politica). Courthouse in Tuscany (Toscana), Italy (Photo: Andrea Valtriani/Getty Images) The judicial power, or (more specifically) the legal system, can be broken down into five different areas: Ordinary civil and criminal matters (e.g., neighbor conflicts, divorce, and crimes)

Administrative matters (e.g., holding authorities accountable when, for example, your visa gets refused)

Accounting (e.g., fraud and corruption)

Military matters

Taxation (e.g., tax evasion) Brief summary of Italian law In Italy, the legal system contains a mix of public and private laws, which are listed in the Italian Civil Code (Codice Civile). Whereas private laws relate to property, family, and obligations, public laws govern the relationships between individuals and the government. Public laws include: Constitutional law (diritto costituzione)

Administrative law (diritto amministrativo)

Criminal law (diritto penale)

Tax law (diritto tributario)

International law (diritto internazionale) All laws in Italy adhere to a hierarchy. From most important to least important: The Constitution

Constitutional laws and reforms

EU legislation (EU directives and regulations)

Ordinary laws, law decrees, and legislative decrees

Regional laws

Government regulations

Custom law This categorization means that if a regional law contradicts a constitutional law, the regional law defaults and is canceled. For example, in 2020, the province of Valle d’Aosta adopted a regional law that said that the local government could take different COVID-19 measures than those of the national state. In 2021, the Constitutional Court ruled that the regional law violated the Constitution, and thus, had to be annulled. Italian criminal law is listed in the Penal Code (Codice Penale) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (Codice di Procedura Civile). How fair is the legal system? Both national and international law gives everyone in Italy the right to legal assistance and a fair trial, regardless of citizenship. Center: Roberto Donatello, President of Court of Assizes, in Santa Maria Capua Vetere, Italy (Photo: Antonio Balasco/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty Images) Nevertheless, according to the independent nonprofit organization World Justice Project, “Italy is a country where the conflict between law in books […] and law in action is extremely acute.” In 2022, Italy scored 67% on the WJP Rule of Law Index. The index measures global access to justice, including constraints on government powers, access to fundamental rights, and justice in civil and criminal matters. The country ranked 24 out of 31 when compared with other nations in the European Union (EU), European Free Trade Association (EFTA), and North America. According to the index, Italy scored: Measurement In other words Score Order and security How well does Italy ensure the security of persons and property? 75% Absence of corruption in government Is there any bribery, improper influence, or misappropriation of public funds or other resources? 65% Criminal justice How effective is Italy’s criminal justice system? 64% Are police and criminal judges impartial toward different socio-economic groups based on gender, ethnicity, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity? 60% Civil justice Can ordinary people resolve their conflicts peacefully and effectively? 58% How effective is the enforcement of civil justice decisions in reality? 34% The moderate scores also resonate with the Italian public. In 2021, the National Institute of Statistics (Istituto Nazionale di Statistica – ISTAT, source: in Italian) reported that 68.3% of Italians trust the police. Only 47.4% of the population has confidence in the justice system. This is a slight increase from 2018 when less than 40% had trust in their legal system.

Crime in Italy Whether the population trusts its judicial system or not, Italy is a relatively safe country in terms of crime. It ranks 32 out of 163 on the 2022 Global Peace Index (GPI) of the world’s safest countries. The country has one of the lowest numbers of homicides in the EU, according to a 2022 report (in Italian) by the Italian Central Directorate of the Criminal Police (Direzione centrale della polizia criminale – Criminalpol). The rate of thefts and robberies on the other hand is on the rise, especially in medium-to-large cities such as Milan (Milano) and Rimini. Milan, Italy (Photo: Eugenio Marongiu/Getty Images) You can find Italy’s annual crime rates on the Crime Index of the newspaper Sole 24 Ore. The index is created in collaboration with the Department of Public Safety (Dipartimento di Pubblica Sicurezza) of the Italian Ministry of the Interior (Ministero dell’Interno). In 2022, the most recorded criminal complaints were reported in: Milan – crimes included theft, pickpocketing, shoplifting, and theft from parked cars Rimini – criminal complaints mostly concerned robbery and street robbery Torino – recorded crimes included property damage and store robbery Other well-known cities also appear on the list, including: Rome (Roma) – 5 th place

