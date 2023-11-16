Are you a budding culture-vulture? Get under the skin of your new home with a visit to some of these expat-friendly museums and cultural centers:
Museo Egizio is an Egyptian museum in Torino (Turin). Housing over 30,000 Egyptian relics, it was founded in 1753 by Vitaliano Donati. As well as being a fascinating journey through ancient Egypt, the museum is a popular family attraction. Learn about ancient Egypt at Museo Egizio.
The Naples National Archaeological Museum (Museo Archeologico Nazionale di Napoli) dates back to 1585 when it was built as military barracks. Now, visitors can explore the mighty Roman Empire through ancient Roman artefacts. Get to know this fascinating period of ancient history at the Museo Archeologico.
The Palazzo Ducale is a glorious example of Venetian Gothic architecture which has been government headquarters and the official residence for the Doge of Venice. Today, visitors can see the Doge’s apartments, institutional chambers, and artwork. Discover Venetian art, the courtyard, armory, and even prison.
The Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice is an outpost of the New York City Guggenheim museum. Located on the Grand Canal, the palace holds a collection of Expressionist, Surrealist, and Cubist art. View works from twentieth-century artists including Max Ernst, Picasso, Dali, Magritte, Kandisky, and more.
The Venice Academy Galleries (Gallerie dell’Accademia di Venezia) is located in a former aristocratic palazzo on the banks of the Grand Canal. It focuses on the Renaissance period, and the collection spans over 500 years of art from the 13th to the 15th century. Discover works from all the Venetian masters here.
The Giardino di Boboli (Boboli Gardens) is located directly behind the Pitti Palace. This traditional Italian garden was designed by the Medici family and consists of an outdoor museum full of sculpture, grottos, and fountains. Take a tour of the Boboli Gardens and enjoy getting to know Italian court life.
The Palazzo Pitti, once home to the powerful Medici family, now boasts seven collections of silk furnishings, historical art, jewelry, silverware and more. Explore the Imperial and Royal Apartments to discover the impressive collections and marvel at the art in the Palatine gallery.
Florence’s Bargello Museum (Nazionale del Bargello) is a fortress palace dating to 1255. Nowadays, visitors can wander through its maze of Gothic courtyards and balconies. It houses the crème de la crème of Italian sculpture, with works by Michelangelo, Lorenzo Ghiberti, and Donatello. A must-visit for art lovers.
Le Gallerie Degli Uffizi in Florence is a Renaissance treasure trove housing a collection of Florentine masterpieces. Once part of the Medici family’s private collection, the art is now on display to the public. Visit the Uffizi to discover master works by Michelangelo, da Vinci, Botticelli, and more.
Galleria Doria Pamphilj is a gallery located in an aristocratic home in central Rome. A 17th-century example of Roman-Rococo architecture, it exhibits over 650 works from Europe’s greats, including Gian Lorenzo Bernini, Caravaggio, Titian, and Diego Velázquez. Plan your visit to this opulent palace today.
The Vatican Museums (Musei Vaticani) is a museum complex covering 20 different cultural institutions in the Vatican, including chapels, galleries, and archeological centers. With awe-inspiring collections of fine art, Greek and Roman scupltures, and modern art, enjoy an exciting, educational trip to the Vatican.
Museo delle Scienza di Trento (MUSE) is a science museum bursting with fascinating exhibitions for the curious mind. Six floors of spaces allow you to discover natural history, exciting temporary exhibitions, and interactive events. Plan your trip to MUSE for an unforgettable educational day out.
