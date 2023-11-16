Tinaba is a fintech app operating in Italy. They allow you to open an account, make payments, send money transfers, and handle your investments and savings from a single app. Make your finance management simple, convenient, and secure with Tinaba.

Featured

Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole is an international bank operating in Italy. They provide a range of financial services including bank accounts, insurance, investments, and mortgages. Their app allows you to manage all your banking needs from your phone. Sign up with Crédit Agricole and join one of the world's largest banks.