place Florence (Firenze) – 7 th place

place Naples (Napoli) – 10 th place

place Genoa (Genova) – 11 th place

place Venice (Venezia) – 18th place Notable crime rates in Italy The highest rates of criminal complaints in 2022 included: Crime Province Per 100,000 inhabitants Voluntary homicide Enna 1.9 Attempted murder Trieste 4.8 Manslaughter Verbano-Cusio-Ossola 10.4 Sexual assault Trieste 25.6 Sexual violence against minors under the age of 14 Pesaro-Urbino 2.3 Child exploitation (prostitution and pornography) Venice (Venezia) 9.2 Narcotics La Spezia 116.3 Drug-dealing La Spezia 96.3 (Home) burglary Ravenna 489.1 Criminal association (Mafia) Naples 1.9 Scams and computer fraud Gorizia 753.6 Arson Matera 79.3

Reporting a crime in Italy If you are a victim of a crime In case of an emergency, you must call the national number 112 first. The operator will direct you to the local emergency services. In Italy, non-emergency crimes can be reported in person to the police. You can go to the provincial headquarters (questura) or the carabinieri at the local police stations. If you have experienced a theft or loss, you can also report it online. Police headquarters in Venice, Italy (Photo: dbvirago/Getty Images) During your police appointment, you are required to identify yourself with a valid passport or ID card. If your identification documents are stolen or lost, you must first contact your home embassy or consulate. Second, you must provide as much information as possible. This includes details of the crime, time and location, physical description of the perpetrator, and any possible witnesses. If you are the witness of a crime Reporting a crime is optional in Italy, but it becomes mandatory in the following cases: It is a crime against the State (e.g., terrorism, or political or military espionage)

You receive counterfeit currency

You acquire objects of dubious origin (i.e., stolen goods)

You are aware of explosive material deposits or find an explosive

Your weapon or explosive is lost or (parts of it are) stolen

You know that someone has committed fraud in a sports competition There is no deadline for coming forward as a witness on non-serious crimes. However, if the criminal complaint is mandatory, specific provisions in the law will establish a deadline. Witnesses can report themselves to the police or the Public Prosecutor’s office (Procure della Repubblica).

Trial processes in Italy Investigative phase After the crime report has come in, Italy’s Public Prosecutor’s office (Pubblico Ministero) and Judiciary Police (Polizia Giudiziaria) do a preliminary investigation (indagine preliminare) to gather evidence. Unlike countries like the United States (US), Italy does not have a bail system. The accused (imputato) will only stay arrested if they were caught red-handed, or if they are at risk of fleeing, committing another crime, destroying evidence, or creating false evidence. If the perpetrator was caught in flagrante delicto, there will be a direct judgment (giudizio direttissimo) or an immediate trial (giudizio immediato). Public Prosecutor’s office in Trani, Italy (Photo: Donato Fasano/Getty Images) There is no deadline for gathering evidence. After the investigation is complete, the prosecutor can decide to indict (rinvio a giudizio) or drop the charges (archiviazione). If there is an indictment, the accused will be sent a notice (avviso di conclusione indagini). The defense is then allowed to examine the evidence and has 20 days to: File a defensive brief

Present their own evidence

Appear before the prosecutor to make a confession

Ask the prosecutor to be interrogated

Ask the prosecutor to investigate something or someone else Trial phase If the accused is indicted with a serious crime, there will be a preliminary hearing (udienza preliminare). The judge can then decide that there are no grounds to proceed (no luogo a procedere) or order a trial (disposizione a giudizio). During preliminaries, the defense may ask for a special proceeding: A fast-track trial (giudizio abbrevaito) skips the trial phase and jumps ahead to conviction or acquittal (assoluzione). Although this prevents the accused from presenting new evidence in their defense, their sentence must legally be reduced by one-third.

