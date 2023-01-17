10 things to do during your first week in Italy

1. Find your new Italian home When moving to Italy, you’ll need somewhere to live. Ideally, you’d have a place to live organized before arriving, but you can also start searching once you’re in the country. Consider your priorities and circumstances – such as whether you’re starting a new family, or are moving to Italy to retire. It’s possible to rent or buy a home in Italy, but if you’re still getting to know the country, it’s usually a good idea to rent before committing to buying. On the other hand, if you’re looking for temporary accommodation, you could try a hotel or serviced flat. You could also look online on portals such as: Airbnb

Spotahome Photo by mike nguyen on Unsplash Some of the most popular cities in Italy include Rome, Milan, and Florence. If you’re looking at buying a home, it’s worth checking out Idealista’s monthly property price report. In December 2022, prices stood at around €3,000 per square meter for a home in Rome, and almost €5,000 per square meter in Milan.

If you don't already have a job offer before getting to Italy, you'll likely want to start looking for one soon after you arrive. The Italian job market can be tricky and varies between regions – the country has relatively high unemployment rates compared to other EU countries. However, there is a need for professionals in engineering and technology, as well as those who work in finance, law, medicine, and education – so if you have skills in these fields, you may find it easier to find a job. Before you start sending out applications, it's probably a good idea to update your resume to suit the Italian job market. It could also be helpful to get in touch with some local job agencies, particularly if they operate in the sector you want to work in. Online job boards can also be a source of potential openings. If working for someone else isn't for you, why not consider becoming a freelancer or starting a business in Italy?

You may need to consider how you'll get around day to day when you move to Italy – particularly if you've chosen to live in a more rural area. The country is known for having an excellent public transport system – especially in larger cities, such as Rome, where it's easy to get around by bus or metro. Italy's extensive rail network is also a popular way of getting around the country. However, in many instances, the most efficient way to get around is by driving in Italy. Those over 18 with licenses from an EU/EEA country can continue to use their existing driving license until it expires. When that happens, or if you're from a non-EU/EEA country, you'll have to apply for an Italian driving license. It's also important to note that many cities have recently introduced low-emission zones (Zona Traffico Limitato – ZTL). Drivers can receive fines for driving in these zones if they haven't purchased a relevant permit beforehand. If you're driving in a new city, check ahead to make sure you're aware of any ZTLs.

10. Get out and enjoy Italy Your first week in Italy is the perfect time to start making the most of your new home. Italy is a hugely popular tourist attraction – and with good reason. There is no shortage of places to visit, for adults and kids alike. From the Trevi Fountain in Rome to Lake Como’s beautiful lakeside towns, there really is something for everyone. Wherever you settle in Italy, there’s a wealth of history and culture to uncover among its museums and cultural institutions. In addition, many enjoy discovering tasty Italian cuisine and engaging in the espresso bar culture. It’s also an excellent time to start getting used to the language, learn some Italian, and share your newfound fun phrases and expressions with your new Italian friends.