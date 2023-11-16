Whether you're covering your health or securing the contents of your home, a great insurance policy gives you peace of mind. Explore our directory of insurance companies in Italy.
UnipolSai is an Italian financial company specializing in insurance services. It offers a range of products, including home, pet, car, travel, motorcycle, and health insurance. The company also has an app, so handling your insurance has never been easier. Contact UnipolSai to get a quote today.
Cattolica Assicurazioni is an Italian insurance company specializing in car, motorcycle, home, and health insurance. With over 1,800 agencies insuring 3.5 million customers across Italy, it safeguards individuals, families, and enterprises. For high-quality insurance, contact Cattolica Assicurazioni today.
Genertel is an insurance company based in Italy. Operating online, over the phone, and via its app, it offers home, mortgage, investment, savings, and car insurance services. Reliable and user-friendly, claims are processed quickly and are easy to view online. For transparent insurance, choose Genertel.
Insured Nomads is an international insurance company tailored to the needs of the digital nomad generation. Whether you’re traveling abroad or making the move to a new lifestyle, you’ll find the right coverage for you with the innovative experts at Insured Nomads.
Global Underwriters is an international insurance company specializing in travel coverage. They offer a range of travel-based policies, including group and business travel, as well as specialized crisis response cover for those traveling to unstable locations.
Generali is an insurance company operating in Italy. They offer a range of insurance products, including car and motorbike cover, home and contents protection, and health policies. If you’re a recent arrival in Italy, ensure your new life is protected with Generali.
IMG is an international travel health insurance provider. Whether you’re backpacking around the world, moving abroad, or simply going on vacation, IMG has the right policy for you. Get a quote today and see what you could save with IMG.
Zurich Insurance Group is an international insurance provider operating in Italy. They have a range of insurance products, including life, property, home coverage, and more. So, give yourself peace of mind and get the insurance cover you need with Zurich Insurance Group.
Clements Worldwide provides international insurance solutions to expats. Their Auto, Personal Property, Income Protection, Life, and Health policies for the global community come with over 70 years’ experience. With Clements Worldwide, get the right protection wherever you are in the world.