(giudizio abbrevaito) skips the trial phase and jumps ahead to conviction or acquittal (assoluzione). Although this prevents the accused from presenting new evidence in their defense, their sentence must legally be reduced by one-third. A plea bargain (patteggiamento) forces the accused to plead guilty in exchange for a lesser sentence (also reduced by one-third). The judge can decide if the plea is acceptable. If they think the proposed sentence is too light, they can reject the plea and move the case to trial. At trial (dibattimento), the prosecutor and defense present their evidence and hear witnesses and experts. The presiding judge rules whether the defendant is innocent (innocente) or guilty (colpevole). In serious cases, there is a panel of three judges, or two judges and six jurors. If the defendant is convicted, they can file an appeal with the Court of Appeals, Court of Assizes of Appeals, or the Court of Cassation. On average, trials in Italy last 1,600 days (or about four years and four months), starting from the initial investigation until the final court of appeal. In Rome and Naples, the trial process can take up to six years.

The prison system in Italy The Italian penitentiary system (ordinamento penitenziario) can be separated into youth detention centers and adult prisons, both of which fall under the responsibility of the Ministry of Justice. Convicted minors and young adults between the ages of 14 and 25 are sent to one of Italy’s 17 Penal Institutes for Minors (Instituti Penali per i Minorenni – IPM). In early 2022 (in Italian), there were 481 juvenile detainees, 332 of whom were below the age of 18. Of the 481 convicts, 235 were foreigners. Sentenced adults over the age of 25 are taken to one of 189 adult penitentiary institutions in Italy, including a: District House (Casa Circondariale) – for detainees awaiting a trial and prisoners with a sentence of less than five years

(Casa Circondariale) – for detainees awaiting a trial and prisoners with a sentence of less than five years Nursing Home and Custody (Casa di Cura e Custodia) – used for hospitalizing prisoners who received a reduced sentence due to partial mental insanity. They will stay here for a minimum period of one year.

(Casa di Cura e Custodia) – used for hospitalizing prisoners who received a reduced sentence due to partial mental insanity. They will stay here for a minimum period of one year. Prison (Casa di Reclusione or Casa Penale) – for prisoners with a final conviction of more than five years

(Casa di Reclusione or Casa Penale) – for prisoners with a final conviction of more than five years Workhouse and Agricultural Colony (casa di lavoro e colonia agricola) – for habitual offenders to do artistic or agricultural work In 2021, the Council of Europe Annual Penal Statistics (SPACE) reported that Italy had 90 prisoners per 10,000 inhabitants. Naples, Italy (Photo: Salvatore Laporta/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty Images) In other words, there were 53,199 adult convicts in total. 32.4% of that was foreign. Interestingly, the prisons had 105.5 prisoners per 100 places. That means Italy has a problem with prison overcrowding. Article 41-bis Article 41-bis (articolo 41-bis) of the Law on the penitentiary system (Legge sull’ordinamento penitenziario) allows the authorities to suspend certain rights of a prisoner. For example, a convict can be put in indefinite solitary confinement. This is why it is also known as as ‘hard prison’ (carcere duro). Other rights that can be limited or banned include: Use a telephone

Interact with other prisoners or outsiders

Receive correspondence

Organize or partake in cultural, recreational, or sporting activities Article 41-bis was originally aimed at members of the Mafia (mafioso). However, it can currently also be used against crime convictions such as drug trafficking (traffico di droga), kidnapping (rapimento), homicide (omicidio), and terrorism (terrorismo). In 2022, convicted anarchist Alfredo Cospito started a hunger strike in protest against his strict sentencing conditions. His case will be heard by the Supreme court in 2023.

Your rights if you are arrested in Italy After an arrest, you can be detained for up to 24 hours. You have the right to speak with a lawyer (avvocato) immediately. If you cannot afford one because your taxable income doesn’t exceed €10,628.16, you can apply for legal assistance paid for by the government. You also have the right to: Speak with a family member

Remain silent

A free interpreter if you don’t understand Italian During those 24 hours, you will be held in prison. A judge must decide whether to keep you detained or if you will be released within 48 hours of the arrest. If you were arrested on a European Arrest Warrant, you have the right to a lawyer. This can be either your own or a court-appointed lawyer. Your council and embassy must be informed immediately. A judge will hear your case within 48 hours of your arrest. Cagliari, Italy (Photo: Marco Di Benedetto/Getty Images) After the meeting with the judge, there will be a hearing before the Court of Appeal to decide whether to extradite you or not. This happens within 20 days of your arrest. You can appeal the decision before the Supreme Court.