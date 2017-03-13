Inheritance tax in the Netherlands

SCG Advocaten have a team of specialists who will advise and guide you in all matters relating to inheritance law. They are one of the largest family law firms in the Netherlands and work with clients in the Netherlands and abroad in all possible family and inheritance disputes with a personal approach.

For expats who have relocated to the Netherlands , it is important to be aware of any Dutch inheritance tax implications on your assets, inheritance, or estate planning. Foreign residents can be subject to Dutch inheritance law and inheritance taxes on worldwide assets; although recent reforms and bilateral agreements allow certain foreigners to avoid this by revising their will.

Dutch inheritance law and succession rules

In the Netherlands, you pay inheritance tax on any inheritance you receive. Inheritance consists of the estate (assets and liabilities) left by a deceased person, but there are some exceptions. Therefore, it is good to know the basics of Dutch inheritance law and respective taxes to avoid any surprises.

The first step is to determine which country’s law applies to an inheritance; this affects the division of the estate as well as the rights and duties of the heirs. Basically, the Dutch inheritance law applies to Dutch nationals currently living in the Netherlands. It also applies to foreign residents who lived there for five years before their death.

However, there have been recent changes to European Union rules. This means that EU citizens living abroad (in most countries) can now choose whether the law of their home country or their country of residence applies. If a foreign resident dies without leaving a will or making an official declaration on which law they wish to apply, the law of the country in which they lived for the last five years applies.

The rules don’t apply in Denmark and Ireland, however, as these two countries opted out. It will, however, apply to nationals of these countries if they live elsewhere in the EU. The EU provides details on country agreements for cross-border succession.

Inheritance without a will

If a person dies in the Netherlands without leaving a will, Dutch intestacy rules in Dutch inheritance law states that the estate distributes equally between the spouse/partner and children. However, if there is no partner or child, parents and siblings share the estate. Grandparents and great-grandparents are next, and the last, in the succession line. Note that a partner who is not married to the deceased or has no registered partnership with them is not considered an heir and is barely protected by law.

In cases where an heir passed away or rejects an inheritance, their share distributes equally between any children they have. If there are a surviving partner and children, Dutch inheritance law under statutory provision states that the estate passes to the partner.

However, the children retain a monetary claim on the estate equivalent to their share; they can cash this in in the event of the death, remarriage, or bankruptcy of the partner. Rules of the community of property apply in the Netherlands. This means that, unless the married couple made a matrimonial agreement to the contrary, they jointly own all assets. In the event of death, the surviving partner automatically retains their half, and the other half becomes the deceased’s estate.

Dutch inheritance law includes provisions for forced heirship, which places some restrictions on how an estate is distributed. Under forced heirship, the children of the deceased are entitled to claim 50% of what they would have received under intestacy rules if they are disinherited. Spouses and registered partners who are disinherited can also claim lifetime use (usufruct) of the family home or other estate assets.

Inheritance law and pensions in the Netherlands

If your partner (or ex-partner) died and you were financially dependent on them, you may be entitled to the survivor’s benefit (Algemene Nabestaandenwet or Anw benefit). However, if you are the surviving partner and you have not yet reached the AOW pension age, look after a child under 18, or you are more than 45% incapacitated for work, you can qualify for an Anw survivor’s benefit.

In the case that you are the surviving partner and you also get an AOW pension, you will now get an AOW pension for a person living alone; this pays at a higher rate than for a person living with another adult. The higher pension starts in the month your partner died. Furthermore, if both parents pass away, minor children (both biological and adopted) may receive a benefit.

To be eligible for the pensions above, the partner (or ex-partner) must have lived in the Netherlands or have worked and paid tax in the Netherlands.

In addition, a death grant pays immediately to the deceased’s partner, or (if there is no surviving partner) to the children (under 18). The amount of the death grant is equal to one month’s AOW pension and only pays once.

Inheritance tax is not due on the survivor’s pension. However, the value of this pension is deducted from any exemption the partner may receive. Half of the cash value of any pension right received by the surviving partner from the deceased is deducted from this amount with the condition that a minimum allowance of €162,071 always remains.

