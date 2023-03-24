LGBT+ rights in Italy

Italian LGBT+ family and parenting rights Same-sex marriage Same-sex civil unions in Italy have been legal since 2016. However, Italy is one of 13 European Union countries that does not allow full marriage between people of the same sex. This is despite 83% of Italians supporting the idea of gay marriage or other legal recognition. Protest in Milan in favor of gay marriage. (Photo: Matteo Valle/Getty Images) Same-sex couples in a civil partnership in Italy have many of the same legal rights as married couples. However, this does not include adoption rights. LGBT+ adoption Italy currently doesn’t allow same-sex couples to adopt, and same-sex parents cannot be named on Italian birth certificates. Currently, only those who have been married for at least three years (in Italian) can adopt, which automatically disqualifies same-sex couples. There are no restrictions on same-sex couples fostering in Italy. Fertility treatment for LGBT+ people Italy only allows fertility treatment for opposite-sex couples. This includes in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg/sperm donation. Commercial surrogacy, on the other hand, is illegal. Same-sex couples in Italy can seek treatments abroad, however, they cannot both register as parents of the baby. In 2018, a lesbian couple in Turin (Torino) made the news when the authorities refused to register their newborn child born after artificial insemination treatment in Denmark.

Violence and hate crimes in Italy against the LGBT+ community Italy has lower levels of violent attacks and hate crimes against its LGBT+ community than overall EU average figures. However, they do still occur. According to the most recent EU statistics (2020): 8% of Italy’s LGBT+ have experienced physical attacks in the last five years, compared to the 11% EU average.

32% have experienced harassment for being LGBT+ in the last 12 months, compared to the 38% EU average.

41% of physical attacks in Italy took place in an open public space.

Only 24% reported physical attacks. The most common reason for not telling the authorities about these incidents was thinking that nothing would be done about them. Expatica’s guide to Learn how Italy’s legal system works Read more Current hate crime and hate speech laws in Italy do not cover LGBT+ people. The Italian Senate recently blocked proposals to extend existing laws, and the issue has divided the Italian public.

Gender identity in Italy Around 1% of Italians have a gender identity other than male or female (e.g., transgender, non-binary, or gender-fluid), compared to a 2% global average. People in Italy have been legally able to change gender since 1982. Since 2015, they can do this without undergoing gender reassignment surgery. However, they will need to show proof of gender dysphoria (such as documents from a medical professional) and obtain a court order. Transgender Day of Remembrance in Rome (Photo: Stefano Montesi/Corbis/Getty Images) You can legally change gender in Italy once you reach the age of 18. This is also the minimum age for transgender hormone therapy. However, regional courts in Trento (in Italian) recently allowed a 16-year-old to change their gender on the condition of parental consent and medical guidance. There is no legal recognition of non-binary genders in Italy. All newborns are registered as either male or female, even intersex children. Laws permit corrective gender surgery on intersex children without the child’s informed consent. However, in a landmark case in Rome in 2022, a court recognized a non-binary person’s gender for the first time. Italian gender-neutral pronouns The Italian language is grammatically different from English in that all nouns are gendered (either masculine or feminine), and Italian speakers do not always use a pronoun to refer to the person they are speaking about. However, the common word for “they” is loro instead of using he/she (lui/lei). Some in Italy have also taken to using lxi or l*i in the written form. Italian speakers also sometimes add *, @, x, u, or ə to words as gender-neutral markers in writing.

Italian public attitudes towards LGBT+ people When it comes to indices of public perception, Italy scores higher than global averages but below many European Union countries. According to a 2019 survey by the Pew Research Center, 75% of Italians say homosexuality should be accepted by society. This is below an average of 86% in selected western European countries (Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, France, Germany, the UK, Italy, and Greece) but higher than in many other regions. According to the IPSOS LGBT+ Pride 2021 Global Survey: 63% of Italians support gay marriage, and a further 20% support civil partnerships, compared to global averages of 54% and 17%

59% of Italians support same-sex adoption, compared to 61% globally

57% of Italians support openness among LGBT+ people, and 52% support public displays of affection, compared to global averages of 51% and 37%

66% of Italians support laws banning discrimination against LGBT+ people, compared to 55% worldwide Photo: Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels EU research from 2019 finds that 39% of LGBT+ people in Italy are comfortable being open about their sexuality and gender identity, compared to the EU average of 47%. However, only 8% of LGBT in Italy believe the government effectively combats prejudice and intolerance against LGBT+ people, compared to the EU average of 33%. Separate EU research from the same year shows that 43% of Italians support people legally changing their gender, below the EU average. 2016 research (PDF) by IPSOS and the Williams Institute on transgender rights found that: 72.6% of Italians support people being allowed to change their gender by law

78.5% support anti-discrimination protection for transgender people

41.3% support transgender adoption

52.4% believe that being transgender is a natural occurrence

LGBT+ rights movement in Italy Groups and organizations working to offer support to LGBT+ communities and improve their rights in Italy include: Arcigay – This national LGBT+ organization was Italy’s first. They focus on policy work, education, and campaigns.

Arcilesbica – This lesbian rights group in Italy fights prejudice and discrimination against lesbians. However, in recent years, some have accused the organization of taking transphobic positions.

Diversity Lab – This Foundation promotes diversity in Italian business and media.

EDGE – This network allows LGBT+ professionals in Italy to connect.

Famiglie Arcobaleno – An association for LGBT+ parents.

Movimento Identità Transessuale (MIT) – This transgender rights group has numerous projects and services to support trans people, sex workers, and LGBT+ migrants.

Parks – Liberi e Uguali – A non-profit aiming to improve the work environment for LGBT+ employees in Italy.

Rete Lenford – An association of lawyers supporting Italy’s LGBT+ community.