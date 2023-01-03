Where to get the news in Italy

The Italian media landscape Italy’s broad media scene covers the full spectrum of political ideologies. There are numerous national daily and weekly newspapers, most of which are run by private owners. In addition, there is an array of news websites, some of which correspond to print newspapers. There is also a wide range of private regional and local newspapers and websites across the country. Photo: Andri Wyss/Unsplash However, when it comes to TV and radio, the situation is a little different. Rai is the main state broadcaster and owns several TV channels and radio stations. For example, most Italian homes will receive free-to-air channels like Rai1, Rai Premium, Rai Sport, and Rai News 24. There are also several national and regional radio stations specializing in particular topics. For example, Rai Radio 3 is a national station focusing on classical music and opera, while Rai Südtirol specializes in German-language programs for the Trentino-Alto Adige and South Tyrol regions. Of course, there are plenty of commercial TV channels and radio stations, too. Expatica’s guide to Discover the best cities to live in throughout Italy Read more Although the number of Italians getting their news from traditional media outlets has declined in recent years, around 15% of them get their news from a print publication, according to the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism. Meanwhile, 75% of people get their news online, and 70% from TV. A question of languages Expats moving to Italy should know that its news is mostly in the Italian language. Although this is good news if you’re learning Italian, finding local news in English can be challenging. This is especially true in smaller towns and rural areas, where many locals speak little English anyway. A fragile trust Despite being avid consumers of local media, Italians have a deep distrust of their news outlets. In fact, only 35% of Italians say they trust news sources. In addition, only 34% consider news media very important to society. This could be due to the pressure that outside influences place on the news in Italy. There are economic considerations, of course, but there are also issues with press freedom. Questionable press freedom In Italy, the news technically benefits from the freedom of press guaranteed by the 1948 Constitution. However, the reality is quite different. In fact, Italy ranked 58th in the Reporters Without Borders (Reporters Sans Frontières – RSF) World Press Freedom Index 2022. This was far lower than its 2021 ranking of 41. RSF notes that the threat from organized crime is a particular pressure on Italy’s freedom of press, especially in the country’s south.

Italian news websites Some 64% of residents in Italy get their news online. As such, the country follows most others in the trend of increasing digital news consumption. Of course, the websites of the major national newspapers are the most popular digital news sources in Italy. For example, the Corriere della Sera website has 3.26 million daily unique users on average, while La Gazzetta dello Sport’s website has 2.65 million, and La Repubblica has around 2.62 million users. There are, of course, plenty of other news websites in Italy. Many of these are independent, online-only news sources, while others are the digital arm of popular TV news channels. Some of the best-known include: La Gazzetta Italiana

Alto Adige

Libero Quotidiano

Notizie Geopolitiche

Il Post

RaiNews

TGcom24

Social media news sources in Italy Many Italian news outlets have a presence on social media. Facebook is by far the most popular social network in Italy, with some 35.9 million users. However, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and Twitter are also commonly used. Around 50% of Facebook users access news in Italy via the platform, compared to 30% of WhatsApp users and 20% of those on YouTube. Popular apps for news include Twitter, Google News, Corriere della Sera, and Il Post. Interestingly, although 23% of Italians report getting their news from social media platforms, only 25% of these users consider the information on these platforms reliable. This could be part of the reason why 22% of Italian respondents have left at least one social platform in 2021. In addition, a Politico study found that during a recent Italian election, local politicians and influencers spread election-related misinformation through their profiles.

Alternative news and citizen journalism in Italy A poll by Redfield & Wilton Strategies found that 51% of Italians do not trust the media to accurately report the news, a proportion which decreased by 11% during 2020. Because of this, Italy has a growing landscape for alternative news sources and citizen journalists. AgoraVox, a French site in operation in Italy since 2008, is one of the most popular sites for citizen journalism in the country. It covers a range of news stories in Italy, as well as international current affairs. In addition, many locals will visit the following alternative or citizen journalism sites: Sololibre.net

Blasting News

You Reporter Interestingly, there is only one well-known satirical and news parody site in Italy. Lercio is similar in style to The Onion and covers a range of topics, such as news, politics, sport, and more.

Italian news sources to avoid Fake news and disinformation are hot topics in any country, and Italy is no exception. However, when it comes to trusting their news sources, Italians are highly savvy consumers. They have a medium trust in their media and low confidence in internet sources and social media news. They are also quite diligent about fact-checking the news stories they come across. In fact, 61% of Italians (PDF) say they check the veracity of the news they read using a search engine often or very often. In addition, locals are more likely to read alternative online news sources, such as Fanpage or Il Post.it, than mainstream newspapers. However, these are not necessarily well-trusted, and many other outlets are notorious for their political partisanship. While you should approach all news with a healthy amount of caution, there are a few sources to avoid because they actively trade in misinformation and fake news – you can find a breakdown of these on Bufale.net (in Italian).