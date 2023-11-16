Country Flag

Insurance Companies

Whether you're covering your health or securing the contents of your home, a great insurance policy gives you peace of mind. Explore our directory of insurance companies in Italy.

Featured

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect offer reliable and convenient car insurance in Italy. Simply fill in your license plate and date of birth online and estimate your car insurance premium. They also provide quotes for motorcycles, vans, and your home. Visit Zurich Connect online for a policy to keep you and your car safe.
Visit website
Featured

ConTe Cane e Gatto

ConTe Cane e Gatto is a pet insurance provider for dogs and cats in Italy. With veterinary expenses as standard, they also offer optional additional cover for search costs, medicine delivery, legal assistance, and more. Choose between monthly and annual policies. Protect your puppy with ConTe Cane e Gatto.
Visit website
Featured

World Nomads

World Nomads is an international travel insurance provider. They offer cover for whether you're working abroad, backpacking, or simply vacationing overseas. Wherever the road takes you, make sure you're covered for the journey with World Nomads.
Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Insurance Companies

UnipolSai

UnipolSai is an Italian financial company specializing in insurance services. It offers a range of products, including home, pet, car, travel, motorcycle, and health insurance. The company also has an app, so handling your insurance has never been easier. Contact UnipolSai to get a quote today.

Visit website

Cattolica Assicurazioni

Cattolica Assicurazioni is an Italian insurance company specializing in car, motorcycle, home, and health insurance. With over 1,800 agencies insuring 3.5 million customers across Italy, it safeguards individuals, families, and enterprises. For high-quality insurance, contact Cattolica Assicurazioni today.

Visit website

Genertel

Genertel is an insurance company based in Italy. Operating online, over the phone, and via its app, it offers home, mortgage, investment, savings, and car insurance services. Reliable and user-friendly, claims are processed quickly and are easy to view online. For transparent insurance, choose Genertel.

Visit website

Insured Nomads

Insured Nomads is an international insurance company tailored to the needs of the digital nomad generation. Whether you’re traveling abroad or making the move to a new lifestyle, you’ll find the right coverage for you with the innovative experts at Insured Nomads.

Visit website

Global Underwriters

Global Underwriters is an international insurance company specializing in travel coverage. They offer a range of travel-based policies, including group and business travel, as well as specialized crisis response cover for those traveling to unstable locations.

Visit website

Generali

Generali is an insurance company operating in Italy. They offer a range of insurance products, including car and motorbike cover, home and contents protection, and health policies. If you’re a recent arrival in Italy, ensure your new life is protected with Generali.

Visit website

IMG

IMG is an international travel health insurance provider. Whether you’re backpacking around the world, moving abroad, or simply going on vacation, IMG has the right policy for you. Get a quote today and see what you could save with IMG.

Visit website

Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group is an international insurance provider operating in Italy. They have a range of insurance products, including life, property, home coverage, and more. So, give yourself peace of mind and get the insurance cover you need with Zurich Insurance Group.

Visit website

Clements Worldwide

Clements Worldwide provides international insurance solutions to expats. Their Auto, Personal Property, Income Protection, Life, and Health policies for the global community come with over 70 years’ experience. With Clements Worldwide, get the right protection wherever you are in the world.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing