Setting up utilities in Italy

Gas in Italy Although some homes run exclusively on electricity, gas is still a heavily used form of energy in Italian households. Safety regulations ensure that gas distribution systems align with government standards upon installation, get checked regularly, and have a certificate from the Camere di Commercio. Gas suppliers The major gas suppliers in Italy are private companies that also provide electricity. A few companies only supply gas. The most popular Italian gas suppliers are: Enel

Eni

Iren

Nen

Sorgenia Connecting and disconnecting gas If your gas provider supplies electricity, you can register these utilities together in Italy. When connecting gas for the first time, you will need your codice fiscale, a form of ID, and proof of registered address. When you move out, you can disconnect the gas or ask the new tenants to take on your contract. Changing gas suppliers When changing gas providers, you need to prepare the same documentation as when you registered (i.e., ID, tax code, rental contact). Some suppliers have contracts you can’t get out of without a good reason, so check your paperwork beforehand. Gas costs and tariffs In 2020, Italy had the second most expensive natural gas in the EU. The average yearly cost of gas fluctuates depending on how much you consume and where you live. Gas bills also tend to be highest in winter when people are heating their homes. Photo: Kathrin Ziegler via Getty Images ARERA keeps up-to-date information on gas prices and tariffs around the country. Heating a home with gas is expensive, so the Italian government offers incentives for low-income families to help pay bills. Reporting gas faults and carrying out repairs A gas leak is a hazard that you must report to emergency services as soon as possible. To alert Italian authorities to a gas leak or similar issue, contact Italgas at 800 900 999 or emergency services at 112. For non-urgent repairs, you can book a gas technician online by searching for a tecnico gas. Making a complaint about a gas company ARERA is the regulatory agency that manages complaints against gas companies. They require you to submit a complaint with the provider directly, then wait a period before escalating the dispute. Keep in mind that ARERA’s average processing time is around nine months.

Water supply in Italy The EU sets high standards for its member countries regarding water quality and access. According to the World Health Organization’s Water Supply, Sanitation, and Hygiene Program, around 96% of Italy had access to safe drinking water as of 2020. Italy’s water supply is centralized and public, with a smaller portion of private companies. Like gas and electricity, ARERA regulates water supplies and performs quality checks. The government also provides public water filling stations for still and sparkling water throughout Italy to avoid single-use plastic water bottles. Water suppliers in Italy Italian water supply companies are either public, private, or hybrid. Here are the main options: ACEA

EGEA

HERA

IRETI

Publiacqua Water sustainability The Italian government is working to raise awareness about domestic water waste, as well as funding home remodels that improve efficiency. One example is the bonus idrico, a 2022–2023 government program that grants up to €1,000 to install in-home water-saving fixtures and upgrade plumbing. There are many ways to make your home more water efficient, such as installing water-saving plumbing or recycling systems. Saint Peter’s Square in Rome (Photo: Kathrin Ziegler via Getty Images) The Italian government often promotes additional incentives to make homes more green and sustainable. You can find out more on the Ministero dell’Ambiente e della Sicurezza Energetica (MASE) website. Connecting and disconnecting water When setting up utilities in Italy, you may need to choose a new water supplier for your home. You can register by providing your codice fiscale, ID, and proof of registered address. Contact the water company if you are moving and wish to disconnect. Changing water suppliers When changing providers, you need to provide the same documentation as when you registered (i.e., ID, tax code, rental contact). Some contracts last a set number of months or years, so always check with your current water company. Water costs and tariffs Water costs vary depending on the supplier and usage. Italian water bills are low compared to other EU countries, and Milan (Milano) is considered one of the cheapest cities in the world for fresh drinking water. Some water companies also have fixed billing systems. The Italian government offers incentives to help low-income families pay their water bills. Reporting water leaks and carrying out repairs If there’s a water leak in your rented house or apartment, the landlord should assist you or call a plumber. They are widely available in Italy, even on short notice. If there’s a burst pipe or a more serious water-related issue, notify the local water company as soon as possible. In case of an emergency, call 112. Making a complaint about a water company in Italy To file a complaint with your water company, you should be able to reach them by phone or fill out a form online. ARERA also accepts complaints against water companies and reports of malfunctioning public water fountains.