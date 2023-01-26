Trash and recycling in Italy

The recycling system in Italy Italy has come a long way in the past 25 years in terms of garbage management. In fact, Italy is now a recycling leader in the European Union (EU), according to the Circular Economy Network. In 2020, the country recycled 72% of all trash, compared to an EU average of 53%. This starkly contrasts with figures from 1997, when 80% of all trash ended up in dumps. That said, figures show that recycling habits are not equal across the country, with the North generally recycling more than the South. Photo: aldegonde/Getty Images In 2022, the Italian government voted for the National Circular Economy Strategy. This initiative aims to: Introduce a new digital waste-tracking system

Provide tax incentives to support recycling activities

Revise the environmental taxation system and the right to reuse and repair Additionally, the government will introduce a plastic tax in 2024 to reduce the production and purchasing of single-use plastics around the country. Local waste tax (tassa sui rifiuti – TARI) finances the municipal garbage collection and disposal services. Each citizen has to pay an amount that changes according to their municipality. Italy also has active collection and recycling consortia that pay cities to collect their garbage. These contracted companies can be private, public, or a combination of the two. Sorting your trash How you should separate your trash depends on where you live. However, you can typically split your trash into the following categories: Paper

Organic garbage

Plastic

Metal

Glass

General trash (non-recyclable) Municipalities can also group certain categories (e.g., plastic and metal), so be sure to check how your area sorts garbage. Each type is usually collected once a week, although dates vary depending on the municipality. A few handy apps are also available to help you recycle correctly: Junker per la differenziata

Dove lo butto? What happens to recycled materials? In Italy, recycled materials go to transfer stations, get sorted, compacted if necessary, and finally loaded onto larger trucks. These trucks then transport the recyclables to the final processing facilities. Paper and cardboard are pressed into large bales and then taken to a paper mill where they are combined with water and blended into pulp. After further treatment to remove contaminants, the final material is dried and sent to paper factories to be processed into new paper. Around 90% of bags, boxes, and newspapers use recycled paper. Plastic garbage is sorted by type and then sold to companies to process for the actual recycling stage. Consequently, recycled plastic can become many new things, and can even return as benches, fences, and playground equipment. When recycling glass, there is no need to add new material, which makes the process relatively simple. In 2022, over 70% of glass bottles were derived from recovered glass material. In addition, aluminum and glass have the advantage of being indefinitely recyclable. Unfortunately, journalists and authorities have recently uncovered mafia-related operations affecting trash illegally, affecting countries like Italy, Bulgaria, and China.

Recycling tips in Italy Looking for more ways to make Italy greener? Here are some tips to take your recycling to the next level: Your own containers – opt for reusable containers and bags to reduce plastic packaging and pollution when buying groceries

– opt for reusable containers and bags to reduce plastic packaging and pollution when buying groceries Zero-waste shops – these stores offer bulk cereals, nuts, dried fruit, and even detergent in dispensers, which helps reduce waste, especially if you take your own containers

– these stores offer bulk cereals, nuts, dried fruit, and even detergent in dispensers, which helps reduce waste, especially if you take your own containers Municipal waste management instructions – become familiar with the process to live more sustainably and avoid fines

– become familiar with the process to live more sustainably and avoid fines Prepare your meals – rather than buying lunch on the go, taking homemade meals to school or work

Composting Municipalities must collect organic trash around Italy, including: Food

Garden waste

Bioplastics bags packaging disposable tableware made of compostable material

Every bioplastic packaging must bear a certification mark of compostability (usually CIC, TUV, or DIN). You must place this waste in biodegradable and compostable bioplastic bags with the EN 13432 certification. 2019 Fridays For Future March in Torino, Italy (Photo: Massimiliano Ferraro/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Organic wet trash accounts for almost 40% of the total trash produced in Italy. Each year, it generates 2 million metric tons of compost. According to the National Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (Istituto Superiore per la Protezione e la Ricerca Ambientale – ISPRA), the country’s per capita treatment of organic waste in 2021 equated to 115 kg per inhabitant (PDF, in Italian). However, there are regional differences per person: North : 167 kg

: 167 kg Center : 69 kg

: 69 kg South: 71 kg Composting food waste The Italian government encourages citizens to compost their food waste at home. In certain regions, if you purchase a home composter, you can receive a 30% reduction on waste collection tax. Biorepack, the national organic waste consortium, puts forward the following advice for composting food waste: Don’t overfill the biodegradable bag as it can tear

Do not include nappies, cigarette butts, household dust, varnished wood, or sick plants with your food waste

Do include small animal bones, wooden popsicle sticks, candies, and used paper napkins

When it comes to pet waste, you can include excrement from small pets and only biodegradable cat litter

You can include small quantities of plants material

You can also include compostable packaging and crockery (it should have the EN 13432 certification) Composting garden waste In more remote areas, people tend to reuse their yard waste for their land. It saves them from having to dispose of their waste and acts as an organic fertilizer to grow a healthy yard. While you can throw small plants into the general organic waste, you have to deal with bulkier garden waste separately. Municipalities have containers or collection points available for bulky green waste, known as isola ecologica (translated as ‘ecological island’). Check with your local council to find the closest collection point.

Italian garbage collection Each municipality organizes its local garbage collection, which varies across the country. Services to collect each type of garbage run on different days, whether from your doorstep or street containers. Familiarize yourself with this schedule – usually found on the municipal website – to avoid fines for doing it incorrectly. Photo: Alessandro Antonelli/Wikimedia Commons Alternatively, take a look at apps such as Riciclario and Puliamo. They will help you dispose of trash correctly according to where you live and provide garbage collection schedules. Keep in mind the following when disposing of your garbage in Italy: Transparent bags : General waste and recyclables

: General waste and recyclables Biodegradable bags : Organic waste material

: Organic waste material Paper bags/no bags: Paper and cardboard trash

Paper and cardboard trash No bags: Glass

Penalties for illegally dumping trash or recycling in Italy Municipalities can fine individuals or whole apartment blocks if residents don’t sort their garbage correctly. Fines will vary depending on the municipality and the type of violation. For instance, in northern cities (e.g., Bologna) penalties can range from €300 to €3,000, and in southern cities (e.g., Trani), you can pay anything from €150 to 600. You can receive a penalty for many different reasons. For example, people accidentally use the wrong garbage container or place their garbage bags outside on the wrong day. Other behavior that can result in a fine includes: Throwing loose trash into containers where there should only be closed bags

Leaving trash bags next to the containers

Dumping combustible, hazardous, or bulky garbage in anything other than the dedicated, municipal containers

Failure to leave construction trash in a designated area or container If you receive a fine, you can typically pay for it online on your municipality’s website. Otherwise, you can settle it in person at your local post office or municipality. Make sure you pay your penalty within five days, otherwise the amount will double.