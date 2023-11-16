Country Flag

Money Transfers

Need to move money internationally? Transfer funds with confidence by using one of these expat-friendly money transfer websites and mobile apps:

Tinaba

Tinaba is a fintech app operating in Italy. They allow you to open an account, make payments, send money transfers, and handle your investments and savings from a single app. Make your finance management simple, convenient, and secure with Tinaba.
Remitly

Remitly is an international money transfer platform operating globally. Their easy-to-use service lets you transfer funds instantaneously, whether directly into a bank account, a cash pick-up at a designated location, or even home delivery. Transfer confidently with Remitly.
WorldRemit

WorldRemit is an online international money transfer platform. They offer fast and secure transactions around the world at competitive rates. With several ways to pay, with WorldRemit you'll be moving funds overseas at a rate that gets more from your money.
Moneycorp

moneycorp are global leaders in international payments and foreign exchange. Based in London, their services make your money go further wherever you are in the world. Whether you're buying property or sending money overseas, moneycorp's easy-to-use service has you covered.
Wise

Wise is an online banking and money transfer platform. Their services include global money transfers and multi-currency accounts, letting users receive payments in nine currencies. Make your move abroad seamless with the low-fee personal and business services on offer with Wise.
XE

XE is an online currency converter and money transfer service. They let you send money online to more than 170 countries in over 100 different currencies. You can also keep track of live exchange rate with their online tools. Check out XE to make low-fee international transfers quickly and easily.
CurrencyFair

CurrencyFair is a world-leader in peer-to-peer international money transfers. Their innovative technology lets you move your money abroad securely at just the touch of a button. So, whatever your personal or business needs, you’ll find an exchange rate that works for you at CurrencyFair.
UniCredit

UniCredit is a European commercial bank operating in Italy. Catering to both individual customers and businesses, it offers a range of financial services, including investments, transfers, and online banking. It also provides basic accounts for low credit scores. To take charge of your banking, try UniCredit.

Banca Nazionale del Lavoro

Banca Nazionale del Lavoro is one of the leading banks operating in Italy. Part of the BNP Paribas Group, it offers online services, investment banking, and consumer credit services. The bank also focuses on international banking and transfers – perfect if you’re new to Italy and need to sort your finances.

Xendpay

Xendpay is a cross-border money transfer platform. They operate in a huge number of countries, making international money transfers simple and speedy. Their mobile app lets you send money from your phone. Same-day payments are available for some currencies, so get your money moving with Xendpay.

Ria

Ria is an online international money transfer platform. On the easy-to-use app, you’ll find making global money transfers quick and simple, ensuring you save more on traditional bank charges. If you’re moving abroad, move your money with confidence on the Ria app.

Orbit Remit

Orbit Remit is an international money transfer platform operating globally. The site lets you send money without the fees or hassle of a traditional bank, saving you money in the process. Get more from your money when you transfer abroad with Orbit Remit.

OFX

OFX is an online international money transfer platform operating globally. On the easy-to-use site, you’ll be able to transfer in over 55 different currencies while saving money on bank charges. If you’re transferring abroad, make your money go further with OFX.

Send

Send is an online platform for international money transfers and foreign exchange. The platform offers better exchange rates than retail banks, and quicker transfer times, ensuring your money works better for you. If you’re moving money abroad, do it with Send.

InstaReM

InstaReM is a global money transfer platform. InstaReM offers fast, efficient money transfers across borders, with dedicated services for individuals and businesses. If you’re looking to send money abroad, see how InstaReM can help you get more from your international transfers.

Global Reach

Global Reach is an online money transfer platform operating internationally. Whether you’re buying property abroad, setting up a pension, or anything in between, Global Reach’s easy-to-use service can help your money get to its destination securely.

torfx

torfx is an online currency transfer platform operating throughout the world. Offering both personal and business services, torfx is well-placed to ensure you get more from your international transfers. Sign up to torfx today and see how much you could save.

transferGo

transferGO is an online money transfer platform operating internationally. The easy-to-use site allows you to choose the speed of your transfer, ensuring a safe and secure passage for your money. If you’re sending money abroad, do it with transferGo.

Western Union

Western Union is a leading online and offline platform for international money transfers, allowing you to transfer money in minutes throughout the world. Choose from card payments or transfers and money can be collected in cash at a local agency. Get your money there quicker with Western Union.

Xoom

Xoom is an international online payment service. A PayPal service, the platform ensures quick and seamless payments across borders, meaning you’ll be able to move your money around the world with confidence. Stay on top of your finances with Xoom.

FairFX

FairFX is an international currency and payment platform. Operating in 190 countries around the world, FairFX offers travel money, a currency card, and international transfer. Wherever you’re heading in the world, settle into your new surroundings with FairFX.

EasyFX

EasyFX is an international transfer and payment platform. Designed with travelers and holidaymakers in mind, EasyFX lets you spend like a local while abroad. Enjoy zero fees, a payment card for you and your family, and a simple way to manage your funds with EasyFX.

Currencies Direct

Currencies Direct is an international money transfer platform. The site lets you quickly and efficiently exchange money across borders, keeping the process simple through their app or website. Move your money around the world confidently with Currencies Direct.

Azimo

Azimo is a global money transfer platform operating internationally. The site specializes in instant or one-hour transfers between over 80 countries around the world. Track your money and get currency alerts when prices change with Azimo.

A Place in the Sun Currency

A Place in the Sun Currency is a UK-based financial services platform for expats relocating abroad. Associated with the UK’s hit Channel 4 TV show, the service helps those making payments for buying and maintaining overseas properties.

Monito

Monito is an online comparison tool for international money transfers. Save money when moving funds overseas with their easy-to-use service that shops around for the best rates available. So, whether you’re transferring to Spain or Saudi Arabia, you’ll make your money go further with Monito.

WorldFirst

WorldFirst is a market leader in international money transfers. Their online platform provides an easy-to-use method to send currency abroad whether you’re an individual or a multi-national business. So, however much you want to transfer abroad, WorldFirst could help your funds go further.

