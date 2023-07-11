Essential checklist for moving to Italy

Do your research Before making any major move, you should check out what it’s like to live there, including living costs, quality of life, laws, and how people relate to internationals. You should also have an idea of the country’s climate and culture so you’ll be able to plan activities and make friends. Photo: FilippoBacci/Getty Images Spend at least a couple of months researching the ins and outs of your new home. This will take some of the chaos out of settling into life in Italy. Here are some main things to consider: What costs are involved? One of the most important elements of your move will be considering the cost of living in Italy. Once you know what your salary will be, you’ll have an idea about what you can spend. This will cover things like accommodation, food, healthcare, education, and hobbies. The cost of living varies in different parts of Italy, so it’s vital that you get a sense of the region you plan to live in. How do I ensure a good quality of life? You should consider how your preferred career and lifestyle will fit into your new home country. For example, do you want to build a community in your neighborhood or explore the outdoors? Do you want to try Italian cuisine and explore large swathes of the country? There are no wrong answers, so be creative and intentional. How will I fit in? As you will be moving to Italy as an expat, it would be wise to explore what international life is like in your intended city. Check out your new town’s different neighborhoods and find out whether there’s a rich global community, or whether you’ll need to make more of an effort to integrate. Consider how you want your social circle to look – and consider learning Italian to fit in even better. Expatica’s guide to Decide where to live in Italy Read more What’s the weather like in Italy? As you consider your big move, be sure to take into account the climate in Italy. The weather affects everything from desired activities to your mood. Italy has different environments within its borders, so it’s a good idea to make sure the weather allows for the kind of life you want to enjoy. People and culture in Italy Getting to know the Italian people and culture will make your adjustment smoother and more comfortable. You’ll also find it easier to make friends! Laws and customs As in any country, Italy has its own legal context that you should understand before moving. Spend some time learning how the government and legal system work. This information will help you settle in and give you a clearer idea of your rights in Italy.

Arrange your visa If you hope to live in Italy for a little while, you’ll need a visa. However, EU citizens and their families can live, work, and study in Italy with minimal restrictions. On the other hand, if you are not an EU citizen, you will need a visa based on employment, study, tourism, medical, mission, or religious grounds. Before planning a move, finalize your visa and immigration plans.

Transport your belongings Once you’ve finalized your employment or visa details, think about how you will move your belongings to Italy. Do you plan to relocate with bulky furniture? Do you need just a couple of suitcases? Will you bring your car? Photo: franckreporter/Getty Images Fortunately, you have plenty of removal options, including air, ship, and rail freight. Be sure to budget several months to find the best moving method. There are also many removal and relocation companies and comparison sites that can make the process easier. These include: ReloAdvisor

Sirelo

The Relocator Can I bring a pet to Italy? If your family is moving to Italy with a pet, you’re in luck. Italy is a great place to have a furry friend. That said, there are some guidelines you will need to follow to bring them along. These include mandatory vaccinations, microchipping, and a certificate of good health. Further requirements may depend on the country of origin, so be sure to budget enough time to do your pet immigration research.

Start looking for a job Some internationals will move to Italy with a job offer already in place. Most others must find one to support themselves or get a work visa. There are plenty of expat-friendly jobs in Italy across various fields, and many sectors have labor shortages. These include: metalworking

wood and furniture

mechatronics

IT and communications services Photo: Buena Vista Images/Getty Images Be sure to spend time researching your industry and any relevant labor laws. Find out whether you need any professional certifications or fluent Italian. With enough time and preparation, you’ll be sure to find the perfect fit.

Look into childcare and schooling options If you have little ones, you’ll need to think about who will look after them during working hours. Research the educational options, daycares, and preschools in the area where you’ll be living. Keep in mind that schooling is divided into primary school and secondary school, depending on the age of the child. Consider whether you want your child to attend a public, Italian-speaking school or an international school that teaches in a language your child already speaks. Be sure to begin this research process early, as many international schools have lengthy waitlists for new students.

Get an international driving license/permit If you are planning to drive in Italy, prepare the proper paperwork beforehand. The fastest way to get out on the road is to get an International Driving Permit, which allows you to drive during your first year in Italy. This is a great option if you have a driver’s license in your home country and need to exchange it for an Italian one.

Start learning the language While many people in Italy may speak your native language, there’s no guarantee you’ll be able to communicate comfortably. So, before moving, consider learning some of the Italian language. This way, you’ll feel at home more quickly. Photo: Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images There are plenty of creative ways to learn Italian, including apps, movies, and language clubs. You can also make learning more enjoyable by picking up some fun phrases.