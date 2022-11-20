Looking for a home away from home in Italy? Airbnb is a global online community offering accommodation and experiences. They have a selection of over 6 million unique properties available through their secure booking service. So, whether you're going to Milan or Modena, Airbnb has the right short-term let for you.

To avoid getting caught in the rain, read on for the following topics:

Bordered by the sea and mountain ranges, Italy’s weather varies from region to region . Southern cities like Naples (Napoli) tend to have hot summers, while Trentino in the North is renowned for its snowy winters. Whether you’ve just moved to Italy or are planning a short holiday , this will help you prepare for the climate and seasons in Italy.

Climate in Italy

The Mediterranean seas surround a big part of Italy. The proximity to the water influences the country’s weather as a source of heat and humidity. As such, southern areas like Tuscany (Toscana) feature mostly a Mediterranean climate, with slight variations when you reach high altitudes. Meanwhile, the northern mountains of the Alps and the Apennines provide a cold barrier. Indeed, the main climate differences in Italy are between the south and the north.

Vernazza, Italy (Photo: Sean Sweeney/Unsplash)

Temperatures can change dramatically between these regions, especially in the winter season. In most of the country, summers are hot and humid. Winters, on the other hand, can range from mild and sunny in the south to cold and snowy in the north.

Regional climates in Italy

Northern Italy

If you’re planning to move to northern Italy, you should pack some warm sweaters. Winters tend to be quite cold here, with a high chance of snow, especially in mountainous areas such as Emilia-Romagna and Piedmont (Piemonte). Meanwhile, lower regions like Liguria are mostly rainy, with October and November being the wettest months.

Summers are usually milder than in other areas of the country. However, in the last couple of years, extreme heat waves have affected cities like Venice (Venezia) and Milan (Milano), where temperatures have reached 40ºC.

The Italian Alps

Still in the north, you’ll find the Italian section of the Alps. The area stretches from Valle d’Aosta in the west to Veneto in the east. It’s pretty common to snow here in winter.

Valle d’Aosta (Photo: Pieter De Malsche/Unsplash)

Indeed, most people head to the Alps, where skiing and snowboarding are popular sports. Summer temperatures are also cooler here than in the rest of the country.

Central Italy

The central region of Italy is home to the capital Rome (Roma) and other noteworthy cities like Florence (Firenze). Summers around this part tend to be relatively dry and hot. Temperatures usually stay around 30ºC but can sometimes reach up to 40ºC.

Meanwhile, winter tends to be mild, with temperatures rarely dropping below 0ºC. You can expect rain or even snowfall in mountainous areas like Le Marche and Abruzzo (also called Abruzzi).

Southern Italy

Southern Italy is renowned for its sunny climate. It includes the regions of:

Calabria

Puglia

Campania

Molise

Basilicata

The islands of Sicily (Sicilia) and Sardinia (Sardegna)

Come summer, locals hit the beach to cool off, as the days can be scorching. However, temperatures slightly drop in the evenings.

Winters by the coast are often windy and rainy. Still, it’s even colder inland, with snowfall often reaching Mount Etna (Monte Etna) in Sicily.

Italy climate averages

Italy experiences a mix of sun, rain, and snow. Below is an estimate of the local climate averages.

Average temperatures

While Italy’s climate is highly diverse, summers tend to be relatively similar across the country. Both Bolzano (a northern city in the Alps) and Bari (a coastal city on the Adriatic) see temperatures rise to about 29ºC in July despite the more than 900 kilometers between them.

Florence (Photo: Clay Banks/Unsplash)

July and August are the hottest months, with temperatures often reaching above 40ºC. January is considered the coldest month. However, the weather wildly changes from region to region.

The lowest recorded temperature in Italy was -49.6ºC in Busa Fradusta (10 February 2014), part of the Pale di San Martino plateau. On the other extreme is Sicily, which reached 48.8ºC in 2021, making it one of the highest temperatures recorded in Europe.

Average rainfall

While summers in Italy tend to be quite dry, especially in the south, there is the occasional pour. The north, on the other hand, has rain throughout most of the year. The highest precipitation usually occurs between September and November.

During this period, northwest areas, such as Lake Como, see a yearly average of 1,300mm. Meanwhile, southern parts of the country, like Sicily, only receive around 368mm. Thunderstorms are quite common, especially in the north.

Average sunshine

The all-year-round sunshine is one of the reasons why many move to Italy, but it’s in the coastal areas that you’ll experience it the most. Places like Tuscany and Apulia can have up to 2,000 hours of sunshine a year.

The islands of Sicily and Sardinia are also quite sunny, meaning you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy its beaches. Meanwhile, northern cities like Milan and Bologna tend to have cloudier days.

Average snowfall

You can catch snow in Italy between November and January, especially if you head up to northern regions like Piedmont or the Italian Alps. Although less common, you can also experience occasional snowfall in Milan, Rome, and Florence around winter.

The amount of snow will vary depending on the temperatures and the elevation but often ranges from 3 to 10 meters. On the highest mountain peaks, snow may even fall during summer.