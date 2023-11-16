Want to make your money go further in Italy? Get started with these investing services and build up your asset portfolio:
Genertel is an insurance company based in Italy. Operating online, over the phone, and via its app, it offers home, mortgage, investment, savings, and car insurance services. Reliable and user-friendly, claims are processed quickly and are easy to view online. For transparent insurance, choose Genertel.
UniCredit is a European commercial bank operating in Italy. Catering to both individual customers and businesses, it offers a range of financial services, including investments, transfers, and online banking. It also provides basic accounts for low credit scores. To take charge of your banking, try UniCredit.
Fineco is a bank operating across Italy. Specializing in online services, the bank offers banking, investment, credit, and trading services. It also provides professional financial consulting and customer service, tailoring personal solutions to its customers. For world-class banking, try Fineco.
Banco BPM is a bank operating throughout Italy. Offering both private and business services, the bank provides accounts suitable for everyone’s individual situation. With an easy-to-use app and over 1,700 branches, Banco BPM is an accessible and user-friendly option to start your Italian banking journey.
Banca Nazionale del Lavoro is one of the leading banks operating in Italy. Part of the BNP Paribas Group, it offers online services, investment banking, and consumer credit services. The bank also focuses on international banking and transfers – perfect if you’re new to Italy and need to sort your finances.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is a bank operating across Italy. One of the world’s oldest banks, it offers a range of retail, commercial banking, and housing services. Transition to Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to benefit from a bank active in the world’s top international financial markets.
