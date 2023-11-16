Need a convenient alternative to traditional retail banks? Check out our listing of expat-friendly mobile and online banking options for your finances in Italy:
ING is an international retail bank operating in Italy. Their expat-friendly service provides a range of financial products, including current accounts, savings, and online banking. Choose the card and account that’s tailored to your needs. If you’re moving to Italy, open an ING account today.
Wirex is an international mobile bank. Currency exchange is made simple through the Wirex app, where you can exchange 30 traditional currencies and cryptocurrencies at live rates. You can buy, store, and spend your currencies with no exchange fees. For cross-border banking, download Wirex.
UniCredit is a European commercial bank operating in Italy. Catering to both individual customers and businesses, it offers a range of financial services, including investments, transfers, and online banking. It also provides basic accounts for low credit scores. To take charge of your banking, try UniCredit.
Deutsche Bank is an international retail bank operating across Italy. They offer a number of expat-friendly financial services in English, including bank accounts, credit cards, and cash withdrawals. Stay on top of your money by opening an account with Deutsche Bank.
Fineco is a bank operating across Italy. Specializing in online services, the bank offers banking, investment, credit, and trading services. It also provides professional financial consulting and customer service, tailoring personal solutions to its customers. For world-class banking, try Fineco.
Banca Nazionale del Lavoro is one of the leading banks operating in Italy. Part of the BNP Paribas Group, it offers online services, investment banking, and consumer credit services. The bank also focuses on international banking and transfers – perfect if you’re new to Italy and need to sort your finances.
EasyFX is an international transfer and payment platform. Designed with travelers and holidaymakers in mind, EasyFX lets you spend like a local while abroad. Enjoy zero fees, a payment card for you and your family, and a simple way to manage your funds with EasyFX.
Santander is an international retail bank operating in Italy. They have a range of financial products for individuals and companies, including current accounts and online banking. Make life in your new home that bit easier by signing up with Santander.
LeoPay provides international mobile and online banking for individuals and businesses. Their easy-to-use service offers free accounts with dedicated IBANs in 10 major currencies, contactless VISA cards, and global transfers. If you’re relocating, LeoPay can help you move with freedom.
