Looking for a new home? Whether you’re buying or renting, check out our listing of expat-friendly online housing portals based in Italy:

HousingAnywhere

HousingAnywhere is an online property portal operating internationally. Their easy-to-use platform lets landlords and tenants connect, offering a popular service for students moving internationally. So, find your new home when relocating abroad quickly and easily with HousingAnywhere.
Spotahome

Spotahome is a full-service online property rental portal operating internationally. Their platform takes the stress out of renting by visiting the properties for you. With Spotahome, you can find, look around, and book rental properties online, making it easier to find your new home.
Wikicasa

Wikicasa is one of the leading housing platforms in Italy. Showcasing accommodation for rent and purchase, simply put in your location and property of choice and find the home that’s perfect for you. Offering real estate market trends to help you in your journey, check out Wikicasa today.

Subito

Subito is an Italian online marketplace with property listings for rental and purchase. From apartments and studios to cottages and villas, you can find a wide range of accommodation available across the country, as well as post listings of your own. Make your move simple with Subito.

Immobiliare

Immobiliare is an Italian online platform to find rentals and houses for sale. One of the most popular real estate services in the country, you can search for accommodation, garages, offices, and more all over Italy. Starting your relocation journey today with Immobiliare.

Casa

Casa is an Italian real estate portal showcasing houses and apartments for sale or rent. Offering accommodation around the country, you can filter your search to find a new home that is perfect for you. With listings created by both estate agencies and individuals, you’ll be moving in no time thanks to Casa.

Uniplaces

Uniplaces is a student accommodation service offering rentals in Italy. It offers listings for homes in Venice, Florence, Milan, Rome, Turin, Bologna, and Valencia. Book your accommodation from anywhere in the world and view apartments online. Find your next home quickly and easily with Uniplaces.

Studentsville

Studentsville is a student accommodation service operating in Italy. Specifically for international students, Studentsville offers affordable apartments, rooms, and studios across the country. Just fill in your preferences and select your city, and you’ll find your perfect accommodation in no time.

Housing Anywhere

Housing Anywhere is a student accommodation platform offering rentals in Italy. With thousands of listings, it offers rentals in Milan, Florence, Rome, Turin, Bologna, and Padua. Simply choose your type of accommodation and price range, and Housing Anywhere will guide you towards your new Italian home.

Casita

Casita is a student accommodation service offering rentals across Italy. Working with trusted student accommodation providers, you can choose from a multitude of residences all over the country. With laundry, cleaning services, all-inclusive bills, and more, find the perfect private rental with Casita.

Prestige Property

Prestige Property is an international real estate agent specializing in high-end properties. Whether you’re looking for a mountainside chalet in Italy, a waterfront apartment in Monaco, or a ranch in California, you’ll find what you’re looking for with the property experts at Prestige Property.

HouseSitMatch.com

HouseSitMatch.com is an online portal for housesitters and pet sitters across the world. The platform allows home and pet owners to connect with an online community of sitters when they go away. If you’re planning to travel and looking for a sitter, visit HouseSitMatch.com.

Savills

Savills is an international real estate company providing services for residential, business, and agriculture. Their global team of experts can ensure you find the right opportunity for you. If you’re looking for a new adventure abroad, see how Savills can help get you there.

A Place in the Sun

A Place in the Sun is an online housing portal and information service for UK expats buying overseas properties. Associated with the hit Channel 4 show, the site lets you search for your dream home. It also provides expert advice on everything you need to know.

All Luxury Apartments

All Luxury Apartments are an apartment rental agency operating internationally. Their online platform offers a range of luxury, long-term apartments ideal for individuals and families moving abroad. Wherever you’re moving in the world, find your next home with All Luxury Apartments’ online portal.

Nestpick

Nestpick is an online international property portal. Using their platform, you’ll find a wide range of mid-to-long term rental properties, from professional lets to student housing. So, whether you’re moving to Madrid or Manchester, find your next home on Nestpick.

idealista

idealista is an online resident and commercial property portal. Their simple platform makes it easy to find your dream home, with users able to filter out properties. They have homes located across Italy, so wherever you’re looking, you’ll find a property with idealista.

