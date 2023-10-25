Beatriz Camacho

Beatriz is an editor and literary translator. Born and raised in Brazil, she has always been passionate about languages and cultures. Beatriz has lived in the Netherlands and France – where she pursued a master’s degree in Publishing. As an excuse to do her job better, she consumes a lot of pop culture, including biographies, films, and music concerts. Currently living in Italy, she practices the art of dolce far niente, drinks excessive amounts of espresso, and eats gelato whenever, even in the winter.