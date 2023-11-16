Moving to Italy with children? Check out our directory of expat-friendly international schools in Italy to make the move as seamless as possible:
Montessori Bilingual School of Milan is a Montessori international school. With teaching conducted in both Italian and English, the school educates children at preschool and primary school level. To help your child develop creatively, opt for Montessori Bilingual School of Milan.
Firenze Waldorf School is an international Steiner-Waldorf school based in Florence. Teaching students from kindergarten to high school, the school promotes thinking, willing, and feeling in tandem with its educational curriculum. To learn throughout artistic experiences, try Firenze Waldorf School.
Marymount International School is a Catholic international school in Rome. Teaching over 900 students from various faiths, the school helps children from kindergarten to high school attain an IB diploma. For an international education in a beautiful environment, choose Marymount International School.
Canadian School of Florence is a Canadian international school based in Florence. Promoting global education, the school teaches students ages 3–18 by combining Canadian, Italian, and international educational practices. Split into three campuses, book a visit to this English-speaking school today.
Lycée Français International is a French international school located in Torino. Educating children aged 3–18 in English, French, and Italian, the school adopts a French pedagogical approach. With personalized education programs, obtain a world-class education at Lycée Français International.
German School of Genoa is a German international school. Catering to both Italian and German-speaking students, the school helps children obtain their German international Abitur and the Italian Diploma di Marturita. For a bicultural community, choose German School of Genoa.
St. Louis School is a British international school based in Milan. Working with the British National Curriculum, the school teaches both Milanese and international students to help them obtain their IB Diplomas and International GCSEs. With boarding opportunities also on offer, choose St. Louis School.
Lonati Anglo-American School is an American international school operating in Brescia, Lombardy. Catering to students from kindergarten till Grade 6, this English-speaking IB school will give your child an enlightening education. For courses of the highest quality, choose Lonati Anglo-American School.
American Overseas School of Rome (AOSR) is an American international school based in Italy’s capital. Covering preschool to Grade 12 education, the school hosts over 500 students originating from America, Italy, and 50 other nationalities. Operating in tight-knit classes, make lifelong experiences at AOSR.
St Stephen’s International School is a non-profit co-educational day and boarding school based in Rome. Following the International Baccalaureate Programme, the school caters to 14–19-year-old international students. For an education in the heart of Italy’s capital, choose St Stephen’s International School.
International School of Turin is an English-speaking international school in Turin. An IB World School, it offers education from kindergarten to secondary school level. Hosting children from over 30 nationalities, opt for a global education with International School of Turin.
International School of Milan is an international school based in Milan. The school provides English-language education to students from kindergarten to high school level. Offering innovative academic, sports, and performance programmes, choose a world-class education with International School of Milan.
European School of Varese is an international multilingual school. With teaching in French, English, Italian, Dutch, and German, the schools caters to an extensive range of nationalities. Educating students in primary and secondary level, European School Varese guarantees a stimulating education.
World International School Torino is an international co-educational school based in Torino. Catering to children aged 2–18 years old, this school holds classes in English and Italian to obtain an International Baccalaureate diploma. For a high quality education, choose World International School Torino.
St. George’s British International School Rome is a British international school located in Rome. Using the UK National Curriculum education system, courses are taught in English to students from primary to sixth form level. With students from over 90 nationalities, choose this school for an inclusive education.
Deutsche Schule Rom is a German international school operating in Rome. One of the oldest German schools in the world, children are taught from kindergarten to secondary school level. With classes predominantly in German and Italian, give your child an international education at Deutsche Schule Rom.
The American School of Milan is a co-education international school located in the south of Milan. Operating since 1962, the school offers an English-language American-style education. With classes covering core subjects and plenty of extra curricular activities, consider the American School of Milan.
The Lycée Stendhal Milan is a French international school operating in Milan. The school offers primary and secondary level education, helping students to obtain a double French and Italian diploma. Admitting students as young as three, give your child the best start with Lycée Stendhal Milan.
The International School in Genoa offers children aged 2–18 quality education in Genoa. With classes in both English and Italian, the school follows the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme. Courses are held in small groups, ensuring your children get the attention they deserve.
The Bilingual School of Florence is an international school offering quality education in the center of Florence. Catering to children from nursery to high school level, classes are in Italian and English to ensure that children can communicate effectively both locally and beyond Italian borders.
The American International School of Florence (ISF) is an international school located just outside of Florence’s city center. One of the oldest operating international schools in Europe, it offers classes in English and accommodates students from nursery to secondary school from over 30 countries.
Pearson Online Academy is an online school accessible around the world. The school provides professional, accredited K-12 education from a leading name in virtual learning. Wherever you and your family are in the world, see how Pearson Online Academy can help your children learn.
InterHigh is an online school accessible internationally. Since 2005, the platform has provided an interactive online primary, secondary, and sixth-form education embedded in the UK system. For education from trained professionals at your own home, choose InterHigh.
