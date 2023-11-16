Looking to rent a new home? Whether you’re looking for a short-term or long-term lease, here are our listings of expat-friendly rental agencies in Italy:
Immobiliare is an Italian online platform to find rentals and houses for sale. One of the most popular real estate services in the country, you can search for accommodation, garages, offices, and more all over Italy. Starting your relocation journey today with Immobiliare.
Uniplaces is a student accommodation service offering rentals in Italy. It offers listings for homes in Venice, Florence, Milan, Rome, Turin, Bologna, and Valencia. Book your accommodation from anywhere in the world and view apartments online. Find your next home quickly and easily with Uniplaces.
Studentsville is a student accommodation service operating in Italy. Specifically for international students, Studentsville offers affordable apartments, rooms, and studios across the country. Just fill in your preferences and select your city, and you’ll find your perfect accommodation in no time.
Housing Anywhere is a student accommodation platform offering rentals in Italy. With thousands of listings, it offers rentals in Milan, Florence, Rome, Turin, Bologna, and Padua. Simply choose your type of accommodation and price range, and Housing Anywhere will guide you towards your new Italian home.
Casita is a student accommodation service offering rentals across Italy. Working with trusted student accommodation providers, you can choose from a multitude of residences all over the country. With laundry, cleaning services, all-inclusive bills, and more, find the perfect private rental with Casita.
All Luxury Apartments are an apartment rental agency operating internationally. Their online platform offers a range of luxury, long-term apartments ideal for individuals and families moving abroad. Wherever you’re moving in the world, find your next home with All Luxury Apartments’ online portal.
Hotels.com is an online booking platform. The site has thousands of accommodation listings located around the world. From hotels and hostels to luxury villas and short-stay apartments, there is something for every taste. So, make your move that little bit easier with Hotels.com.
SilverDoor Apartments provide serviced apartments for international professionals. With over 200,000 lets available in 94 countries, their team provides a dedicated service for expats moving abroad. Whether you’re relocating to Macau or Montreal, let SilverDoor Apartments find your new home.
