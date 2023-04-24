The primary education system in Luxembourg Primary education in Luxembourg lasts for eight to nine years and is divided into four learning cycles, or grades levels, according to the child’s age: Cycle 1 (Spillschoul): age 3 to 5

(Spillschoul): age 3 to 5 Cycle 2: age 6 to 7

age 6 to 7 Cycle 3: age 8 to 9

age 8 to 9 Cycle 4: age 10 to 11 Cycle 1 is the equivalent of preschool education and generally covers three years. The first year, which is known as précoce, is optional and available to children of three years. However, school is mandatory from the age of four in Luxembourg. Notably, the first language spoken at school is Luxembourgish (in Cycle 1), followed by French and German (in Cycles 2 to 4). Photo: Maskot/Getty Images In principle, each learning cycle covers a period of two school years. However, this can vary from one to three years, depending on the student’s ability to acquire the necessary skills bases (socles de compétences). Primary school children in the country can attend public, private, or international schools, however, as of 2020, the vast majority (89%) are enrolled in public ones. Of these students, 98% are following the Luxembourg national curriculum, while 2% are learning an international curriculum. Of the 11% of primary school children attending private establishments, the majority (98%) are enrolled in alternative educational pathways, rather than the Luxembourgish national syllabus. Expatica’s guide to Read more about the education system in Luxembourg Read more Interestingly, primary school students in Luxembourg have 924 hours of compulsory instruction per year, which is above the OECD average of 804. Lower secondary school pupils, on the other hand, have 845 hours, which is less than the OECD average of 916.

Private primary schools in Luxembourg Private primary schools in Luxembourg follow a variety of curriculums and teach in multiple languages. For instance, there are those that offer the same curriculum as public ones, such as Notre-Dame Sainte-Sophie in Neudorf-Weimershof. Then there are private schools that teach under alternative methods, such as Montessori or Waldorf, and are subsidized by the state. And finally, there are private international schools that teach a variety of curricula and are subsidized by the state or the European Schools organization. Montessori and Waldorf schools There are three private schools in Luxembourg that follow the Montessori and Waldorf methods of teaching. Although they are independent method schools, they remain under the supervision of Luxembourg’s regions and must abide by national education law. They are also subsidized by the state: Ecole Maria Montessori (French/German – Montessori)

Fräi-ëffentlech Waldorfschoul Lëtzebuerg (French – Waldolf)

Montessori à Hobscheid (Luxembourgish, French, and German – Montessori) The Montessori method was developed in the early 1900s by Dr. Maria Montessori. She believed that a child’s autonomy is the base of their education. For this reason, teachers at Ecole Maria Montessori and Montessori à Hobscheid encourage self-directed activities and hands-on learning, while providing an environment for children to develop their social abilities, love for learning, creativity, and confidence. Photo: Halfpoint Images/Getty Images The Waldorf method, on the other hand, was created in 1919 by the philosopher Rudolf Steiner. It centers on three areas: the head (thinking), the heart (feeling), and the hands (doing), and allows children to develop by following their natural rhythms. Therefore, the Waldorf curriculum, such as the one taught at Fräi-ëffentlech Waldorfschoul Lëtzebuerg, combines academic subjects with arts and practical skills.