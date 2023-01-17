Online international money transfer services Online money transfer providers make it easy to send money internationally. If you and the recipient have a bank account with the same provider, you can usually transfer money instantly online. Here are a few reputable providers that operate in Italy: Atlantic Money

CurrencyFair

Wise

XE Fees between providers vary, so be sure to check the terms beforehand. For instance, if you transfer with Wise, the transfer cost will depend on the amount you’re sending, how you pay, and the exchange rate. Wise gives you the mid-market rate on all transactions, which is helpful if you transfer to another currency. By comparison, CurrencyFair applies a flat fee of €3 (or equivalent) to all international transfers but adds 0.45% to the mid-market exchange rate. To prevent financial crimes such as fraud and money laundering, online transfer services require a thorough verification process.

Wire transfers in Italy An international wire transfer might be necessary if you’re trying to get money to someone who doesn’t have access to a bank account or is in a remote area. Some well-known international money transfer operators include MoneyGram and Western Union. You can transfer money fast – usually on the same day – via the following routes: Online

Over the phone

Face-to-face, in-store However, this convenience tends to come at a higher cost, and fees may increase depending on how much money you send. Charges usually average around 5%. To protect against fraud and theft, you and the recipient both need to show valid IDs to send and receive the money. Without it, the operator can reject the transfer. You will need to give the following information: Your name

Address and contact information

Photo ID

All of the recipient’s details Reference codes Once you’ve completed the paperwork and handed over the funds, you will receive a reference code, which you must give to the intended recipient. With Western Union, this code is called a Money Transfer Control Number (MTCN) and exists to protect customers from fraud and scams. Your money transfer will fail if the code of the recipient does not provide the correct number when going to pick up the order. Wire transfer fees You can check Western Union’s fee table to see how much your wire transfer will cost. Alternatively, get a fee estimate from MoneyGram by entering how much money you want to send and where.

Foreign exchange brokers in Italy You can also send money using foreign exchange (i.e., forex or FX) brokers. Before going ahead, you should check the mid-market rate (i.e., the exchange rate banks use to transfer money) to establish how much more you will have to pay in broker service fees. You can find the mid-market rate on sites such as Google Finance and Xe. The most important safety consideration when transferring with a forex broker is to make sure your chosen forex broker is legitimate by checking to see if they have a license. Foreign exchange brokers at airports, train stations, and ferry terminals tend to be more expensive, so it’s best to avoid these if you can. How how to make a forex money transfer Like wire transfer companies, some forex brokers allow you to transfer money online or via their app. It usually only takes about 20 minutes for the funds to arrive. In front of the Cathedral (Duomo di Milano), Milan (Photo: Rolf Bruderer/Getty Images) The steps for sending and receiving money are similar. There will be slight variations between individual businesses, but they should follow a similar process. The steps to transfer money internationally include: Go to the transfers counter at the forex office

Provide a form of valid ID (like a passport or driver’s license)

Tell the cashier how much you want to send

Pay the transaction fee(s)

The cashier will ask you to check all the details and sign a form. This form will have the money transfer number or reference code

Send the transfer code to the transfer recipient Each provider has different partner payment points for every country. They must show the numerical code given at the local forex broker branch or payment partner, along with a form of ID.