Italian supermarkets and grocery shopping

Food shopping at Italian markets If you’re looking for the freshest products or want the authentic Italian experience, head to the closest market. Many Italian towns have neighborhood markets – on a piazza (square) – where local vendors set up from the morning until lunchtime. In larger cities, you may find these markets inside specific buildings. Mercato Centrale Roma (Photo: Stefano Montesi/Corbis via Getty Images) A few well-known fresh food markets include: Market City Mercato Centrale Di Roma Rome Testaccio Market Rome Sant’Ambrogio Market Florence Santo Spirito Market Florence Porta Nolana Fish Market Naples (Napoli) Mercato Pignasecca Naples The Quadrilatero Bologna Mercato Centrale Bologna Rialto Fish Market Venice (Venezia) Mercato Oriental Genoa Mercato Albinelli Modena Catania Fish Market Sicily Ortigia Market Sicily Piazza Del Popolo Orvieto Ballarò Market Palermo Mercato Di San Benedetto Cagliari Piazza delle Erbe/Piazza della Frutta Market Padua Piazza Campo del Palio Asti Fish Market Gallipoli The best part about market shopping is the personal interaction with the stall owners who are passionate about their products. Do remember these etiquette points when shopping at the markets: Do not touch any produce unless given permission

Be specific about the amount or weight of the product you want (e.g., ten tomatoes, 200 grams of cheese)

Feel free to ask for suggestions, as many vendors enjoy advising you on how to prepare their products or will even give you recipes Helpful Italian phrases at the food market A few Italian phrases that may help you in the market include: English Italian Good morning/day/afternoon, sir/madam/miss Buongiorno/giorno/pomeriggio, signore/signora/signora I am well, thank you, and you? Sto bene, grazie, e tu? Please or Thank you Per favore o Grazie How much does it cost? Quanto costa? I would like (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10)/dozen/half-dozen Mi piacerebbe (uno, due, tre, quattro, cinque, sei, sette, otto, nove, dieci)/dozzina/mezza dozzina Goodbye Arrivederci/Ciao Organic Biologica/Biologico Eggs Uova Cheese Formaggio Bread Pane Fruit (apple, banana, orange, grapes, pineapple) Frutta (mela, banana, arancia, uva, ananas) Vegetables (pumpkin, courgette, aubergine, carrots, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, cauliflower, potato) Verdure (zucca, zucchine, melanzane, carote, funghi, broccoli, spinaci, cavolfiori, patate) Salad (lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, avocado) Insalata (lattuga, pomodoro, cipolla, cetriolo, avocado) Herbs (chili, thyme, basil, oregano, parsley, garlic) Erbe aromatiche (peperoncino, timo, basilico, origano, prezzemolo, aglio) Pastas (Bigoli, Strozzapreti, Trofie, Gigli, Chitarra, Penne, Spagetti, Lasagne, Tagliatelle, Linguine, Fettucine) Paste (Bigoli, Strozzapreti, Trofie, Gigli, Chitarra, Penne, Spagetti, Lasagne, Tagliatelle, Linguine, Fettucine) Chicken Pollo Beef Manzo Pork Maiale Mutton/lamb Montone/agnello Fish (salmon, sardines, anchovies, cod, eel, clams) Pesce (salmone, sardine, acciughe, merluzzo, anguilla, vongole) Olive oil Olio d’oliva

Specialty stores in Italy Many Italians prefer to shop daily for fresh and unique ingredients at their local: macelleria (butcher)

forno (bakery)

pasticceria (pastry shop)

pescheria (fish monger)

(fruttivendolo) greengrocer You may pay more for produce in these specialty shops, but will enjoy excellent customer care and are assured of high-quality products.

Liquor stores and off-licenses in Italy Liquor stores aren’t typical in Italy because you can purchase beer, wine, and spirits from grocery stores. Still, you will find these in larger cities and they often have longer opening hours. On average, you’ll pay the following for these popular beverages: Local beer – from €1.30 per can/bottle

Imported beer – from €1.80 per can/bottle

Prosecco – from €4.00 per bottle

Aperol Spritz – from €8.00 per bottle

Limoncello – from €3.80 per bottle

Wine – from €5.00 per bottle An enoteca in Rome (Photo: Gabriella Clare Marino/Unsplash) However, if you are specifically looking for a good quality wine, you will want to find an enoteca (wine shop). If you prefer less kick in your aperitifs, Italy has a range of non-alcoholic drinks, such as: Chinotto

Cedrata

Crodino

Spuma

Orzata

Gazzosa

Gingerino Many well-known Italian beer breweries also offer alcohol-free options like Nastro Azzuro Zero, Neroni Libera, and Freedl.

Saving money on groceries in Italy You can find affordable products in most supermarkets and grocery stores in Italy. Many chains also have members-only discounts where customers sign up for loyalty cards and point systems to get special deals. Buying seasonal and local products is more sustainable and a great way to save money too.