If you’re planning to send your children to boarding school in your new country but don’t know where to look, use our directory to find boarding schools in Italy where your expat kids will thrive.
St. Louis School is a British international school based in Milan. Working with the British National Curriculum, the school teaches both Milanese and international students to help them obtain their IB Diplomas and International GCSEs. With boarding opportunities also on offer, choose St. Louis School.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets