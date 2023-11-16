Country Flag

Montessori Schools

Looking for a more child-centered education for your kids? See if a Montessori education is right for your little ones with our listing of expat-friendly Montessori schools in Italy:

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Montessori Schools

Montessori Bilingual School of Milan

Montessori Bilingual School of Milan is a Montessori international school. With teaching conducted in both Italian and English, the school educates children at preschool and primary school level. To help your child develop creatively, opt for Montessori Bilingual School of Milan.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing